2020 Washington County, Ohio Fair sale results

Grand Champion Goat
Jayce Kenney sold the grand champion for $1,000 to Jackson County Regional Livestock Market and Lang's Excavating.

(Submitted photos and information)
Sept. 8, 2020

CHICKEN

Grand champion: Rebecca Williams
Bid: $1,225
Buyers: Jay Edwards, State Representative, Wood Heating and AC, and Mark Porter Chevrolet Buick GMC

Reserve champion: Christy Willis
Bid: $700
Buyer: Wood Heating and AC

Premier exhibitor: Travis Morris
Bid: $525
Buyer: Haessly Lumber

TURKEY

Grand champion: Daryan Enochs
Bid: $1,325
Buyers: Mark Porter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Peoples Bank/Peoples Insurance

Reserve champion: Maclane Roe
Bid: $650
Buyer: Wood Heating and AC

Premier exhibitor: Gabriella Grabow
Bid: $200
Buyer: Wood Heating and AC

RABBITS

Grand champion: Lauren Zwick
Bid: $900
Buyer: Wood Heating and AC

Reserve champion: Lauren Zwick
Bid: $700
Buyer: Sharon Stone Co.

Premier exhibitor: Sierra Sinclair
Bid: $600
Buyer: Jay Edwards, State Representative

GOAT

Grand champion: Jayce Kenney
Bid: $1,000
Buyers: Jackson County Regional Livestock Market and Lang’s Excavating

Reserve champion: Alayna Biehl
Bid: $1,250
Buyers: Hickory Hill Meats and Pine Ridge Processing

Premier exhibitor: Jillian White
Bid: $675
Buyer: Cora Marshall

LAMB

Grand champion and premier exhibitor: Alyssa White
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: Pioneer Chevrolet Cadillac

Reserve champion: Emma Hartline
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Don Jones for State Representative for 95th District

DAIRY FEEDERS

Grand champion: Lexie Hanschumacher
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Johns Excavating LLC

Reserve champion: Emily Hoffman
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Lashley Tractor Sales Marietta, Quaker City, Zanesville and St. Clairsville.

Premier exhibitor: Macie Smith
Bid: $700
Buyers: Florence Creamery and Parker Corporation

MARKET STEERS

Grand champion and premier exhibitor: Kesselyn Bigley
Bid: $6,000
Buyers: B&N Coal, Belpre Sand & Gravel and Sharon Stone Co.

Reserve champion: Aidan Woodruff
Bid: $5,600
Buyers: B&N Coal, Belpre Sand & Gravel and Sharon Stone Co.

