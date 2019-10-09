2019 Loudonville Street Fair sale totals $126,054.70

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

October 5, 2019

Sale total: $126,054.70

STEER

Number of market lots: 19

Average $2.02 with champions, $1.71 without

Grand champion: Wyatt Fliger

Bid: $4.50/pound

Buyer: Trails End Restaurant

Reserve champion: Derek Mutchler

Bid: $3/pound

Buyer: Brad’s Auto Body

Born and raised grand champion: Helaina Gray

Bid: $3.00/pound

Buyer: Lowe Co. Trucking, LLC

Born and raised reserve champion: Drew Spreng

Bid: $1.80/pound

Buyer: Mohican Adventures

Rate of gain: Claire Hahn

HOGS

Number of market lots: 54

Average $4.39 with champions, $4.12 without

Grand champion: Blane Young

Bid: $10/pound

Buyer: Axle Machine Services

Reserve champion: Annette Augustine

Bid: $11.50/pound

Buyer: Ellen and Jamie Black

Rate of gain: Kyler Mills

LAMBS

Number of market lots: 20

Average: $5.14 with champions, $4.43 without

Grand champion: Annette Augustine

Bid: $15/pound

Buyer: Ellen and Jamie Black

Reserve champion: Derek Coleman

Bid: $8/pound

Buyer: Byland Animal Hospital

Fair Queen: Sarah Carroll

Auctioneer and ringmen: Bob Graber and Bryson and Jesse Ashby

