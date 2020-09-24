2020 Portage County Fair sale results

(Submitted photos and information)

Aug. 28-29, 2020; Sale total: $538,250.50

HOGS

Average bid: $5.38 per pound

Grand champion: Olivia Goodyear

Bid: $37 per pound

Buyer: Kiko Meats, Paris and Washington Insurance, Erv-n-del Farms and Pole Barns Direct

Reserve champion: Lauren Lynn

Bid: $15 per pound

Buyer: Pettigrew Feed & Hardware

Grand champion carcass: Andrew May

Bid: $12 per pound

Buyer: Horvath Electric

Reserve champion carcass: Kamryn Lynn

Bid: $13 per pound

Buyer: Paul Adelman Trucking

RABBITS

Average bid (rabbits and poultry): $243.08

Grand champion: Jessica Martin

Bid: $500 per pen

Buyer: Sabrina Christian-Bennett

Reserve champion: Soren Hottensmith

Bid: $525 per pen

Buyer: East Manufacturing

GEESE

Grand champion: Jennifer Mix

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Noble for Judge

Reserve champion: Hunter Roosa

Bid: $500

Buyer: De-lux Mold & Machine

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Olivia Boyle

Bid: $1,900

Buyer: Ameriprise Financial

Reserve champion: Kaylynn Esola

Bid: $1,100

Buyer: Diane Miller

DUCKS

Grand champion: Kaylynn Esola

Bid: $700

Buyer: Sabrina Christian-Bennett

Reserve champion: Kendrick Campbell

Bid: $400

Buyer: Noble for Judge

CHICKENS

Grand champion: Olivia Boyle

Bid: $800 per pen

Buyer: One Little Cow Hauling LLC

Reserve champion: Kaylynn Esola

Bid: $600 per pen

Buyer: De-lux Mold & Machine

GOATS

Average bid: $405.56

Grand champion: Kamryn Lynn

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Ahrens Farm & Stables

Reserve champion: Lauren Lynn

Bid: $925

Buyer: Kisamore’s Back to Nature Taxidermy and Tyler Lenington

LAMBS

Bid: $6.96 per pound

Grand champion: Cale McCracken

Bid: $50 per pound

Buyer: Marlboro Towing

Reserve champion: Lauren Lynn

Bid: $35 per pound

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Grand champion carcass: Audrey Julian

Bid: $50 per pound

Buyer: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise

Reserve champion carcass: Kendrick Campbell

Bid: $40 per pound

Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance

STEER

Average bid: $4.59 per pound

Grand champion: Caroline Blay

Bid: $14.25 per pound

Buyers: Moore Well Services, Singleton Reels, Ahrens Club Pigs, Paris and Washington Insurance, Erv-n-del Farms, Miller Farms and Josiah Pirogowicz

Reserve champion: Harrison Blay

Bid: $13 per pound

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Grand champion carcass: Shelby Morehead

Bid: $10.75 per pound

Buyer: James Wilson

Reserve champion carcass: Andrew May

Bid: $10 per pound

Buyer: Polen Meats and Paris and Washington Insurance

