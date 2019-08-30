2019 Monroe County Fair sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

Aug. 22, 2019

BEEF

Grand champion feeder calf heifer exhibitor: Ava Wilson

Bid: $9.25/pound

Buyer: George’s Place

Reserve champion feeder calf heifer exhibitor: Emma McLaughlin

Bid: $7/pound

Buyer: Burkhart Trucking

Grand champion feeder calf steer exhibitor: Terra Shiver

Bid: $5/pound

Buyer: Gateway Royalty LLC

Reserve champion feeder calf steer exhibitor: Westin Swallow

Bid: $7.90/pound

Buyer: Flat Rock Farms

Grand champion fat steer exhibitor: Katelyn Huck

Bid: $3.90/pound

Buyer: Smithberger Realty

Reserve champion fat steer exhibitor: Jozie Zwick

Bid: $3.20/pound

Buyer: MC Tire

DAIRY

Grand champion dairy feeder exhibitor: Shyann Baker

Bid: $3.90/pound

Buyer: JLK Carryout

Reserve champion dairy feeder exhibitor: Dustin Landefeld

Bid: $4/pound

Buyer: Bear Contracting LLC

HOGS

Grand champion market hog exhibitor: LeAnna Messenger

Bid: $14.25/pound

Buyer: J & A Service LLC

Reserve champion market hog exhibitor: Karlie Haslam

Bid: $12/pound

Buyer: Whitacre’s Store

LAMBS

Grand champion market lamb exhibitor: Aaron Stephens

Bid: $16/pound

Buyer: Woodsfield True Value

Reserve champion market lamb exhibitor: Wesley Loch

Bid: $15/pound

Buyer: Equinor

CHICKENS

Grand champion market fryer exhibitor: Aaron Stephens

Bid: $1,100

Buyer: KFC/Taco Bell of Woodsfield

Reserve champion market fryer exhibitor: Abigail Kinney

Bid: $850

Buyer: Equinor

GOATS

Grand champion market goat exhibitor: Alexis Anthony

Bid: $1,400

Buyer: PTEK Services LLC

Reserve champion market goat exhibitor: Alexis Anthony

Bid: $850

Buyer: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials, Inc.

DUCKS

Grand champion market duck exhibitor: Deavon Biggs

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

Reserve champion market duck exhibitor: Allee Zwick

Bid: $1,900

Buyer: Willnda Farm

TURKEYS

Grand champion market turkey exhibitor: Bradley Stephens

Bid: $1,400

Buyer: WesBanco

Reserve champion market turkey exhibitor: Bradley Stephens

Bid: $1,300

Buyer: Ken Rothenbuhler Trucking

RABBITS

Grand champion market rabbit exhibitor: Mason Landefeld

Bid: $1,800

Buyer: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials, Inc.

Reserve champion market rabbit exhibitor: George Hoover III

Bid: $900

Buyer: TiKi Stables-Willy and Rich Brill

