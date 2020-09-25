2020 Geauga County Fair sale results

(No photo was provided by the fair of the grand champion hog.)

Sept. 2, 2020

BEEF

Grand champion: Trevor Christian

Bid: $9,500 Buyer: HC Companies

Reserve champion: Garrett Bosse

Bid: $5,000 Buyer: Arms Trucking

CHICKENS

Grand champion: Joslyn Borah

Bid: $1,200 Pen of 3 Buyer: Geauga Vision

Reserve champion: Cooper Pikor

Bid: $775 Pen of 3 Buyer: Etna Products Inc.

GOATS

Grand champion: Ian Hunt

Bid: $1,100 Buyer: Loze Excavating

Reserve champion: Olivia Tucholski

Bid: $950 Buyer: Bergansky Team Keller Williams Realty

DUCKS

Grand champion: Lindsey Diedrich

Bid: $400 Pen of 2 Buyer: Mother Hen Farm

Reserve champion: Maggie Davis

Bid: $450 Pen of 2 Buyer: Janine Hartory and Liberty Mosher

RABBITS

Grand champion: Jacob Grindstead

Bid: $600 Buyer: Geauga Feed & Grain/Madison Pet & Garden

Reserve champion: Sarah Grindstead

Bid: $500 Buyer: Dana For Ohio

LAMBS

Grand champion: Abbey Steffee Bergansky

Bid: $1,250 Buyer: Team Keller Williams Realty

Reserve champion: Cooper Pikor

Bid: $950 Buyer: OTR Consulting, LLC

HOGS

Grand champion: Addison Koppelman

Bid: $4,750 Buyer: Preston Chevrolet

Reserve champion: Addison Burnett

Bid: $4,000 Buyer: Etna Products Inc.

TURKEY

Grand champion: Abigail Whitehead

Bid: $1,000 Buyer: Cabin Cuts & Salon/VanBoxel Surplus Discount & Building Supplies

Reserve champion: Taylor Cox

Bid: $800 Buyer: Lois Cox

