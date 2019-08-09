2019 Summit County Fair livestock sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information/Kathy Eckhart photos)

July 27, 2019

Total Lots: 165

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 12

Average: $5,120.87 with champions; $2,718.96 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Abi Jones

Bid: $20/pound Weight: 1,465 pounds

Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

Reserve champion exhibitor: Makala Jones

Bid: $4/pound Weight:1,415 pounds

Buyer: Leppo Rents

Junior showmanship: Josh Young

Intermediate showmanship: Chase Sedensky

Senior showmanship: John Herman

Champion of champion steer showman: Jordan Sedensky

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 30

Average: $1,020.40 with champions; $860.90 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Luke Coblentz

Bid:$14/pound Weight: 267 pounds

Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

Reserve champion exhibitor: Luke Coblentz

Bid: $12.50/pound Weight: 267 pounds

Buyer: Tim Lisko

Junior showmanship: Alexander Messina

Intermediate showmanship: Grace Frient

Senior showmanship: Cassidy Moore

Champion of champion hog showman: Grace Frient

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 11

Average: $585.39 with champions; $430.38 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Jordan Sedensky

Bid: $11.75/pound Weight: 135 pounds

Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion exhibitor: Seth Frient

Bid: $8/pound Weight: 129 pounds

Buyers: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise Intermediate

Showmanship: Jordan Sedensky

Senior showmanship: Seth Frient

Champion of champion lamb showman: Jordan Sedensky:

MARKET GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 10

Average: $347.90 with champions; $214.38 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Abi Jones

Bid: $1,300 Weight: 88

Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion exhibitor: Oliver Mayer

Bid: $500 Weight: 106

Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

Intermediate showmanship: Jordan Sedensky

Champion of champion goat showman: Jordan Sedensky

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 9

Average: $164.97 with champions; $86.10 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Dylan Leipold

Bid: $600

Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion exhibitor: Dylan Leipold

Bid: $300

Buyer: Hyde Park Farms

Champion of champion rabbit showman: Dylan Leipold

CHICKENS

Number of Pens of Three: 29

Average: $220.50 with champions; $200.54 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Cassidy Moore

Bid: $500

Buyer: Horvath Electric

Reserve champion exhibitor: Jessica Moore

Bid: $500

Buyer: Horvath Electric

Junior showmanship: Alexander Messina

Intermediate showmanship: Alexis Messina

Senior showmanship: Seth Frient

Champion of champion market chicken showman: Seth Frient

Fancy chicken junior showman: Hanna Clark

Fancy chicken intermediate showman: Maricella Lozano

Fancy chicken senior showman: Seth Frient

Champion of champion poultry showman: Seth Frient

MARKET GOOSE

Number of Market Lots: 12

Average: $199.35 with champions; $85.85 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Dylan Leipold

Bid: $1,250 Weight: 11.4 pounds

Buyer: Dozer Enterprises

Reserve champion exhibitor: John Herman

Bid: $250 Weight: 10.4 pounds

Buyer: Leppo Rents

Intermediate showmanship: Ethan Jones

Senior showmanship: Dylan Leipold

Champion of champion goose showman: Dylan Leipold

Champion of champion fancy goose showman: John Herman

MARKET TURKEYS

Number of Market Lots: 44

Average: $248.90 with champions; $205.92 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Cassidy Moore

Bid: $1,500 Weight: 34.8 pounds

Buyer: Horvath Electric

Reserve champion exhibitor: Becca Leipold

Bid: $850 Weight: 33.6 pounds

Buyer: Leppo Rents

Junior showmanship: Alex Panzner

Intermediate showmanship: Jenna Schofield

Senior showmanship: Cassidy Moore

Champion of champion turkey showman: Cassidy Moore

Champion of champion fancy turkey showman: Cassidy Moore

MARKET DUCKS

Number of Market Lots: 8

Average: $269.50 with champions; $196 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Josephine Mayer

Bid: $500 Weight: 22 pounds

Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion exhibitor: Dylan Leipold

Bid: $500 Weight: 19.4 pounds

Buyer: Hyde Park Farms

Junior showmanship: Becca Leipold

Senior showmanship: Dylan Leipold

Champion of champion duck showman: Dylan Leipold

Overall showman of showmen for all species: Seth Frient

AUCTIONEERS/RINGMEN: John Stegh, Andy Stegh, Eric Bevington and Matt Kiko

