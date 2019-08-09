2019 Summit County Fair livestock sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
(Submitted information/Kathy Eckhart photos)
July 27, 2019
Total Lots: 165
STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 12
Average: $5,120.87 with champions; $2,718.96 without
Grand champion exhibitor: Abi Jones
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 1,465 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
Reserve champion exhibitor: Makala Jones
Bid: $4/pound Weight:1,415 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Junior showmanship: Josh Young
Intermediate showmanship: Chase Sedensky
Senior showmanship: John Herman
Champion of champion steer showman: Jordan Sedensky
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 30
Average: $1,020.40 with champions; $860.90 without
Grand champion exhibitor: Luke Coblentz
Bid:$14/pound Weight: 267 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
Reserve champion exhibitor: Luke Coblentz
Bid: $12.50/pound Weight: 267 pounds
Buyer: Tim Lisko
Junior showmanship: Alexander Messina
Intermediate showmanship: Grace Frient
Senior showmanship: Cassidy Moore
Champion of champion hog showman: Grace Frient
LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 11
Average: $585.39 with champions; $430.38 without
Grand champion exhibitor: Jordan Sedensky
Bid: $11.75/pound Weight: 135 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Reserve champion exhibitor: Seth Frient
Bid: $8/pound Weight: 129 pounds
Buyers: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise Intermediate
Showmanship: Jordan Sedensky
Senior showmanship: Seth Frient
Champion of champion lamb showman: Jordan Sedensky:
MARKET GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 10
Average: $347.90 with champions; $214.38 without
Grand champion exhibitor: Abi Jones
Bid: $1,300 Weight: 88
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Reserve champion exhibitor: Oliver Mayer
Bid: $500 Weight: 106
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
Intermediate showmanship: Jordan Sedensky
Champion of champion goat showman: Jordan Sedensky
RABBITS
Number of Pens of Three: 9
Average: $164.97 with champions; $86.10 without
Grand champion exhibitor: Dylan Leipold
Bid: $600
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Reserve champion exhibitor: Dylan Leipold
Bid: $300
Buyer: Hyde Park Farms
Champion of champion rabbit showman: Dylan Leipold
CHICKENS
Number of Pens of Three: 29
Average: $220.50 with champions; $200.54 without
Grand champion exhibitor: Cassidy Moore
Bid: $500
Buyer: Horvath Electric
Reserve champion exhibitor: Jessica Moore
Bid: $500
Buyer: Horvath Electric
Junior showmanship: Alexander Messina
Intermediate showmanship: Alexis Messina
Senior showmanship: Seth Frient
Champion of champion market chicken showman: Seth Frient
Fancy chicken junior showman: Hanna Clark
Fancy chicken intermediate showman: Maricella Lozano
Fancy chicken senior showman: Seth Frient
Champion of champion poultry showman: Seth Frient
MARKET GOOSE
Number of Market Lots: 12
Average: $199.35 with champions; $85.85 without
Grand champion exhibitor: Dylan Leipold
Bid: $1,250 Weight: 11.4 pounds
Buyer: Dozer Enterprises
Reserve champion exhibitor: John Herman
Bid: $250 Weight: 10.4 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Intermediate showmanship: Ethan Jones
Senior showmanship: Dylan Leipold
Champion of champion goose showman: Dylan Leipold
Champion of champion fancy goose showman: John Herman
MARKET TURKEYS
Number of Market Lots: 44
Average: $248.90 with champions; $205.92 without
Grand champion exhibitor: Cassidy Moore
Bid: $1,500 Weight: 34.8 pounds
Buyer: Horvath Electric
Reserve champion exhibitor: Becca Leipold
Bid: $850 Weight: 33.6 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Junior showmanship: Alex Panzner
Intermediate showmanship: Jenna Schofield
Senior showmanship: Cassidy Moore
Champion of champion turkey showman: Cassidy Moore
Champion of champion fancy turkey showman: Cassidy Moore
MARKET DUCKS
Number of Market Lots: 8
Average: $269.50 with champions; $196 without
Grand champion exhibitor: Josephine Mayer
Bid: $500 Weight: 22 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Reserve champion exhibitor: Dylan Leipold
Bid: $500 Weight: 19.4 pounds
Buyer: Hyde Park Farms
Junior showmanship: Becca Leipold
Senior showmanship: Dylan Leipold
Champion of champion duck showman: Dylan Leipold
Overall showman of showmen for all species: Seth Frient
AUCTIONEERS/RINGMEN: John Stegh, Andy Stegh, Eric Bevington and Matt Kiko
