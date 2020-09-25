2020 Geauga County Fair sale results

(No photo was provided by the fair of the grand champion hog.)
Sept. 2, 2020
BEEF
Grand champion: Trevor Christian
Bid: $9,500 Buyer: HC Companies
Reserve champion: Garrett Bosse
Bid: $5,000 Buyer: Arms Trucking
CHICKENS
Grand champion: Joslyn Borah
Bid: $1,200 Pen of 3 Buyer: Geauga Vision
Reserve champion: Cooper Pikor
Bid: $775 Pen of 3 Buyer: Etna Products Inc.
GOATS
Grand champion: Ian Hunt
Bid: $1,100 Buyer: Loze Excavating
Reserve champion: Olivia Tucholski
Bid: $950 Buyer: Bergansky Team Keller Williams Realty
DUCKS
Grand champion: Lindsey Diedrich
Bid: $400 Pen of 2 Buyer: Mother Hen Farm
Reserve champion: Maggie Davis
Bid: $450 Pen of 2 Buyer: Janine Hartory and Liberty Mosher
RABBITS
Grand champion: Jacob Grindstead
Bid: $600 Buyer: Geauga Feed & Grain/Madison Pet & Garden
Reserve champion: Sarah Grindstead
Bid: $500 Buyer: Dana For Ohio
LAMBS
Grand champion: Abbey Steffee Bergansky
Bid: $1,250 Buyer: Team Keller Williams Realty
Reserve champion: Cooper Pikor
Bid: $950 Buyer: OTR Consulting, LLC
HOGS
Grand champion: Addison Koppelman
Bid: $4,750 Buyer: Preston Chevrolet
Reserve champion: Addison Burnett
Bid: $4,000 Buyer: Etna Products Inc.
TURKEY
Grand champion: Abigail Whitehead
Bid: $1,000 Buyer: Cabin Cuts & Salon/VanBoxel Surplus Discount & Building Supplies
Reserve champion: Taylor Cox
Bid: $800 Buyer: Lois Cox
