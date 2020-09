2020 Canfield Fair sale results

By Other News

(Submitted photos and information)

Sept. 3 and 4

BEEF FEEDERS

Grand champion: Taylor Whitted

Bid: $12.50 per pound Weight: 622 pounds

Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co.

Reserve champion: McKenzie Whitted

Bid: $15 per pound Weight: 624 pounds

Buyer: Steinel Enterprises

Grand champion heifer: Taylor Whitted

Bid: $6 per pound Weight: 526 pounds

Buyer: Steinel Enterprises

Reserve champion heifer: McKenzie Whitted

Bid: $7.75 per pound Weight: 435 pounds

Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co.

LAMBS

Grand champion: Kristen Campbell

Bid: $22 per pound Weight: 132 pounds

Buyer: North Star Hardware and Implement

Reserve champion: Natalie Campbell

Bid: $14 per pound Weight: 136 pounds

Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Grand champion carcass: Josie Baird

Bid: $6 per pound Weight: 114 pounds

Buyer: The Armory at LTT

Reserve champion carcass: Wyatt Baird

Bid: $4.25 per pound Weight: 132 pounds

Buyer: Rulli Brothers Market

CHICKENS

Grand champion broiler (pen of two): Kendra McCusker

Bid: $500 per head

Buyer: Ted and Virginia Campbell

Reserve champion broiler (pen of two): Zack Weikart

Bid: $500 per head

Buyer: Ted and Virginia Campbell

DAIRY FEEDERS

Grand champion: John Moore

Bid: $4 per pound Weight: 622 pounds

Buyer: Moore Farms

Reserve champion: James Moore

Bid: $4 per pound Weight: 620 pounds

Buyer: Moore Farms

GOAT MILK FUDGE

Grand champion: Kaylee Burcaw

Bid: $1,900

Buyer: Ted and Virginia Campbell

Reserve champion: Savanna Mellott

Bid: $800

Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

MARKET GOATS

Grand champion: Lexi Wonner

Bid: $600

Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion: Lacie Greier

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: “Joe” Dickey Electric Inc.

Grand champion market dairy goat: Lacie Greier

Bid: $550

Buyer: Kenwood Construction Company

Reserve champion market dairy goat: Zachary Norris

Bid: $700

Buyer: Scotty Lane Contracting

RABBITS

Grand champion fryer: Dakoda Jones

Bid: $325

Buyer: Fallfire Australian Shepherds

Reserve champion fryer: Zack Weikart

Bid: $225

Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda

Grand champion meat pen of three: Valerie Weikart

Bid: $175 per head

Buyer: Randy and Chris Ohlin

Reserve champion meat pen of three: Zack Weikart

Bid: $150 per head

Buyer: The Armory at LTT

HOGS

Grand champion: Cheyenne Burt

Bid: $9 per pound Weight: 257 pounds

Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion: Emily Hemphill

Bid: $8.50 per pound Weight: 272 pounds

Buyer: Mac Trailer

MARKET BEEF

Grand champion: Emily Hemphill

Bid: $7 per pound Weight: 1,520 pounds

Buyer: Kufleitner Automotive Group

Reserve champion: Logan Grunder

Bid: $4.50 per pound Weight: 1,465 pounds

Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

MARKET DUCK

Grand champion: Andrew Fromel

Bid: $550

Buyer: Jeff Taylor and Denise Tomko

Reserve champion: Alex Fromel

Bid: $400

Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Bennett Young

Bid: $2,750

Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion: Payton Manasco

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Barnett & Son Trucking & Excavating

