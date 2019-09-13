2019 Washington County Fair (Ohio) sale results

Washington County Fair Grand Champion Steer
Madison Hiener sold the grand champion steer to Family Ford Lincoln and Nine Energy for $5,400.

CHICKEN

Grand champion: Madison Biehl
Bid: $800
Buyer: Leslie Equipment

Reserve champion: Layla Macaulay
Bid: $500
Buyer: Schilling for Commissioner

Premier exhibitor: Kaylie Barth
Bid: $400
Buyer: David White

TURKEY

Grand champion and premier exhibitor: Gabriella Grabow
Bid: $775
Buyer: Don Jones, State Rep. 95th District

Reserve champion: Roseanna O’Brien
Bid: $700
Buyer: Mark Porter, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Pioneer GMC

RABBITS

Grand champion: Caylin Anderson
Bid: $875
Buyer: Haas Septic & Portable Toilets

Reserve champion: Steven Anderson
Bid: $850
Buyer: Burkhart Trucking & Excavating

Premier exhibitor: Lucas Reed
Bid: $700
Buyer: Mark Porter, Chevrolet Buick GMC

GOAT

Grand champion: Alyssa Biehl
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Simmons & Simmons Insurance

Reserve champion: Alayna Biehl
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Don Jones, State Rep. 95th District and Jay Edwards, State Rep.

Premier exhibitor: Travis Morris
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Haessly Lumber

LAMB

Grand champion and premier exhibitor: Alexis White
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Full Circle Oil Field

Reserve Champion: Alyssa White
Bid: $1,050
Buyer: Rampp Company

DAIRY FEEDER STEER

Grand champion: Alyssa Biehl
Bid: $850
Buyer: Pioneer Chevrolet Cadillac

Reserve champion: Madison Hiener
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Andrew Lisk/Lisk Lawn Care

Premier exhibitor: Titus Fagan
Bid: $900
Buyer: Mullenix Meat Processing

MARKET STEERS

Grand champion: Madison Hiener
Bid: $5,400
Buyer: Family Ford Lincoln and Nine Energy

Reserve champion and premier exhibitor: Kesselyn Bigley
Bid: $5,200
Buyer:  Bradley Payne Architect

Rate of Gain: Connor Tullius
Bid: $3,100
Buyer: Marietta Joint & Clutch

