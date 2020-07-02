2020 Harrison County Fair sale results

By -
0
1033
The grand champion market steer.
Madison Young sold her 1,350-pound grand champion market steer for $16 per pound to Capstone Holding Co.; Youngs Cattle Co.; Paris & Washington Insurance and D&J Sales & Service.

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information, photos taken by Stephanie Birney)

June 26, 2020

Sale Total: $414,398.65

STEERS

Grand champion: Madison Young

Bid: $16/pound Weight: 1,350 pounds

Buyers: Capstone Holding Co.; Youngs Cattle Co.; Paris & Washington Insurance; D&J Sales & Service

Reserve champion: Phillip Kellar

Bid: $7/pound Weight: 1,331 pounds

Buyers: D&J Sales & Service; Paris & Washington Insurance

Rate of gain: Bristol Tipton

HOGS

Grand champion: Jaiden Pelegreen

Bid: $6.25/pound Weight: 271 pounds

Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance

Reserve champion: Rylee Pelegreen

Bid: $7/pound Weight: 259 pounds

Buyer: Encino Energy

LAMBS

Grand champion: Nora Jackson

Bid: $24/pound Weight: 127 pounds

Buyers: Miric Show Cattle; Short Creek Cattle Co.; Murral Excavating; Erv-n-del Farms; Donna Pendleton; Don, Amy, Jalyn and Emi Jones

Reserve champion: Phillip Kellar

Bid: $20/pound Weight: 140 pounds

Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance

MARKET GOATS

Grand champion: Ava Huffman

Bid: $1,225 Weight: 77 pounds

Buyers: Border Patrol; Wilgus & Company

Reserve champion: Jace Arnold

Bid: $1,150 Weight: 62 pounds

Buyers: Milleson Insurance; Homeland Realty

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Grand champion: Ryan Arbaugh

Bid: $3.25/pound Weight: 730 pounds

Buyer: Coleman Farm Machinery

Reserve champion: Gracie Rogers

Bid: $2.75/pound Weight: 660 pounds

Buyer: Homeland Realty

RABBITS

Grand champion: Alexia Dennis

Bid: $900

Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

Reserve champion: Kendra DeWees

Bid: $650

Buyer: Milleson Insurance

CHICKENS

Grand champion: Adrianna Blazeski

Bid: $1,325

Buyer: Steve Stinkles for Prosecuting Attorney

Reserve champion: McKenna Brown

Bid: $1,200

Buyers: Attorney Lauren Knight; D&J Sales & Service

MARKET TURKEYS

Grand champion: Isabel Yeager

Bid: $2,300

Buyers: D&E Electric; Wilgus & Company; JND Livestock; Dino Piergallini & Sons

Reserve champion: Adrianna Blazeski

Bid: $950

Buyers: Encino Energy; Woodfield Savings Bank

MARKET DUCKS

Grand champion: Thea Haney

Bid: $1,300

Buyer: Encino Energy

Reserve champion: Katherine Eberhart

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Randall Gallagher Memorials

Auctioneers and ringmen: Billy Birney, Steve Birney, John Birney, Steve Cronebaugh and Dylan Crall

Fair queen: Katherine Eberhart

Fair king: Bryan Blazeski

2020 Harrison County Fair sale
1 of 18
The Harrison County Fair grand champion rabbits.
Alexia Dennis sold her grand champion market rabbits to Woodsfield Savings Bank for $900.
Alexia Dennis sold her grand champion market rabbits to Woodsfield Savings Bank for $900.
The reserve champion rabbits.
Kendra DeWees sold her reserve champion market rabbits to Milleson Insurance for $650.
Kendra DeWees sold her reserve champion market rabbits to Milleson Insurance for $650.
The Harrison County Fair grand champion ducks.
Encino Energy bought Thea Haney’s grand champion market ducks for $1,300.
Encino Energy bought Thea Haney’s grand champion market ducks for $1,300.
The reserve champion ducks.
Randall Gallagher Memorials bought Katherine Eberhart’s reserve champion market ducks for $1,000.
Randall Gallagher Memorials bought Katherine Eberhart’s reserve champion market ducks for $1,000.
The grand champion market lamb.
Nora Jackson sold her 127-pound grand champion market lamb for $24 per pound to Miric Show Cattle; Short Creek Cattle Co.; Murral Excavating; Erv-n-del Farms; Donna Pendleton; and Don, Amy, Jalyn and Emi Jones.
Nora Jackson sold her 127-pound grand champion market lamb for $24 per pound to Miric Show Cattle; Short Creek Cattle Co.; Murral Excavating; Erv-n-del Farms; Donna Pendleton; and Don, Amy, Jalyn and Emi Jones.
The reserve champion market lamb.
Phillip Kellar sold his 140-pound reserve champion market lamb to Paris & Washington Insurance for $20 per pound.
Phillip Kellar sold his 140-pound reserve champion market lamb to Paris & Washington Insurance for $20 per pound.
The grand champion market turkey.
Isabel Yeager sold her grand champion market turkey for $2,300 to D&E Electric, Wilgus & Company, JND Livestock and Dino Piergallini & Sons.
Isabel Yeager sold her grand champion market turkey for $2,300 to D&E Electric, Wilgus & Company, JND Livestock and Dino Piergallini & Sons.
The reserve champion market turkey.
Adrianna Blazeski sold her reserve champion turkey to Encino Energy and Woodfield Savings Bank for $950.
Adrianna Blazeski sold her reserve champion turkey to Encino Energy and Woodfield Savings Bank for $950.
The Harrison County Fair grand champion chickens.
Adrianna Blazeski sold her grand champion market chickens to Steve Stinkles for Prosecuting Attorney for $1,325.
Adrianna Blazeski sold her grand champion market chickens to Steve Stinkles for Prosecuting Attorney for $1,325.
The reserve champion market chickens.
McKenna Brown sold her reserve champion market chickens to Attorney Lauren Knight and D&J Sales & Service for $1,200.
McKenna Brown sold her reserve champion market chickens to Attorney Lauren Knight and D&J Sales & Service for $1,200.
The Harrison County Fair grand champion dairy beef feeder.
Ryan Arbaugh sold his 730-pound grand champion dairy beef feeder to Coleman Farm Machinery for $3.25 per pound.
Ryan Arbaugh sold his 730-pound grand champion dairy beef feeder to Coleman Farm Machinery for $3.25 per pound.
The reserve champion dairy beef feeder.
Homeland Realty bought the 660-pound reserve champion dairy beef feeder from Gracie Rogers for $275 per pound.
Homeland Realty bought the 660-pound reserve champion dairy beef feeder from Gracie Rogers for $275 per pound.
The grand champion market goat.
Ava Huffman sold her 77-pound grand champion market goat to Border Patrol and Wilgus & Company for $1,225.
Ava Huffman sold her 77-pound grand champion market goat to Border Patrol and Wilgus & Company for $1,225.
The reserve champion market goat.
Jace Arnold sold his reserve champion market goat, weighing 62 pounds, to Milleson Insurance and Homeland Realty for $1,150.
Jace Arnold sold his reserve champion market goat, weighing 62 pounds, to Milleson Insurance and Homeland Realty for $1,150.
The grand champion hog.
Jaiden Pelegreen sold her 271-pound grand champion market hog for $6.25 per pound to Paris & Washington Insurance.
Jaiden Pelegreen sold her 271-pound grand champion market hog for $6.25 per pound to Paris & Washington Insurance.
The reserve champion market hog.
Rylee Pelegreen sold her 259-pound reserve champion market hog to Encino Energy for $7 per pound.
Rylee Pelegreen sold her 259-pound reserve champion market hog to Encino Energy for $7 per pound.
The grand champion market steer.
Madison Young sold her 1,350-pound grand champion market steer for $16 per pound to Capstone Holding Co.; Youngs Cattle Co.; Paris & Washington Insurance and D&J Sales & Service.
Madison Young sold her 1,350-pound grand champion market steer for $16 per pound to Capstone Holding Co.; Youngs Cattle Co.; Paris & Washington Insurance and D&J Sales & Service.
The reserve champion market steer.
D&J Sales & Service and Paris & Washington Insurance bought Phillip Kellar’s 1,331-pound reserve champion market steer for $7 per pound.
D&J Sales & Service and Paris & Washington Insurance bought Phillip Kellar’s 1,331-pound reserve champion market steer for $7 per pound.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.