2020 Tuscarawas County Fair sale results

(Submitted photos and information)

Sept. 24 and 26; sale total: $904,603.80

LAMBS

Lots: 26

Average: $6.47/pound including champions

Grand champion: Adeline Kendle

Bid:$12/pound

Buyer: Saltwell Western Store

Reserve champion: Marshall Miller

Bid: $8/pound

Buyer: Sugar Valley Meats

HOGS

Lots: 265

Average: $4.99/pound including champions.

Grand champion: Wyatt Gordon

Bid: $20/pound

Buyer: D. & J. Sales & Service

Reserve champion: Emma Leggett

Bid: $14/pound

Buyer: Mobile IBC Services

MARKET STEERS

Lots: 70

Average: $3.91/pound including champions

Grand champion market steer: Reid Black

Bid: $5.50/pound

Buyer: Mushrush Utility Contracting Inc

Reserve champion market steer: Kelly Hinds

Bid: $5.50/pound

Buyer: Heffelfingers Meats

DAIRY STEERS

Lots: 9

Average: $2.36/pound including champions

Grand champion dairy steer: Jenna Horn

Bid: $2.75/pound

Purchased by Kimble Company

Reserve champion dairy steer: Brittany Finton

Bid: $4/pound

Buyer: Kimble Company

Total Steers sold – 78

Average Steers bid $3.73 per pound including

champions for a total price of $378,379.30

MARKET DUCKS

Pens: 33

Average: $278.03 per lot including champions

Grand champion: Rory Chismar

Bid: $500

Buyer: Schlabach Painting

Reserve champion: Cassie Miceli

Bid: $575

Buyer: Bennington Propane LLC

MARKET GOATS

Lots: 19

Average: $527.63 per lot including champions

Grand champion: Kaitlyn Yoder

Bid: $800

Buyer: Boltz Family Farms Market & Goodings Farm Market

Reserve champion: Lillian Sproul

Bid: $800

Buyer: Dr. Steven A. Chismar

RABBITS

Pens: 22

Average: $343.18 per lot including champions

Grand champion: Hailey Schlabach

Bid: $600

Buyer: Jenn’s Custom Meats

Reserve champion: Meghan Kieffer

Bid: $700

Buyer: Jamies Apple Treats

BROILERS

Pens: 93

Average: $391.06 per lot including champions

Grand champion: Rory Chismar

Bid: $750

Buyer: Beitzel Meats

Reserve champion: Madison Burkholder

Bid: $675

Buyer: Royal Acres Poultry LLC and Harper Farms

TURKEYS

Lots: 16

Average: $432.81 per lot including champion

Grand champion: Britney Zurfley

Bid: $600

Buyer: Cronebough Auction Services

Reserve champion: Ashley Zurfley

Bid: $625

Buyer: Joe and Kate Schweitzer

The dairy sale included 40 baskets and donations that sold for a total of $86,400.

1 of 18