2019 Wayne County Fair sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted photos and information)

September 11 and 12, 2019

STEER

Number of market lots: 108

Number of carcass lots: 40

Grand champion market beef: Cole Wharton

Bid: $6/poundWeight: 1,345 pounds

Buyer: Heltz family

Reserve champion market beef: Kaitlyn Baker

Bid: $4.25/poundWeight: 1,295 pounds

Buyer: Heffelfinger Meats Inc

Grand champion dairy steer: Lane Becker

Bid: $7.25Weight: 1,550 pounds

Buyer: Ashland Pump

Reserve champion dairy steer: Heath Wood

Bid: $3/poundWeight: 1,505 pounds

Buyer: Sterling Farm Equipment

Grand champion Wayne County born and raised: Mallory Kendle

Bid: $5/poundWeight: 1,375 pounds

Buyer: The Clothing Warehouse

Reserve champion Wayne County born and raised: Libby Grossniklaus

Bid: $6/poundWeight: 1,420 pounds

Buyer: Santmyer Oil Company

Grand champion beef carcass: Delaney Dudte

Bid: $7/poundWeight: 1,075 pounds

Buyer: Wharton Excavating and Bolinger Crop Insurance

Reserve champion beef carcass: Aaliyah Wirth

Bid: $4.25/poundWeight: 1,290 pounds

Buyer: H.A.D. Drilling Contractors

Grand champion dairy carcass: Peyton Mullet

Bid: $3/poundWeight: 1,620 pounds

Buyer: New Pittsburg Vet Clinic

Reserve champion dairy carcass: Gavin Snyder

Bid: $2.75/poundWeight: 1,575 pounds

Buyer: Maibach Tractor

Rate of gain beef: Peyton Mullet

Rate of gain dairy: Tyler Wiles

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 38

Grand champion meat pen: Ava Stoller

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: American Family Concessions

Reserve champion meat pen: Cole Walenciak

Bid: $600

Buyer: The Clothing Warehouse

POULTRY

Number of market lots: 181

Grand champion market chicken pen: Brianna Boston

Bid: $650

Buyer: Gerber Poultry

Reserve champion market chicken pen: Aaron Zavesky

Bid: $650

Buyer: Gerber Poultry

Grand champion meat goose: Shannah Swinehart

Bid: $2,700Weight: 13.5 pounds

Buyer: Avalanche Commercial Cleaning

Reserve champion meat goose: Charlie Bickett

Bid: $500Weight: 11.10 pounds

Buyer: K.L. Rickett Trucking

Grand champion meat duck: Charlie Bickett

Bid: $550Weight: 9.2 pounds

Buyer: Santmyer Oil Company and Burke Trucking

Reserve champion meat duck: Adeline Aubrey

Bid: $400Weight: 10.8 pounds

Buyer: Santmyer Oil Company and Burke Trucking

Grand champion meat turkey: Dianne Millsa

Bid: $450Weight: 34.4 pounds

Buyer: The Clothing Warehouse

Reserve champion meat turkey: Haley Dull

Bid: $625Weight: 36.7 pounds

Buyer: Cutler Real Estate and the Bowman Team

GOATS

Number of market lots: 196

Grand champion meat goat: Kyle Badger

Bid: $1,400Weight: 95 pounds

Buyer: Auctioneer Bob Graber

Reserve champion meat goat: Paige Maibach

Bid: $1,40094 pounds

Buyer: Last Arrow Manufacturing

Wayne County grand champion born and raised meat goat: Kendra Marty

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: JBF Distribution

Wayne County reserve champion born and raised meat goat: Lillian Ediger

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Last Arrow Manufacturing

Grand champion dairy market goat: Lily Lehman

Bid: $600Weight: 115 pounds

Buyer: The Clothing Warehouse and Everything Surplus

Reserve champion dairy market goat: Logan Swartzentruber

Bid: $300

Buyer: Jim Hand

Wayne County born and raised grand champion dairy meat goat: Tonya Bowman

Bid: $400

Buyer: Green County Cleaning

Reserve champion Wayne County born and raised dairy meat goat: Kailynn Wickens

Bid: $400

Buyer: Santmyer Oil Company

LAMB

Number of market lots: 127

Grand champion: Kylee Johnson

Bid: $12/poundWeight: 145 pounds

Buyer: Pallota Ford

Reserve champion: Clay Johnson

Bid: $10/poundWeight: 145 pounds

Buyer: Twisted-X Boots

Grand champion Wayne County born and raised: Delaney Dudte

Bid: $11/poundWeight: 137 pounds

Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion Wayne County born and raised: Cole Walenciak

Bid: $12/poundWeight: 140 pounds

Buyer: The Clothing Warehouse and Everything Surplus

Grand champion carcass: Kendra Marty

Bid: $18/poundWeight: 99 pounds

Buyer: W.G. Dairy Supply, GB Anderson and the McCoy Insurance Group

Reserve champion carcass: Luann Mosher

Bid: $6/poundWeight: 74 pounds

Buyer: Lincolnway Vineyards

Rate of gain: Caden Zimmerly

2019 Shepherd awards: Hannah Watson and Hannah Strock

HOGS

Number of market lots: 390

Grand champion: Lucas Dudte

Bid: $17/poundWeight: 270 pounds

Buyer: The Clothing Warehouse

Reserve champion and grand champion Wayne County born and raised: Bryce Johnson

Bid: $10/poundWeight: 245 pounds

Buyer: Kinder-Morgan

Reserve champion Wayne County born and raised: Cole Wharton

Bid: $8/poundWeight: 260

Buyer: Santmyer Oil Company

Wayne County fair queen: Kendra Marty

Wayne County fair king: Briar Lehman

Wayne County fair prince: Clay Johnson

Wayne County fair princess: Paige Maibach

