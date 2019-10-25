2019 Tuscarawas County Fair sale totals $779,439.25

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
Sept. 19 and 21, 2019
Sale Total: $779,439.25
LAMBS
Number of market lots: 31
Average with champions: $5.90/pound
Grand champion: Allison Kendle
Bid: $20/pound
Buyer: Mushrush Trailer Sales
Reserve champion: Madison DeVault
Bid: $11/pound
Buyer: HRN Construction
HOGS
Number of market lots: 268
Average with champions: $4.94/pound
Grand champion: Kayne Ellwood
Bid: $22/pound
Buyer: Weaver Furniture
Reserve champion: Emma Leggett
Bid: $12/pound
Buyer: Sugar Valley Meats
STEERS
Number of market lots: 80
Average with champions: $3.39/pound
Grand champion market steer: Tessa Harrold
Bid: $5.75/pound
Buyer: Kimble Co.
Reserve champion market steer: Kaden Conrad
Bid: $4.50/pound
Buyer: Bruce and Laurie McDonnell
Grand champion dairy steer: Brittany Finton
Bid: $4/pound
Buyer: Channel Seed
Reserve champion dairy steer: Saydee Specht
Bid: $3/pound
Buyer: MRE Services
BROILERS
Number of broiler pens: 94
Average with champions: $414
Grand champion: Rory Chismar
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: The Committee to Elect Amanda Miller Judge
Reserve champion: Jacquelynn Steiner
Bid: $600
Buyer: Royal Acres and Harper Farms
GOATS
Number of market lots: 27
Average with champions: $443
Grand Champion: Emma Rennicker
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: WTUZ Radio
Reserve champion: Kortlynn Miller
Bid: $600
Buyer: The New Company
TURKEYS
Number of market lots: 21
Average with champions: $421
Grand champion: Kimberly McDonald
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Dr. Steven Chismar Family
Reserve champion: Landon Hanna
Bid: $700
Buyer: The Committee to Elect Amanda Miller Judge
RABBITS
Total number of pens: 20
Average with champions: $360
Grand champion: Mackinzee Dunlap
Bid: $425
Buyer: Eli Bosler
Reserve champion: Robbie Jones
Bid: $500
Buyer: Lute’s Knoll Farm
