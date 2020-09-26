2020 Washington County, Ohio Fair sale results

(Submitted photos and information)
Sept. 8, 2020
CHICKEN
Grand champion: Rebecca Williams
Bid: $1,225
Buyers: Jay Edwards, State Representative, Wood Heating and AC, and Mark Porter Chevrolet Buick GMC
Reserve champion: Christy Willis
Bid: $700
Buyer: Wood Heating and AC
Premier exhibitor: Travis Morris
Bid: $525
Buyer: Haessly Lumber
TURKEY
Grand champion: Daryan Enochs
Bid: $1,325
Buyers: Mark Porter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Peoples Bank/Peoples Insurance
Reserve champion: Maclane Roe
Bid: $650
Buyer: Wood Heating and AC
Premier exhibitor: Gabriella Grabow
Bid: $200
Buyer: Wood Heating and AC
RABBITS
Grand champion: Lauren Zwick
Bid: $900
Buyer: Wood Heating and AC
Reserve champion: Lauren Zwick
Bid: $700
Buyer: Sharon Stone Co.
Premier exhibitor: Sierra Sinclair
Bid: $600
Buyer: Jay Edwards, State Representative
GOAT
Grand champion: Jayce Kenney
Bid: $1,000
Buyers: Jackson County Regional Livestock Market and Lang’s Excavating
Reserve champion: Alayna Biehl
Bid: $1,250
Buyers: Hickory Hill Meats and Pine Ridge Processing
Premier exhibitor: Jillian White
Bid: $675
Buyer: Cora Marshall
LAMB
Grand champion and premier exhibitor: Alyssa White
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: Pioneer Chevrolet Cadillac
Reserve champion: Emma Hartline
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Don Jones for State Representative for 95th District
DAIRY FEEDERS
Grand champion: Lexie Hanschumacher
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Johns Excavating LLC
Reserve champion: Emily Hoffman
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Lashley Tractor Sales Marietta, Quaker City, Zanesville and St. Clairsville.
Premier exhibitor: Macie Smith
Bid: $700
Buyers: Florence Creamery and Parker Corporation
MARKET STEERS
Grand champion and premier exhibitor: Kesselyn Bigley
Bid: $6,000
Buyers: B&N Coal, Belpre Sand & Gravel and Sharon Stone Co.
Reserve champion: Aidan Woodruff
Bid: $5,600
Buyers: B&N Coal, Belpre Sand & Gravel and Sharon Stone Co.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!