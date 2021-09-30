2021 Barlow Independent Fair sale

Grand Champion Feeder Calf Heifer
Aidan Woodruff sold the grand champion feeder calf heifer to John and Ann Bonnette for $2,800.

DUCKS

Grand champion: Zayden Valentine
Bid: $850
Buyers: DQ Marietta and Peoples Bank/Peoples Insurance 

Reserve champion: Aiden Boyer
Bid: $525
Buyers: Charlie Schilling and Don Jones, state representative 95th district 

Premier exhibitor: Kazden Valentine
Bid: $525
Buyer: B.V. Aquarium 

GOATS

Grand champion: Maddox Antill
Bid: $1,600
Buyers: Creative Landscapes LLC and Eugene and Karen Hill 

Reserve champion: Ericka Schultheis
Bid: $470
Buyers: DQ Marietta and Peoples Bank/Peoples Insurance 

Premier exhibitor: Gwendolyn Lang
Bid: $420
Buyer: Don Jones, state representative 95th district

FEEDER CALVES

Grand champion steer: Aidan Woodruff
Bid: $4,200
Buyer: Lashley Tractor Sales Marietta, Quaker City, Zanesville and St. Clairsville 

Reserve champion steer: Alayna Biehl
Bid: $4,000
Buyer: Simmons & Simmons Insurance

Premier exhibitor feeder calf: Jordan Seaman
Bid: $3,400
Buyer: Pine Ridge Meat Processing 

Grand champion heifer: Aidan Woodruff
Bid: $2,800
Buyer: John and Ann Bonnette 

Reserve champion heifer: Madison Hiener
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Andrew Lisk/Lisk Lawn Care

Reserve Champion Feeder Calf Steer
Alayna Biehl sold the reserve champion feeder calf steer for $4,000 to Simmons & Simmons Insurance.
Reserve Champion Feeder Calf Heifer
Madison Hiener sold the reserve champion feeder calf heifer to Andrew Lisk/Lisk Lawn Care for $2,000.
Reserve Champion Goat
Ericka Schultheis sold the reserve champion goat for $470 to DQ Marietta and Peoples Bank/Peoples Insurance.
Reserve Champion Duck
Aiden Boyer sold the reserve champion duck to Charlie Schilling and Don Jones, state representative 95th district, for $525.
Grand Champion Steer
Aiden Woodruff sold the grand champion steer to DQ Marietta and Peoples Bank/Peoples Insurance for $850.
