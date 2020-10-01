2020 Tuscarawas County Fair sale results

The grand champion steer, exhibited by Reid Black, sold for $5.50 per pound to Mushrush Utility Contracting Inc.

(Submitted photos and information)

Sept. 24 and 26; sale total: $904,603.80

LAMBS

Lots: 26
Average: $6.47/pound including champions
Grand champion: Adeline Kendle
Bid:$12/pound
Buyer: Saltwell Western Store
Reserve champion: Marshall Miller
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: Sugar Valley Meats

HOGS

Lots: 265
Average: $4.99/pound including champions.
Grand champion: Wyatt Gordon
Bid: $20/pound
Buyer: D. & J. Sales & Service
Reserve champion: Emma Leggett
Bid: $14/pound
Buyer: Mobile IBC Services

MARKET STEERS

Lots: 70
Average: $3.91/pound including champions
Grand champion market steer: Reid Black
Bid: $5.50/pound
Buyer: Mushrush Utility Contracting Inc
Reserve champion market steer: Kelly Hinds
Bid: $5.50/pound
Buyer: Heffelfingers Meats

DAIRY STEERS

Lots: 9
Average: $2.36/pound including champions
Grand champion dairy steer: Jenna Horn
Bid: $2.75/pound
Purchased by Kimble Company
Reserve champion dairy steer: Brittany Finton
Bid: $4/pound
Buyer: Kimble Company

Total Steers sold – 78
Average Steers bid $3.73 per pound including
champions for a total price of $378,379.30

MARKET DUCKS

Pens: 33
Average: $278.03 per lot including champions
Grand champion: Rory Chismar
Bid: $500
Buyer: Schlabach Painting
Reserve champion: Cassie Miceli
Bid: $575
Buyer: Bennington Propane LLC

MARKET GOATS

Lots: 19
Average: $527.63 per lot including champions
Grand champion: Kaitlyn Yoder
Bid: $800
Buyer: Boltz Family Farms Market & Goodings Farm Market
Reserve champion: Lillian Sproul
Bid: $800
Buyer: Dr. Steven A. Chismar

RABBITS

Pens: 22
Average: $343.18 per lot including champions
Grand champion: Hailey Schlabach
Bid: $600
Buyer: Jenn’s Custom Meats
Reserve champion: Meghan Kieffer
Bid: $700
Buyer: Jamies Apple Treats

BROILERS

Pens: 93
Average: $391.06 per lot including champions
Grand champion: Rory Chismar
Bid: $750
Buyer: Beitzel Meats
Reserve champion: Madison Burkholder
Bid: $675
Buyer: Royal Acres Poultry LLC and Harper Farms

TURKEYS

Lots: 16
Average: $432.81 per lot including champion
Grand champion: Britney Zurfley
Bid: $600
Buyer: Cronebough Auction Services
Reserve champion: Ashley Zurfley
Bid: $625
Buyer: Joe and Kate Schweitzer

The dairy sale included 40 baskets and donations that sold for a total of $86,400.

