2021 Carroll County Fair sale

Reserve Champion Market Steer
Levi Pidgeon sold his reserve champion market steer for $5.50/pound to Unkefer Equipment.

(Contributed photos/reporting by Carol McIntire)

July 23-24, 2021
Sale total: $555,059.90

BEEF

Grand champion dairy steer: Skylar Wright
Bid: $3/pound Weight: 1,442 pounds
Buyer: Youngen Farms

Reserve champion dairy steer: Haley McIntire
Bid: $2/pound Weight: 1,640 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Grand champion market steer: Alexandria Householder
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 1,357 pounds
Buyer:  Hanoverton Feed

Reserve champion market steer: Levi Pidgeon
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 1,458 pounds
Buyer: Unkefer Equipment

Grand champion carcass steer: Haley Leslie
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 738 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

Reserve champion carcass steer: Dylan Hawk
Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 771 pounds
Buyer: Carrollton Farmer’s Exchange and Consumer National Bank

HOGS

Grand champion market hog: Shebi Frase
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 250 pounds
Buyer: Direct Action Company

Reserve champion market hog: Autumn Thompson
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 254 pounds
Buyer: All American Scales

Grand champion carcass hog: Olivia Wagner
Bid: $21/pound Weight: 163 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford

Reserve champion carcass hog: Jocelyn Nuske
Bid: $16/pound Weight: 188 pounds
Buyer: Encino Energy

DAIRY BEEF

Grand champion dairy beef feeder: Emma Shafer
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 684 pounds
Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet Subaru

Reserve champion dairy beef feeder: Alyssa Houyouse
Bid: $4.94/pound Weight: 471 pounds
Buyer: Loudon Motors

LAMB

Grand champion market lamb: Lance Thompson
Bid: $25/pound Weight: 153 pounds
Buyer: All American Scales

Reserve champion market lamb: Olivia Wagner
Bid: $25/pound Weight: 151 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Grand champion carcass lamb: Alexandria Householder
Bid: $28/pound Weight: 64 pounds
Buyer: Ace Portable Restrooms

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Hannah Petersen
Bid: $25/pound Weight: 77 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

DUCKS

Grand champion market ducks: Megan Gromley
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Encino Energy

Reserve champion market ducks: Olivia Gromley
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Encino Energy

RABBITS

Grand champion market rabbits: Emma Kiko
Bid: $4,100
Buyer: Roger and Carol Kiko, Iron Acres and Harold’s Equipment

Reserve champion market rabbits: Sarah Bowman
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Encino Energy

CHICKENS

Grand champion market chickens: Olivia Wagner
Bid: $1,250
Buyer: Dream Hill Cattle

Reserve champion market chickens: Makenzie Burgett
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Dr. Fry – Aultman Orrville Carrollton Health Center

TURKEYS

Grand champion market turkey: Kirsten Carpenter
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Carroll County Energy

Reserve champion market turkey: Cooper Fry
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Eick Electric

GOATS

Grand champion market goat: Ashley Bowman
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 91 pounds
Buyer: Lisko Family Midway

Reserve champion market goat: Brian Barnhart
Bid: $13/pound Weight: 85 pounds
Buyer: Harlem Dairy Dream

Grand champion carcass goat: Ricky Sibila
Bid: $29/pound Weight: 36 pounds
Buyer: Ashton’s Preservation Association

Reserve champion carcass goat: Sarah Bowman
Bid: $40/pound Weight: 20 pounds
Buyer: Gateway Royalty

