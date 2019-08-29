2019 Portage County Fair sale totals $561,285

By -
0
39
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Steer
Harrison Blay sold the grand champion steer for $9/pound to Xtreme Elements.

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information and photos)

Aug. 21 and 24, 2019
Sale total: $561,285

HOGS

Number of market lots: 206
Average: $3.59/pound

Grand Champion: Tyler Lenington
Bid: $41/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet and Sarchione Ford

Reserve Champion: Madelyn Rennecker
Bid: $19/pound
Buyer: Green Funeral Home, Sunrise Springs Water Co., Erv-n-del Farms-Umbarger Feed and Direct Target Products

Grand Champion Carcass Hog: Bella Procaccio
Bid: $19/pound
Buyer: Rufener Farms

Reserve Champion Carcass Hog: Alana Brabson
Bid: $14/pound
Buyer: Richard Benoy

RABBITS AND POULTRY

Number of market lots: 175
Average: $297

Grand Champion Rabbit: Sorren Hottensmith
Bid: $850/pen
Buyer: Commissioner Sabrina Christian Bennett

Reserve Champion Rabbit: Sydney Parker
Bid: $475/pen
Buyer: State Senator John Eklund

Grand Champion Goose: Jennifer Mix
Bid: $900
Buyer: Delux Mold & Machine, Inc.

Reserve Champion Goose: Autumn Richards
Bid: $700
Buyer: Sunrise Springs Water Co.

Grand Champion Turkey: Claire Dillner
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: J&S Farms

Reserve Champion Turkey: Kelsey Werbeck
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Ameriprise Financial Scott and Denise Horning/Mollie Sarchione

Grand Champion Duck: Autumn Richards
Bid: $625
Buyer: East Manufacturing

Reserve Champion Duck: Katrina Richards
Bid: $600
Buyer: Hyde Park Farm

Grand Champion Chickens: Madison Shenigo
Bid: $1,000/pen
Buyer: Cleveland Road Animal Hospital

Reserve Champion Chickens: Katrina Richards
Bid: $900/pen
Buyer: Ameriprise Financial Scott and Denise Horning/Mollie Sarchione

GOATS

Number of market lots: 35
Average: $503/head

Grand Champion Goat: Kayla Lynn
Bid: $4,000
Buyer: Ameriprise Financial Scott and Denise Horning/Mollie Sarchione

Reserve Champion Goat: Taylor Hermann
Bid: $3,100
Buyer: Hall Public Safety Co.

LAMB

Number of market lots: 61
Average: $5.84/pound

Grand Champion Lamb: Cale McCracken
Bid: $18/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Reserve Champion Lamb: Kamryn Lynn
Bid: $7.50/pound
Buyer: Jamie Easton

Grand Champion Carcass Lamb: Jerrilyn Sweitzer
Bid: $62/pound
Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty

Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb: Hannah Skinner
Bid: $12/pound
Buyer: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise

STEER

Number of market lots: 53
Average: $3.42/pound

Grand Champion Carcass Steer: Reese Diehl
Bid: $6/pound
Buyer: Polen Meats and Moore Well Services

Reserve Champion Carcass Steer: Shelby Morehead
Bid: $6/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Grand Champion Steer: Harrison Blay
Bid: $9/pound
Buyer: Xtreme Elements

Reserve Champion Steer: Olin Benjamin
Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Ford

AUCTIONEERS: Kiko Auctioneers
FAIR QUEEN: Leah Luli of Atwater, Ohio
FAIR KING: Logan Dillner of Diamond, Ohio

2019 Portage County Fair Sale
1 of 24
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Turkey
Kelsey Werbeck sold the reserve champion turkey for Ameriprise Financial Scott and Denise Horning/Mollie Sarchione for $1,200.
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Turkey
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Steer
Sarchione Ford bought the reserve champion steer from Olin Benjamin for $7/pound.
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Steer
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Rabbits
Sydney Parker sold the reserve champion rabbits for $475 to State Sen. John Eklund.
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Rabbits
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Lamb
Kamryn Lynn sold the reserve champion lamb for $7.50/pound to Jamie Easton.
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Lamb
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Hog
Madelyn Rennecker sold her reserve champion hog for $19/pound to Green Funeral Home, Sunrise Springs Water Co, Erv-n-del Farms-Umbarger Feed and Direct Target Products.
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Hog
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Goose
Sunrise Springs Water Co. bought the reserve champion goose from Autumn Richards for $700.
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Goose
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Goat
Taylor Hermann sold the reserve champion goat for $3,100 to Hall Public Safety Co.
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Goat
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Duck
Hyde Park Farm bought Katrina Richards' reserve champion duck for $600.
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Duck
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Chickens
Katrina Richards sold her reserve champion chickens for $900 to Ameriprise Financial Scott and Denise Horning/Mollie Sarchione.
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Chickens
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Carcass Steer
Shelby Morehead sold the reserve champion carcass steer for $6/pound to Sarchione Chevrolet.
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Carcass Steer
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb
Hannah Skinner sold her reserve champion carcass lamb to Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise for $12/pound.
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Carcass Hog
Alana Brabson sold the reserve champion carcass hog to Richard Benoy for $14/pound.
2019 Portage County Fair Reserve Champion Carcass Hog
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Turkey
J&S Farms bought Claire Dillner's grand champion turkey for $2,000.
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Turkey
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Steer
Harrison Blay sold the grand champion steer for $9/pound to Xtreme Elements.
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Steer
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Rabbits
Sorren Hottensmith sold the grand champion rabbits for $850 to Commissioner Sabrina Christian Bennett.
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Rabbits
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Lamb
Cale McCracken sold the grand champion lamb for $18/pound to Sarchione Chevrolet.
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Lamb
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Hog
Tyler Lenington sold his grand champion hog for $41/pound to Sarchione Chevrolet and Sarchione Ford.
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Hog
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Goose
Jennifer Mix sold her grand champion goose for $900 to Delux Mold & Machine Inc.
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Goose
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Goat
Ameriprise Financial Scott and Denise Horning/Mollie Sarchione bought Kayla Lynn's grand champion goat for $4,000.
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Goat
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Duck
East Manufacturing bought Autumn Richards' grand champion duck for $625.
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Duck
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Chickens
Madison Shenigo sold her grand champion chickens for $1,000 to Cleveland Road Animal Hospital.
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Chickens
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Carcass Steer
Reese Diehl sold the grand champion carcass steer for $6/pound to Polen Meats and Moore Well Services.
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Carcass Steer
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Carcass Lamb
Jerrily Sweitzer sold the grand champion carcass lamb for $62/pound to Wittensoldner Realty.
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Carcass Lamb
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Carcass Hog
Bella Procaccio sold her grand champion carcass hog for $19/pound to Rufener Farms.
2019 Portage County Fair Grand Champion Carcass Hog

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.