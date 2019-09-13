2019 Nobel County Fair sale results

Noble County Fair Grand Champion Steer
Stephen Shreve sold the grand champion market steer to Bruner Land Company for $5/pound.

RABBITS

Grand champion: Emma Hill
Bid: $2,500
Buyer: King Quarries

Reserve champion and premier exhibitor: Melina Blubaugh
Bid: $2,600
Buyer: Rick’s Lawn Care

TURKEY

Grand champion: Abbey Tewksbary
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Patty’s Place

Reserve champion: Caleb Scott
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Anderson Propane Services

CHICKENS

Grand champion: Alexander Sheanshang
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: R.J. Wright & Sons

Reserve champion: Alexis Desdore
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: King Quarries

Premier exhibitor poultry: Andrew Sheanshang
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Fresh Start Floor

GOATS

Grand champion: Kyle Chew
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Southeastern Glass

Reserve champion: Kyle Chew
Bid: $1,550
Buyer: Ben Schafer Realty and Buckeye’s Excavating Inc.

Premier exhibitor goats: Skylar Rich
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Constance Fowler

LAMBS

Grand champion: Logan Stottsberry
Bid: $8.50/pound
Buyer: Midway Greenhouse

Reserve champion: Kalista Chicwak
Bid: $14/pound
Buyer: Blue Racer Midstream

Premier exhibitor lambs: Anna Saling
Bid: $8.50/pound
Buyer: Whitey’s Wood Service

DAIRY FEEDERS

Grand champion: Tara Pakes
Bid: $3.75/pound
Buyer: Farnese & Sons Trucking

Reserve champion: Bella House
Bid: $2.25
Buyer: MPLX Utica Energy

Premier exhibitor beef: Natalie Archer
Bid: $10.50/pound
Buyer: Tom and Robin Archer

STEER

Grand champion: Stephen Shreve
Bid: $5/pound
Buyer: Bruner Land Company

Reserve champion: Jared Stottsberry
Bid: $6.50/pound
Buyer: Artex Energy Group

HOGS

Grand champion: Maggie Presnell
Bid: $6.50/pound
Buyer: Harriman Ranch LLC and Kathy’s Kitchen

Reserve champion: Lyla Lowe
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: Harriman & Sons Dozer & Timber Service

Premier exhibitor market swine: Brody Chandler
Bid: $5.85/pound
Buyer: Hog Hollow

