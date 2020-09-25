2020 Geauga County Fair sale results

By -
0
0
Grand Champion Beef Steer
Trevor Christian's grand champion beef steer sold to HC Companies for $9,500. (Submitted photos)

(No photo was provided by the fair of the grand champion hog.)
Sept. 2, 2020

BEEF

Grand champion: Trevor Christian
Bid: $9,500   Buyer: HC Companies

Reserve champion: Garrett Bosse
Bid: $5,000           Buyer: Arms Trucking

CHICKENS

Grand champion: Joslyn Borah
Bid: $1,200 Pen of 3            Buyer: Geauga Vision

Reserve champion: Cooper Pikor
Bid: $775 Pen of 3            Buyer: Etna Products Inc.

GOATS

Grand champion: Ian Hunt
Bid: $1,100           Buyer: Loze Excavating

Reserve champion: Olivia Tucholski
Bid: $950            Buyer: Bergansky Team Keller Williams Realty

DUCKS

Grand champion: Lindsey Diedrich
Bid: $400 Pen of 2         Buyer: Mother Hen Farm

Reserve champion: Maggie Davis
Bid: $450 Pen of 2            Buyer: Janine Hartory and Liberty Mosher

RABBITS

Grand champion: Jacob Grindstead
Bid: $600   Buyer: Geauga Feed & Grain/Madison Pet & Garden

Reserve champion: Sarah Grindstead
Bid: $500            Buyer: Dana For Ohio

LAMBS

Grand champion: Abbey Steffee Bergansky
Bid: $1,250       Buyer: Team Keller Williams Realty

Reserve champion: Cooper Pikor
Bid: $950              Buyer: OTR Consulting, LLC

HOGS

Grand champion: Addison Koppelman
Bid: $4,750          Buyer: Preston Chevrolet

Reserve champion: Addison Burnett
Bid: $4,000              Buyer: Etna Products Inc.

TURKEY

Grand champion: Abigail Whitehead
Bid: $1,000            Buyer: Cabin Cuts & Salon/VanBoxel Surplus Discount & Building Supplies

Reserve champion: Taylor Cox
Bid: $800            Buyer: Lois Cox

2020 Geauga County Fair
1 of 15
Reserve Champion Turkey
Taylor Cox's reserve champion turkey sold for $800 to Lois Cox.
Reserve Champion Swine
Addison Burnett's reserve champion swine sold for $4,000 to Etna Products Inc.
Reserve Champion Rabbit
Sarah Grindstead's reserve champion rabbit sold for $500 to Dana For Ohio.
Reserve Champion Lamb
Cooper Pikor's reserve champion lamb sold for $950 to OTR Consulting, LLC.
Reserve Champion Goat
Olivia Tucholski's reserve champion goat sold to Bergansky Team Keller Williams Realty for $950.
Reserve Champion Ducks
Maggie Davis' reserve champion ducks sold for $450 to Janine Hartory and Liberty Mosher.
Reserve Champion Chickens
Cooper Pikor's reserve champion chickens sold for $775 to Etna Products Inc.
Reserve Champion Beef Steer
Garrett Bosse's reserve champion beef steer sold for $5,000 to Arms Trucking.
Grand Champion Turkey
Abigail Whitehead's grand champion turkey sold for $1,000 to Cabin Cuts & Salon/VanBoxel Surplus Discount & Building Supplies.
Grand Champion Rabbits
Jacob Grindstead's grand champion rabbit sold for $600 to Geauga Feed & Grain/Madison Pet & Garden.
Grand Champion Lamb
Abbey Steffee Bergansky's grand champion lamb sold for $1,250 to Team Keller Williams Realty.
Grand Champion Goat
Ian Hunt's grand champion goat sold for $1,100 to Loze Excabating.
Grand Champion Ducks
Lindsey Diedrich's grand champion ducks sold for $400 to Mother Hen Farm.
Grand Champion Chickens
Joslyn Borah's grand champion chickens sold for $1,200 to Geauga Vision.
Grand Champion Beef Steer
Trevor Christian's grand champion beef steer sold to HC Companies for $9,500. (Submitted photos)

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.