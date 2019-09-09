2020 Fred Stout Experience awards offers paid internships

Persons who have a strong desire to pursue a career in managing and/or marketing Registered Jersey™ cattle are encouraged to apply for the 2020 Fred Stout Experience awards.

The awards are presented annually in memory of Fred J. Stout Sr., Mt. Carmel, Ill., a lifelong Jersey breeder and member of the Jersey Marketing Service staff from 1978 to 1997 who believed that the best learning experiences happen in the everyday world.

Awards will be made for two paid internships, one with Jersey Marketing Service, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and the other an on-farm, customized experience on a Jersey dairy operation. The awards, provided by a permanent endowment created by friends and colleagues of Fred Stout, will pay for housing, travel and related activities required by the cooperating employer up to the maximum amount of the scholarship award.

Apply

Applicants must have completed their high school education. To apply, submit a one-page résumé listing previous work experience, skills and other qualifications, plus a separate cover letter stating your ambitions, goals and career aspirations, including plans for achieving them. The letter must also explain how and why the Fred Stout Experience will be of benefit in achieving future goals. A summary of involvement with and interest in Registered Jersey™ cattle is required. Specify which experience (marketing internship, on-farm internship) is preferred, or indicate if you are interested in both opportunities.

Two letters of support are required, one from an active breeder of Registered Jersey™ cattle, excluding immediate family members; and the other from a teacher, mentor or past employer. These must be mailed directly by the supporters to the AJCA office.

Applications and letters of support must be postmarked no later than December 1, 2019, and addressed to Fred Stout Experience, American Jersey Cattle Association, 6486 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068-2362. They can also be submitted by email.

Previous recipients

Tara Bohnert, Illinois (2003)

Allison Waggoner, South Carolina (2004)

Dan Bauer, Wisconsin (2005)

Aaron Horst, Pennsylvania (2006)

Jacob Pieper, Maryland (2007)

Katie Albaugh, Maryland (2008)

Brady Core, Kentucky (2009)

Kim Wilson, Missouri and Ivy Roberts, Florida (2010)

Joseph Fjarlie, Wisconsin and Amy Maxwell, Iowa (2011)

Robert McGarry, Vermont and Lyman Rudgers, New York (2012)

Meagan Bolen, Ohio and Wyatt Smith, Minnesota (2013)

Olivia Pearson, North Carolina and Meagan Chittenden, York (2014)

Tyler French, South Carolina and Gerret Boer, Texas (2015)

Austin Woods, Wisconsin and Laura Bell (2016)

Tyler Kirchdoerfer, Missouri and Blake Koehn, Oklahoma (2017)

Amanda LoRusso, Connecticut (2018)

Brennan Topp, Ohio and Abigail Grimm, Minnesota (2019)

About the National Jersey Youth Programs

Organized in 1868, the American Jersey Cattle Association has sponsored educational programs and activities for young people interested in the Jersey breed since 1917. Junior members have the same registration privileges as Lifetime Members, and also the incentives of a comprehensive program leading to national recognition for their achievements with Jersey cattle. These programs include:

Free membership in the association until the youth’s 21st birthday;

the National Jersey Youth Production Contest and Pot O’Gold Sale, which create incentives for keeping production and management records;

the National Jersey Youth Achievement Contest, the ultimate recognition for Jersey youth between the ages of 16 and 20; national scholarships that help pay for hands-on work experiences and college educations;

The All American Junior Jersey Show, providing the thrill of competition in the largest show of Registered Jerseys™ in the world and introductions to lifelong friends from across the United States; and

Jersey Youth Academy, an intensive educational program held biannually at the association’s headquarters in Columbus, Ohio.