2019 Stark County Fair sale totals $779,642.17

(Submitted information and photos)
August 28-29 and 31, 2019
Sales total: $779,642.17
STEERS
Number of market lots: 65
Average*: $3.43/pound with champions, $2.69/pound without
Grand champion: Shayla Sancic
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 1,265 pounds
Buyers: Bairs Lawn and Garden, Esclich Wrecking and Olde Wood LTD
Reserve grand champion: John Popick
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 1,350 pounds
Buyers: Eslich Wrecking Company, Paris Washington Insurance, Enviroscapes, V Maria Byinston and Tom Antonsanti
Champion born and raised: Clare SoehnlenBid: $8/pound Weight: 1,315 pounds
Buyer: MWI Animal Health
Reserve born and raised: Madison GrossBid: $3/pound Weight: 1,340 pounds
Buyer: Montrose Ford Alliance
Grand champion carcass: Kobi Fimple
Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 1,365 pounds
Buyer: Eslich Wrecking Company
Reserve champion carcass: Carlee Rhome
Bid: $3/pound Weight: 1,250 pounds
Buyer: Generations Women’s Health
LAMBS
Number of market lots: 85
Average*: $6/pound with champions, $2.69 without
Grand champion: Jordan Wayble
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 150 pounds
Buyer: Sheriff George Maier, Jennifer and George Maier
Reserve champion: Grace Steiner
Bid: $8/pound Weight: 140 pounds
Buyer: Paris Washington Insurance
Grand champion born and raised: Landon Rohr
Bid: $2/pound Weight: 112 pounds
Buyer: Krystowski Tractor Sales
Reserve champion born and raised: Aaron Rohr
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 140 pounds
Buyer: Star Mills
Grand champion carcass: Elliot Walters
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 114 pounds
Buyer: Paris Washington Insurance
Reserve champion carcass: Carter Varner
Bid: $31/pound Weight: 113 pounds
Buyers: Navarre Animal Clinic, Paris Washington Insurance, The Canton Warehouse
WOOL
Number of market lots: 7
Grand champion: Kelsey Bibey
Bid: $225
Buyers: The Canton Warehouse and The Farmhouse Co Traveling Boutique
Reserve champion: Layla Patterson
Bid: $150
Buyer: The Canton Warehouse
HOGS
Average*: $4.60/pound with champions
Grand champion: Jessalyn Pugh
Bid: $25/pound Weight: 285 pounds
Buyers: Sarchinone Ford Waynesburg, Red Star Veterinary Clinic LLC, Hometown, Veterinary Service, Dean and Bobbi Pugh, Jason Pugh Attorney–Bixler & Moore Co, Paris Washington Insurance, Biery Cheese, Johannings Custom Cabinets and Enviroscapes
Reserve champion: Olivia Lewis
Bid: $17/pound Weight: 272 pounds
Buyers: Regie Stotzfus for State Representative, Pole Barns Direct LLC, Biery Cheese, George and Becky Kiko, Hank and Virgina Lewis and Louisville Physical Therapy
Grand champion carcass: Wyatt Stubblefield
Bid: $16.50/pound Weight: 234 pounds
Buyer: Tri Pine Farm
Reserve champion carcass: Brin Boyce
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: Midlake Products and MFG
TURKEY
Number of market lots: 62
Average: $467.18 with champions
Grand champion: Valerie Stroup
Bid: $720Weight: 47.55 pounds
Buyer: Paris Washington Insurance
Reserve champion: Kate Tabellion
Bid: $635Weight: 48.6 pounds
Buyer: Red Star Veterinarian
GOATS
Number of market lots: 51
Average: $8.84 with champions
Grand champion meat market: Katie Heppe
Bid: $15.50Weight: 84 pounds
Buyers: Red Star Veterinary Clinic LLC, Jason Pugh Attorney-Bixler and Moore Co. and 2 Hot 4 U BBQ
Reserve champion of champions: Jessalyn Pugh
Bid: $46/pound Weight: 68 pounds
Buyers: Montrose Ford Alliance, Red Star Veterinary Clinic LLC, Dean and Bobbi Pugh and Jason Pugh Attorney-Bixler and Moore Co
Grand champion milk production: Jenne McNiel
Bid: $9/pound Weight: 104 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg
Reserve champion milk production: Cayla Raber
Bid: $8/pound Weight: 88 pounds
Buyer: Northeast Professional Home Care
BROILERS
Total market lots: 78
Average: $433.65 with champions
Grand champion: Anthony Johnson
Bid: $2,000
Buyers: Sarchione Ford Randolph and Magadore, Veterinary Hospital
Reserve champion: Sullivan Kennedy
Bid: $1,200
Buyers: Alan Harold Stark County Auditor, Bill Smith for Commissioner, Richard Regula for Commissioner, Judge Werren, Reggie Stoltzflus and Judge Dixie Parks
DAIRY STEER
Number of market lots: 14
Average: $1.65/pound with champions*
Grand champion: Rudy Pero
Bid: $3.25/pound Weight: 1,525 pounds
Buyer: Consumers National
Reserve champion: Victoria Bennage
Bid: $2.25/pound Weight: 1,425 pounds
Buyer: Duma Meats
Grand champion carcass: Carter Varner
Bid: $3.75/pound Weight: 1,355 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg
Reserve champion carcass: Anthony McCraken
Bid: $3/pound Weight: 1,288 pounds
Buyer: Paris Washington Insurance
DAIRY BEEF FEEDER
Number of market lots: 119
Average: $1.87/pound with champions
Grand champion: Kynsie Pero
Bid: $4.25/pound Weight: 640 pounds
Buyers: Bishop Construction Inc, Beaber Seed and Supply, Harolds Equipment and Kiko Meats
Reserve champion: Jacob Shammo
Bid: $2.75/pound Weight: 595 pounds
Buyer: Kiko Meats
RABBIT MEAT PEN
Number of market lots: 8
Average per pen: $368.75 with champions
Grand champion: Grayson Hilerbrandt
Bid: $800
Buyer: Erline Herman
Reserve champion: Caitlyn Arbogast
Bid: $300
Buyer: Snyder Show Cattle
RABBIT FRYER
Number of market lots: 7
Average per pen: $200 with champions
Grand champion: Grayson Hilderbrandt
Bid: $300
Buyer: Erline Herman
Reserve champion: Larry Mackey III
Bid: $200
Buyers: Don and Theresa Young and Turf Tailors Lawncare
CHEESE
Total market lots: 11
Average: $1,104.55 with champions
Grand champion: Morgan Campbell
Bid: $2,000
Buyers: Paris Washington Insurance, Wallace Farms and F.A.R.M. Service
Reserve champion: Rudy Pero
Bid: $1,900
Buyers: Schmuck Farms, F.A.R.M. Service, W.G. Dairy and Bishop Construction Inc
*Price doesn’t include carcass lots
