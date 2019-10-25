2019 Tuscarawas County Fair sale totals $779,439.25

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted photos and information)

Sept. 19 and 21, 2019

Sale Total: $779,439.25

LAMBS

Number of market lots: 31

Average with champions: $5.90/pound

Grand champion: Allison Kendle

Bid: $20/pound

Buyer: Mushrush Trailer Sales

Reserve champion: Madison DeVault

Bid: $11/pound

Buyer: HRN Construction

HOGS

Number of market lots: 268

Average with champions: $4.94/pound

Grand champion: Kayne Ellwood

Bid: $22/pound

Buyer: Weaver Furniture

Reserve champion: Emma Leggett

Bid: $12/pound

Buyer: Sugar Valley Meats

STEERS

Number of market lots: 80

Average with champions: $3.39/pound

Grand champion market steer: Tessa Harrold

Bid: $5.75/pound

Buyer: Kimble Co.

Reserve champion market steer: Kaden Conrad

Bid: $4.50/pound

Buyer: Bruce and Laurie McDonnell

Grand champion dairy steer: Brittany Finton

Bid: $4/pound

Buyer: Channel Seed

Reserve champion dairy steer: Saydee Specht

Bid: $3/pound

Buyer: MRE Services

BROILERS

Number of broiler pens: 94

Average with champions: $414

Grand champion: Rory Chismar

Bid: $1,100

Buyer: The Committee to Elect Amanda Miller Judge

Reserve champion: Jacquelynn Steiner

Bid: $600

Buyer: Royal Acres and Harper Farms

GOATS

Number of market lots: 27

Average with champions: $443

Grand Champion: Emma Rennicker

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: WTUZ Radio

Reserve champion: Kortlynn Miller

Bid: $600

Buyer: The New Company

TURKEYS

Number of market lots: 21

Average with champions: $421

Grand champion: Kimberly McDonald

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Dr. Steven Chismar Family

Reserve champion: Landon Hanna

Bid: $700

Buyer: The Committee to Elect Amanda Miller Judge

RABBITS

Total number of pens: 20

Average with champions: $360

Grand champion: Mackinzee Dunlap

Bid: $425

Buyer: Eli Bosler

Reserve champion: Robbie Jones

Bid: $500

Buyer: Lute’s Knoll Farm

