2021 Carroll County Fair sale

(Contributed photos/reporting by Carol McIntire)
July 23-24, 2021
Sale total: $555,059.90
BEEF
Grand champion dairy steer: Skylar Wright
Bid: $3/pound Weight: 1,442 pounds
Buyer: Youngen Farms
Reserve champion dairy steer: Haley McIntire
Bid: $2/pound Weight: 1,640 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg
Grand champion market steer: Alexandria Householder
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 1,357 pounds
Buyer: Hanoverton Feed
Reserve champion market steer: Levi Pidgeon
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 1,458 pounds
Buyer: Unkefer Equipment
Grand champion carcass steer: Haley Leslie
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 738 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats
Reserve champion carcass steer: Dylan Hawk
Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 771 pounds
Buyer: Carrollton Farmer’s Exchange and Consumer National Bank
HOGS
Grand champion market hog: Shebi Frase
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 250 pounds
Buyer: Direct Action Company
Reserve champion market hog: Autumn Thompson
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 254 pounds
Buyer: All American Scales
Grand champion carcass hog: Olivia Wagner
Bid: $21/pound Weight: 163 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford
Reserve champion carcass hog: Jocelyn Nuske
Bid: $16/pound Weight: 188 pounds
Buyer: Encino Energy
DAIRY BEEF
Grand champion dairy beef feeder: Emma Shafer
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 684 pounds
Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet Subaru
Reserve champion dairy beef feeder: Alyssa Houyouse
Bid: $4.94/pound Weight: 471 pounds
Buyer: Loudon Motors
LAMB
Grand champion market lamb: Lance Thompson
Bid: $25/pound Weight: 153 pounds
Buyer: All American Scales
Reserve champion market lamb: Olivia Wagner
Bid: $25/pound Weight: 151 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg
Grand champion carcass lamb: Alexandria Householder
Bid: $28/pound Weight: 64 pounds
Buyer: Ace Portable Restrooms
Reserve champion carcass lamb: Hannah Petersen
Bid: $25/pound Weight: 77 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats
DUCKS
Grand champion market ducks: Megan Gromley
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Encino Energy
Reserve champion market ducks: Olivia Gromley
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Encino Energy
RABBITS
Grand champion market rabbits: Emma Kiko
Bid: $4,100
Buyer: Roger and Carol Kiko, Iron Acres and Harold’s Equipment
Reserve champion market rabbits: Sarah Bowman
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Encino Energy
CHICKENS
Grand champion market chickens: Olivia Wagner
Bid: $1,250
Buyer: Dream Hill Cattle
Reserve champion market chickens: Makenzie Burgett
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Dr. Fry – Aultman Orrville Carrollton Health Center
TURKEYS
Grand champion market turkey: Kirsten Carpenter
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Carroll County Energy
Reserve champion market turkey: Cooper Fry
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Eick Electric
GOATS
Grand champion market goat: Ashley Bowman
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 91 pounds
Buyer: Lisko Family Midway
Reserve champion market goat: Brian Barnhart
Bid: $13/pound Weight: 85 pounds
Buyer: Harlem Dairy Dream
Grand champion carcass goat: Ricky Sibila
Bid: $29/pound Weight: 36 pounds
Buyer: Ashton’s Preservation Association
Reserve champion carcass goat: Sarah Bowman
Bid: $40/pound Weight: 20 pounds
Buyer: Gateway Royalty
