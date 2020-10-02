2020 Guernsey County Fair sale results

Tweet on Twitter

(Submitted information, Rachel Goodpaster photos)

Sale total: $517,532.25

Total number of market lots: 415

STEERS

Number of lots: 19

Grand champion: Madison Paden

Bid: $13.75 per pound Weight: 1,400 pounds

Buyer: Capstone Holdings

Reserve champion: Dane Robinson

Bid: $5.25 per pound Weight: 1,472 pounds

Buyer: Bruner Land

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of lots: 28

Grand champion: Rylee Combs

Bid: $3 per pound Weight: 735 pounds

Buyer: Wells Farms

Reserve champion: Kenzi Combs

Bid: $1.75 per pound Weight: 600 pounds

Buyer: Ted Wells

MARKET HOGS

Number of lots: 155

Grand champion: Addison Schultice

Bid: $11 per pound Weight: 255 pounds

Buyer: FMJ Indoor Range

Reserve champion: Izabelle Cacioppo

Bid: $9 per pound Weight: 265 pounds

Buyer: Elite Tire and Service

DAIRY GOATS

Number of lots: 19

Grand champion: Kylee Roe

Bid: $750

Buyer: Dr. Deanna Fuller, Sabrina Fuller Kopp and Doris Fuller

Reserve champion: Levi Kinnan

Bid: $625

Buyer: W. B. Green Insurance Co.

BOER GOATS

Number of lots: 80

Grand champion: Jared Steward

Bid: $600

Buyer: Riesbecks

Reserve champion: Sydney Christman

Bid: $600

Buyer: Hamilton Rental Properties

MARKET LAMBS

Number of lots: 18

Grand champion: Ephriam Fowler

Bid: $13 per pound Weight: 148 pounds

Buyer: Riesbecks

Reserve champion: Laney Mathews

Bid: $6 per pound Weight: 138 pounds

Buyer: Muskingum Livestock

POULTRY

Number of lots: 41

Grand champion: Summer Kahrig

Bid: $1,100 for pen of three

Buyer: Don’s Tops & Cabinets

Reserve champion: Summer Callahan

Bid: $800 for pen of three

Buyer: Mr. Lee’s Restaurant

RABBITS

Number of lots: 32

Grand champion: Hannah Watkins

Bid: $1,150 for pen of three

Buyer: Cedar Ridge Behavioral Health Solutions

Reserve champion: lzabella Gray

Bid: $1,000 for pen of three

Buyer: Grays Dairy Farm

MARKET DUCK

Number of lots: 1

Grand champion: Madyson Christman

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Cedar Ridge Behavioral Health Solutions

MARKET TURKEY

Number of lots: 6

Grand champion: Autumn Kahrig

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Doris Fuller, Sabrina Fuller Kropp and Dr. Dianna Fuller

Reserve champion: Logan Gregg

Bid: $450

Buyer: Howell Craig Insurance

AUCTIONEERS

Jerrick Miller, Larry Nisly, Steve Jagger and Casey Raber