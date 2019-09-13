2019 Washington County Fair (Ohio) sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

CHICKEN

Grand champion: Madison Biehl

Bid: $800

Buyer: Leslie Equipment

Reserve champion: Layla Macaulay

Bid: $500

Buyer: Schilling for Commissioner

Premier exhibitor: Kaylie Barth

Bid: $400

Buyer: David White

TURKEY

Grand champion and premier exhibitor: Gabriella Grabow

Bid: $775

Buyer: Don Jones, State Rep. 95th District

Reserve champion: Roseanna O’Brien

Bid: $700

Buyer: Mark Porter, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Pioneer GMC

RABBITS

Grand champion: Caylin Anderson

Bid: $875

Buyer: Haas Septic & Portable Toilets

Reserve champion: Steven Anderson

Bid: $850

Buyer: Burkhart Trucking & Excavating

Premier exhibitor: Lucas Reed

Bid: $700

Buyer: Mark Porter, Chevrolet Buick GMC

GOAT

Grand champion: Alyssa Biehl

Bid: $1,400

Buyer: Simmons & Simmons Insurance

Reserve champion: Alayna Biehl

Bid: $1,400

Buyer: Don Jones, State Rep. 95th District and Jay Edwards, State Rep.

Premier exhibitor: Travis Morris

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Haessly Lumber

LAMB

Grand champion and premier exhibitor: Alexis White

Bid: $1,300

Buyer: Full Circle Oil Field

Reserve Champion: Alyssa White

Bid: $1,050

Buyer: Rampp Company

DAIRY FEEDER STEER

Grand champion: Alyssa Biehl

Bid: $850

Buyer: Pioneer Chevrolet Cadillac

Reserve champion: Madison Hiener

Bid: $1,700

Buyer: Andrew Lisk/Lisk Lawn Care

Premier exhibitor: Titus Fagan

Bid: $900

Buyer: Mullenix Meat Processing

MARKET STEERS

Grand champion: Madison Hiener

Bid: $5,400

Buyer: Family Ford Lincoln and Nine Energy

Reserve champion and premier exhibitor: Kesselyn Bigley

Bid: $5,200

Buyer: Bradley Payne Architect

Rate of Gain: Connor Tullius

Bid: $3,100

Buyer: Marietta Joint & Clutch

