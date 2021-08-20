2021 Columbiana County Fair sale

(Market hog photos were not provided by the fair.)
Aug 7, 2021
Sale total: $906,809.22
STEER
Lots: 76
Average: $3.62/pound with champions; $3.36/pound without
Grand champion: Kamryn Kiko
Bid: $12/pound Weight: 1,421 pounds
Buyer: Eichler Propane
Reserve champion: Emmy Jones
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 1,390 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Grand champion carcass steer: Kadence Hood
Bid: $7.25/pound Weight: 1,095 pounds
Buyer: Envelope One
Reserve champion carcass steer: Lucas Lukowski
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 1,095 pounds
Buyer: Kiko Meats, Inc.
CHEESE
Lots: 25
Average: $1,854 with champions; $1,711 without
Grand champion: Bailey Campbell
Bid: $6,000 Weight: 16 pounds
Buyer: MAC Trailer Mfg., Inc.
Reserve champion: Levi Blake
Bid: $1,000 Weight: 7 pounds
Buyer: Larry Bock
DAIRY BEEF
Lots: 84
Average: $3.80/pound with champions; $3.74/pound without
Grand champion dairy beef feeder: Kade Blake
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 604 pounds
Buyer: Salem Giant Eagle
Reserve champion dairy beef feeder: Bailey Campbell
Bid: $6.50/pound Weight: 583 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg
MARKET GOAT
Lots: 12
Average: $6.73/pound with champions; $4.56/pound without
Grand champion: Ella Humphrey
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 74 pounds
Buyer: Tipsy Farmer Winery
Reserve champion: Whyatt Sutherin
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 66 pounds
Buyer: Swickard Farms Ltd.
DAIRY GOAT FUDGE
Lots: 10
Average: $472.50 with champions; $487.50 without
Grand champion fudge Sold by Jeffrey Fluharty
Bid: $450
Buyer: Huber Seed & PNL Fertilizer
Reserve champion fudge: Owen Mayle
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Ben and Kaitlyn Dickey
Reserve champion fudge: Mariah Anderson
Bid: $375
Buyer: John’s Outdoor Power
LAMB
Lots: 30
Average: $5.42/pound with champions; $5.38/pound without
Grand champion lamb: Bailey Hilliard
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 136 pounds
Buyer: Swickard Farms Ltd.
Reserve champion lamb: Alaina Grubb
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 143 pounds
Buyer: R&M Fluid Power
Grand champion carcass lamb: Ernest Kash
Bid: $4/pound Weight 98 pounds
Buyer: Swickard Farms Ltd.
Reserve champion carcass lamb: Alaina Grubb
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 127 pounds
Buyer: Matthew and Rachel Moulton
HOG
Lots: 127
Average: $6.96/pound with champions; $6.70/pound without
Grand champion hog: Addyson Jones
Bid: $21/pound Weight: 246 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Reserve champion hog: Davin Koons
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 280 pounds
Buyer: Hickey Metal Fabrication
Grand champion carcass hog: Landen Rhodes
Bid: $11/pound Weight: 224 pounds
Buyer: Eichler Propane
Reserve champion carcass hog: Gavin Berger
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 240 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
RABBITS
Lots: 12
Average: $164.58/head with champions; $142.50/head without
Grand champion rabbit pen: Kaitlyn Kuzemchak
Bid: $300/head
Buyer: Gateway Royalty
Reserve champion rabbit pen: Claire Liposky
Bid: $250/head
Buyer: The Williams Company
MARKET FRYER
Lots: 11
Average: $202.27 with champions; $175 without
Grand champion fryer: Claire Liposky
Bid: $250
Buyer: A Feel for Life Massotherapy
Reserve champion fryer: Kaitlyn Kuzemchak
Bid: $400
Buyer: Tom Moore family
POULTRY
Lots: 37
Average: $635.14 with champions; $585.71 without
Grand champion poultry: Emma VonFeldt
Bid: $800/head
Buyer: Salem Giant Eagle & The Tractor Depot
Reserve champion poultry: Rachael Rhodes
Bid: $800/head
Buyer: MAC Trailer Mfg., Inc.
Grand champion turkey: Rowan Brinker
Bid: $1,900Weight: 48.78 pounds
Buyer: Tipsy Farmer Winery
Reserve champion turkey: Colt Johnston
Bid: $500Weight: 31.28 pounds
Buyer: Abby & Johnny Johnston
