2021 Canfield Fair sale

Grand Champion Beef Feeder
Larissa Fano sold the grand champion beef feeder to Spencer Meats for $6 per pound.

Sept. 2, 3 and 6, 2021
Sale total: $853,106.60

LAMBS

Grand champion: Josie Baird
Bid: $24 per pound Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion: Taylar Whitted
Bid: $9 per pound Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Grand champion carcass: McKenzie Whitted
Bid: $5 per pound Weight: 132 pounds
Buyer: Saddle Creek Farms Bedding

Reserve champion carcass: Josie Baird
Bid: $6.50 per pound Weight: 122 pounds
Buyer: Spring Valley Farm

FUDGE

Grand champion: Kaylee Burcaw
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: Snyder’s Antique Auto Parts

Reserve champion: Kaylea Pinkerton
Bid: $700
Buyer: The Armory at LTT

HOGS

Grand champion: Emily Hemphill
Bid: $30 per pound Weight: 290 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Reserve champion: Hallie Vie Burton
Bid: $26 per pound Weight: 277 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford

BEEF

Grand champion market beef: Afton Douglas
Bid: $15 per pound Weight: 1,520 pounds
Buyer: Kufleitner Automotive Group

Reserve champion market beef: Zoey Douglas
Bid: $11 per pound Weight: 1,510 pounds
Buyer: Kufleitner Automotive Group

Grand champion beef feeder: Larissa Fano
Bid: $6 per pound Weight: 618 pounds
Buyer: Spencer Meats

Reserve champion beef feeder: McKenzie Whitted
Bid: $9 per pound Weight: 586 pounds
Buyer: Sharps Farms

Grand champion beef heifer feeder: Austin Handwork
Bid: $6.50 per pound Weight: 516 per pound
Buyer: Rogers Mill

Reserve champion beef heifer feeder: Lylah Myers
Bid: $10 per pound Weight: 436 pounds
Buyer: Kyle and Alisha Blaine

Grand champion dairy feeder: Ava Hobbins
Bid: $9 per pound Weight: 598 pounds
Buyer: Advanced Land Enhancements

Reserve champion dairy feeder: Addyson Martig
Bid: $12 per pound Weight: 556 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

CHEESE COW

Grand champion: Christian Martig
Bid: $2,300
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Reserve champion: Isabel Martig
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Witmer’s Feed & Grain

GOATS

Grand champion dairy market: Zachary Norris
Bid: $500
Buyer: Scotty Lane Contracting

Reserve champion dairy market: Lacie Greier
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Joe Dickey Electric

Grand champion market: Emily Hemphill
Bid: $400
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion market: Savanna Mellott
Bid: $350
Buyer: Aaron and Nancy Perkins

DUCKS

Grand Champion: Ethan Royal
Bid: $350
Buyer: A1 Custom Cut Meats

Reserve Champion: Luke Kolenick
Bid: $400
Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda

BROILERS

Grand champion pen of two: Isaac Majirsky
Bid: $550
Buyer: Tipsy Farmer Winery

Reserve champion pen of two: Ryan Ruthrauff
Bid: $550
Buyer: The Armory at LTT

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Jack McDevitt
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: The Armory at LTT

Reserve champion: Kylie Smith
Bid: $800
Buyer: Chris Burkey Plumbing

RABBITS

Grand champion fryer: Zack Weikart
Bid: $200
Buyer: William Wainio

Reserve champion fryer: Logan Fair
Bid: $300
Buyer: Attorney Donald Duda

Grand champion meat pen of three: Logan Fair
Bid: $125
Buyer: Atty. Lynn Maro

Reserve champion meat pen of three: Katelyn Fair
Bid: $125
Buyer: Jason Majirsky

