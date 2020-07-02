2020 Harrison County Fair sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information, photos taken by Stephanie Birney)

June 26, 2020

Sale Total: $414,398.65

STEERS

Grand champion: Madison Young

Bid: $16/pound Weight: 1,350 pounds

Buyers: Capstone Holding Co.; Youngs Cattle Co.; Paris & Washington Insurance; D&J Sales & Service

Reserve champion: Phillip Kellar

Bid: $7/pound Weight: 1,331 pounds

Buyers: D&J Sales & Service; Paris & Washington Insurance

Rate of gain: Bristol Tipton

HOGS

Grand champion: Jaiden Pelegreen

Bid: $6.25/pound Weight: 271 pounds

Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance

Reserve champion: Rylee Pelegreen

Bid: $7/pound Weight: 259 pounds

Buyer: Encino Energy

LAMBS

Grand champion: Nora Jackson

Bid: $24/pound Weight: 127 pounds

Buyers: Miric Show Cattle; Short Creek Cattle Co.; Murral Excavating; Erv-n-del Farms; Donna Pendleton; Don, Amy, Jalyn and Emi Jones

Reserve champion: Phillip Kellar

Bid: $20/pound Weight: 140 pounds

Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance

MARKET GOATS

Grand champion: Ava Huffman

Bid: $1,225 Weight: 77 pounds

Buyers: Border Patrol; Wilgus & Company

Reserve champion: Jace Arnold

Bid: $1,150 Weight: 62 pounds

Buyers: Milleson Insurance; Homeland Realty

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Grand champion: Ryan Arbaugh

Bid: $3.25/pound Weight: 730 pounds

Buyer: Coleman Farm Machinery

Reserve champion: Gracie Rogers

Bid: $2.75/pound Weight: 660 pounds

Buyer: Homeland Realty

RABBITS

Grand champion: Alexia Dennis

Bid: $900

Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

Reserve champion: Kendra DeWees

Bid: $650

Buyer: Milleson Insurance

CHICKENS

Grand champion: Adrianna Blazeski

Bid: $1,325

Buyer: Steve Stinkles for Prosecuting Attorney

Reserve champion: McKenna Brown

Bid: $1,200

Buyers: Attorney Lauren Knight; D&J Sales & Service

MARKET TURKEYS

Grand champion: Isabel Yeager

Bid: $2,300

Buyers: D&E Electric; Wilgus & Company; JND Livestock; Dino Piergallini & Sons

Reserve champion: Adrianna Blazeski

Bid: $950

Buyers: Encino Energy; Woodfield Savings Bank

MARKET DUCKS

Grand champion: Thea Haney

Bid: $1,300

Buyer: Encino Energy

Reserve champion: Katherine Eberhart

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Randall Gallagher Memorials

Auctioneers and ringmen: Billy Birney, Steve Birney, John Birney, Steve Cronebaugh and Dylan Crall

Fair queen: Katherine Eberhart

Fair king: Bryan Blazeski

