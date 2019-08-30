2019 Monroe County Fair sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
Aug. 22, 2019
BEEF
Grand champion feeder calf heifer exhibitor: Ava Wilson
Bid: $9.25/pound
Buyer: George’s Place
Reserve champion feeder calf heifer exhibitor: Emma McLaughlin
Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: Burkhart Trucking
Grand champion feeder calf steer exhibitor: Terra Shiver
Bid: $5/pound
Buyer: Gateway Royalty LLC
Reserve champion feeder calf steer exhibitor: Westin Swallow
Bid: $7.90/pound
Buyer: Flat Rock Farms
Grand champion fat steer exhibitor: Katelyn Huck
Bid: $3.90/pound
Buyer: Smithberger Realty
Reserve champion fat steer exhibitor: Jozie Zwick
Bid: $3.20/pound
Buyer: MC Tire
DAIRY
Grand champion dairy feeder exhibitor: Shyann Baker
Bid: $3.90/pound
Buyer: JLK Carryout
Reserve champion dairy feeder exhibitor: Dustin Landefeld
Bid: $4/pound
Buyer: Bear Contracting LLC
HOGS
Grand champion market hog exhibitor: LeAnna Messenger
Bid: $14.25/pound
Buyer: J & A Service LLC
Reserve champion market hog exhibitor: Karlie Haslam
Bid: $12/pound
Buyer: Whitacre’s Store
LAMBS
Grand champion market lamb exhibitor: Aaron Stephens
Bid: $16/pound
Buyer: Woodsfield True Value
Reserve champion market lamb exhibitor: Wesley Loch
Bid: $15/pound
Buyer: Equinor
CHICKENS
Grand champion market fryer exhibitor: Aaron Stephens
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: KFC/Taco Bell of Woodsfield
Reserve champion market fryer exhibitor: Abigail Kinney
Bid: $850
Buyer: Equinor
GOATS
Grand champion market goat exhibitor: Alexis Anthony
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: PTEK Services LLC
Reserve champion market goat exhibitor: Alexis Anthony
Bid: $850
Buyer: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials, Inc.
DUCKS
Grand champion market duck exhibitor: Deavon Biggs
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank
Reserve champion market duck exhibitor: Allee Zwick
Bid: $1,900
Buyer: Willnda Farm
TURKEYS
Grand champion market turkey exhibitor: Bradley Stephens
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: WesBanco
Reserve champion market turkey exhibitor: Bradley Stephens
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Ken Rothenbuhler Trucking
RABBITS
Grand champion market rabbit exhibitor: Mason Landefeld
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials, Inc.
Reserve champion market rabbit exhibitor: George Hoover III
Bid: $900
Buyer: TiKi Stables-Willy and Rich Brill
