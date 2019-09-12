2019 Stark County Fair sale totals $779,642.17

By -
0
62
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Steer
Shayla Sancic sold her grand champion steer for $20/pound to Bairs Lawn and Garden, Eslich Wrecking and Olde Wood LTD.

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information and photos)

August 28-29 and 31, 2019
Sales total: $779,642.17

STEERS

Number of market lots: 65
Average*: $3.43/pound with champions, $2.69/pound without

Grand champion: Shayla Sancic
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 1,265 pounds
Buyers: Bairs Lawn and Garden, Esclich Wrecking and Olde Wood LTD

Reserve grand champion: John Popick
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 1,350 pounds
Buyers: Eslich Wrecking Company, Paris Washington Insurance, Enviroscapes, V Maria Byinston and Tom Antonsanti

Champion born and raised: Clare SoehnlenBid: $8/pound Weight: 1,315 pounds
Buyer: MWI Animal Health

Reserve born and raised: Madison GrossBid: $3/pound Weight: 1,340 pounds
Buyer: Montrose Ford Alliance

Grand champion carcass: Kobi Fimple
Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 1,365 pounds
Buyer: Eslich Wrecking Company

Reserve champion carcass: Carlee Rhome
Bid: $3/pound Weight: 1,250 pounds
Buyer: Generations Women’s Health

LAMBS

Number of market lots: 85
Average*: $6/pound with champions, $2.69 without

Grand champion: Jordan Wayble
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 150 pounds
Buyer: Sheriff George Maier, Jennifer and George Maier

Reserve champion: Grace Steiner
Bid: $8/pound Weight: 140 pounds
Buyer: Paris Washington Insurance

Grand champion born and raised: Landon Rohr
Bid: $2/pound Weight: 112 pounds
Buyer: Krystowski Tractor Sales

Reserve champion born and raised: Aaron Rohr
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 140 pounds
Buyer: Star Mills

Grand champion carcass: Elliot Walters
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 114 pounds
Buyer: Paris Washington Insurance

Reserve champion carcass: Carter Varner
Bid: $31/pound Weight: 113 pounds
Buyers: Navarre Animal Clinic, Paris Washington Insurance, The Canton Warehouse

WOOL

Number of market lots: 7

Grand champion: Kelsey Bibey
Bid: $225
Buyers: The Canton Warehouse and The Farmhouse Co Traveling Boutique

Reserve champion: Layla Patterson
Bid: $150
Buyer: The Canton Warehouse

HOGS

Average*: $4.60/pound with champions

Grand champion: Jessalyn Pugh
Bid: $25/pound Weight: 285 pounds
Buyers: Sarchinone Ford Waynesburg, Red Star Veterinary Clinic LLC, Hometown, Veterinary Service, Dean and Bobbi Pugh, Jason Pugh Attorney–Bixler & Moore Co, Paris Washington Insurance, Biery Cheese, Johannings Custom Cabinets and Enviroscapes

Reserve champion: Olivia Lewis
Bid: $17/pound Weight: 272 pounds
Buyers: Regie Stotzfus for State Representative, Pole Barns Direct LLC, Biery Cheese, George and Becky Kiko, Hank and Virgina Lewis and Louisville Physical Therapy

Grand champion carcass: Wyatt Stubblefield
Bid: $16.50/pound Weight: 234 pounds
Buyer: Tri Pine Farm

Reserve champion carcass: Brin Boyce
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: Midlake Products and MFG

TURKEY

Number of market lots: 62
Average: $467.18 with champions

Grand champion: Valerie Stroup
Bid: $720Weight: 47.55 pounds
Buyer: Paris Washington Insurance

Reserve champion: Kate Tabellion
Bid: $635Weight: 48.6 pounds
Buyer: Red Star Veterinarian

GOATS

Number of market lots: 51
Average: $8.84 with champions

Grand champion meat market: Katie Heppe
Bid: $15.50Weight: 84 pounds
Buyers: Red Star Veterinary Clinic LLC, Jason Pugh Attorney-Bixler and Moore Co. and 2 Hot 4 U BBQ

Reserve champion of champions: Jessalyn Pugh
Bid: $46/pound Weight: 68 pounds
Buyers: Montrose Ford Alliance, Red Star Veterinary Clinic LLC, Dean and Bobbi Pugh and Jason Pugh Attorney-Bixler and Moore Co

Grand champion milk production: Jenne McNiel
Bid: $9/pound Weight: 104 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Reserve champion milk production: Cayla Raber
Bid: $8/pound Weight: 88 pounds
Buyer: Northeast Professional Home Care

BROILERS

Total market lots: 78
Average: $433.65 with champions

Grand champion: Anthony Johnson
Bid: $2,000
Buyers: Sarchione Ford Randolph and Magadore, Veterinary Hospital

Reserve champion: Sullivan Kennedy
Bid: $1,200
Buyers: Alan Harold Stark County Auditor, Bill Smith for Commissioner, Richard Regula for Commissioner, Judge Werren, Reggie Stoltzflus and Judge Dixie Parks

DAIRY STEER

Number of market lots: 14
Average: $1.65/pound with champions*

Grand champion: Rudy Pero
Bid: $3.25/pound Weight: 1,525 pounds
Buyer: Consumers National

Reserve champion: Victoria Bennage
Bid: $2.25/pound Weight: 1,425 pounds
Buyer: Duma Meats

Grand champion carcass: Carter Varner
Bid: $3.75/pound Weight: 1,355 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Reserve champion carcass: Anthony McCraken
Bid: $3/pound Weight: 1,288 pounds
Buyer: Paris Washington Insurance

DAIRY BEEF FEEDER

Number of market lots: 119
Average: $1.87/pound with champions

Grand champion: Kynsie Pero
Bid: $4.25/pound Weight: 640 pounds
Buyers: Bishop Construction Inc, Beaber Seed and Supply, Harolds Equipment and Kiko Meats

Reserve champion: Jacob Shammo
Bid: $2.75/pound Weight: 595 pounds
Buyer: Kiko Meats

RABBIT MEAT PEN

Number of market lots: 8
Average per pen: $368.75 with champions

Grand champion: Grayson Hilerbrandt
Bid: $800
Buyer: Erline Herman

Reserve champion: Caitlyn Arbogast
Bid: $300
Buyer: Snyder Show Cattle

RABBIT FRYER

Number of market lots: 7
Average per pen: $200 with champions

Grand champion: Grayson Hilderbrandt
Bid: $300
Buyer: Erline Herman

Reserve champion: Larry Mackey III
Bid: $200
Buyers: Don and Theresa Young and Turf Tailors Lawncare

CHEESE

Total market lots: 11
Average: $1,104.55 with champions

Grand champion: Morgan Campbell
Bid: $2,000
Buyers: Paris Washington Insurance, Wallace Farms and F.A.R.M. Service

Reserve champion: Rudy Pero
Bid: $1,900
Buyers: Schmuck Farms, F.A.R.M. Service, W.G. Dairy and Bishop Construction Inc

*Price doesn’t include carcass lots

2019 Stark County Fair Sale Results
1 of 34
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Wool
Layla Patterson sold her reserve champion wool for $150 to The Canton Warehouse.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Wool
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Broilers
Anthony Johnson sold his grand champion broilers for $2,000 to Sarchione Ford Randolph and Magadore Veterinary Hospital.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Broilers
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Wool
Kelsey Bibey sold her grand champion wool to The Canton Warehouse and The Farmhouse Co. Traveling Boutique for $225.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Wool
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Turkey
Kate Tabellion sold her reserve champion turkey to Red Star Veterinary Clinic for $635.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Turkey
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Turkey
Paris Washington Insurance bought Valerie Stroup's grand champion turkey for $720.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Turkey
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Hog
Jessalyn Pugh sold her grand champion hog to a slew of buyers for $25/pound including: Sarchinone Ford Waynesburg, Red Star Veterinary Clinic, Hometown Veterinary Service, Dean and Bobbi Pugh, Jason Pugh Attorney-Bixler & Moore Co, Paris Washington Insurance, Biery Cheese, Johannings Custom Cabinets and Enviroscape
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Hog
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Hog
Olivia Lewis sold her reserve champion hog to Regie Stotzfus for State Representative, Pole Barns Direct, Biery Cheese, George and Becky Kiko, Hank and Virginia Lewis and Louisville Physical Therapy for $17/pound.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Hog
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Carcass Hog
Brin Boyce sold her reserve champion carcass hog for $8/pound to Midlake Products and Mfg.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Carcass Hog
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Carcass Hog
Tri Pine Farm bought Wyatt Stubblefield's grand champion carcass hog for $16.50/pound.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Carcass Hog
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Steer
Shayla Sancic sold her grand champion steer for $20/pound to Bairs Lawn and Garden, Eslich Wrecking and Olde Wood LTD.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Steer
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Steer
John Popick sold his reserve champion steer to Eslich Wrecking, Paris Washington Insurance, Enviroscapes, V Maria Byinston and Tom Antonsanti for $14/pound.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Steer
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Carcass Steer
Carlee Rhome sold her reserve champion carcass steer to Generation Women's Health for $3/pound.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Carcass Steer
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Carcass Steer
Eslich Wrecking bought Kobi Fimple's grand champion carcass steer for $4.50/pound.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Carcass Steer
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Meat pen Rabbits
Snyder Show Cattle bought Caitlyn Arbogast's reserve champion meat pen rabbits for $300.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Meat pen Rabbits
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Meat Pen Rabbits
Grayson Hilderbrandt sold his grand champion meat pen rabbits to Erline Herman for $800.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Meat Pen Rabbits
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Fryer Rabbit
Larry Mackey III sold his reserve champion fryer rabbit to Don and Theresa Young and Turf Tailors Lawncare for $200.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Fryer Rabbit
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Fryer Rabbit
Erline Herman bought Grayson Hilderbrandt's grand champion rabbit fryer for $300.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Fryer Rabbit
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Lamb
Paris Washington Insurance bought Grace Steiner's reserve champion lamb for $8/pound.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Lamb
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Lamb
Jordan Wayble sold his grand champion lamb for $6/pound to George Maier Sheriff and Jennifer and George Maier.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Lamb
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Lamb Carcass
Carter Varner sold his reserve champion lamb carcass for $31/pound to Navarre Animal Clinic, Paris Washington Insurance and The Canton Warehouse.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Lamb Carcass
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Lamb Carcass
Paris Washington Insurance bought Elliot Walter's grand champion carcass lamb for $5/pound.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Lamb Carcass
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Meat Goat
Montrose Ford Alliance, Red Star Veterinary Clinic, Dean and Bobbi Pugh and Jason Pugh bought the reserve champion meat goat, exhibited by Jessalyn Pugh, for $46/pound.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Meat Goat
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Meat Goat
Katie Heppe sold her grand champion meat market goat for $15.50/pound to Red Star Veterinary Clinic, Jason Pugh Attorney and 2 Hot 4 U BBQ.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Meat Goat
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Dairy Goat
Cayla Raber sold her reserve champion milk goat for $8/pound to Northeast Professional Home Care.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Dairy Goat
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Milky Goat
Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg bought Jenna McNiel's grand champion milk goat for $9/pound.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Milky Goat
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Dairy Steer
Victoria Bennage sold her reserve champion dairy steer for $2.25/pound to Duma Meats.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Dairy Steer
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Dairy Steer
Consumers National bought Rudy Pero's grand champion dairy steer for $3.25/pound.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Dairy Steer
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Dairy Steer Carcass
Anthony McCraken sold his reserve champion dairy carcass steer for $3/pound to Paris Washington Insurance.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Dairy Steer Carcass
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Dairy Steer Carcass
Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg bought Carter Varner's grand champion dairy carcass steer for $3.75/pound.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Dairy Steer Carcass
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
Kiko Meats bought Jacob Shammo's reserve champion dairy beef feeder for $2.75/pound.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
Bishop Construction, Beaber Seed & Supply, Harolds Equipment and Kiko Meats bought the grand champion dairy beef feeder, exhibited by Kynsie Pero, for $4.25/pound.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Cheese
Rudy Pero's reserve champion cheese was purchased for $1,900/each by Schmuck Farms, F.A.R.M. Service, W.G. Dairy and Bishop Construction.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Cheese
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Cheese
Paris Washington Insurance, Wallace Farms and F.A.R.M. Service bought Morgan Campbell's grand champion cheese for $2,000 each.
Stark County Fair Grand Champion Cheese
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Broilers
Sullivan Kennedy's reserve champion broilers were purchased by Alan Harold, Bill Smith, Richard Regula, Judge Werren, Reggie Stoltzfus and Judge Dixie Parks for $1,200.
Stark County Fair Reserve Champion Broilers

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.