2020 Fair cancellations

*Updated 5/21

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some Ohio and Pennsylvania fairs have been either partially or fully canceled. This list will be updated.

Ohio

Paulding County Fair, June 13-20 — canceled May 11, junior fair livestock sale to be held during scheduled fair week

Harrison County Fair, June 22-27 — canceled senior fair May 6, junior fair market shows and sale scheduled June 23-26

Marion County Fair, June 29-July 4 — canceled April 30, junior fair shows scheduled July 18-25, more information on sales to come

Lawrence County Fair, July 11-18 — senior fair canceled May 16, junior fair still scheduled July 11-18

Jackson County Fair, July 16-25 — senior fair canceled May 14, junior fair still scheduled July 16-25

Franklin County Fair, July 18-25 — most senior fair events canceled May 19, junior fair still planned

Ohio State Fair, July 29-Aug. 9 — canceled May 21

Scioto County Fair, Aug. 10-15 — senior fair canceled May 15, junior fair still scheduled Aug. 10-15

Western Pennsylvania

Wolf’s Corners Fair, Clarion County, June 28-July 4 — canceled May 15

Big Butler Fair, July 3-11 — canceled May 19

Mercer Grange Fair, July 3-15 — canceled April 14