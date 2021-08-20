2021 Columbiana County Fair sale

By -
0
2
Grand Champion Market Steer
Kamryn Kiko's grand champion market steer sold for $12/pound to Eichler Propane.

(Market hog photos were not provided by the fair.)
(Submitted photos and information.)

Aug 7, 2021
Sale total: $906,809.22

STEER

Lots: 76
Average: $3.62/pound with champions; $3.36/pound without

Grand champion: Kamryn Kiko
Bid: $12/pound Weight: 1,421 pounds
Buyer: Eichler Propane

Reserve champion: Emmy Jones
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 1,390 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Grand champion carcass steer: Kadence Hood
Bid: $7.25/pound Weight: 1,095 pounds
Buyer: Envelope One

Reserve champion carcass steer: Lucas Lukowski
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 1,095 pounds
Buyer: Kiko Meats, Inc.

CHEESE

Lots: 25
Average: $1,854 with champions; $1,711 without

Grand champion: Bailey Campbell
Bid: $6,000 Weight: 16 pounds
Buyer: MAC Trailer Mfg., Inc.

Reserve champion: Levi Blake
Bid: $1,000 Weight: 7 pounds
Buyer: Larry Bock

DAIRY BEEF

Lots: 84
Average: $3.80/pound with champions; $3.74/pound without

Grand champion dairy beef feeder: Kade Blake
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 604 pounds
Buyer: Salem Giant Eagle

Reserve champion dairy beef feeder: Bailey Campbell
Bid: $6.50/pound Weight: 583 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

MARKET GOAT

Lots: 12
Average: $6.73/pound with champions; $4.56/pound without

Grand champion: Ella Humphrey
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 74 pounds
Buyer: Tipsy Farmer Winery

Reserve champion: Whyatt Sutherin
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 66 pounds
Buyer: Swickard Farms Ltd.

DAIRY GOAT FUDGE

Lots: 10
Average: $472.50 with champions; $487.50 without

Grand champion fudge Sold by Jeffrey Fluharty
Bid: $450
Buyer: Huber Seed & PNL Fertilizer

Reserve champion fudge: Owen Mayle
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Ben and Kaitlyn Dickey

Reserve champion fudge: Mariah Anderson
Bid: $375
Buyer: John’s Outdoor Power

LAMB

Lots: 30
Average: $5.42/pound with champions; $5.38/pound without

Grand champion lamb: Bailey Hilliard
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 136 pounds
Buyer: Swickard Farms Ltd.

Reserve champion lamb: Alaina Grubb
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 143 pounds
Buyer: R&M Fluid Power

Grand champion carcass lamb: Ernest Kash
Bid: $4/pound Weight 98 pounds
Buyer: Swickard Farms Ltd.

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Alaina Grubb
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 127 pounds
Buyer: Matthew and Rachel Moulton

HOG

Lots: 127
Average: $6.96/pound with champions; $6.70/pound without

Grand champion hog: Addyson Jones
Bid: $21/pound Weight: 246 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet 

Reserve champion hog: Davin Koons
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 280 pounds
Buyer: Hickey Metal Fabrication

Grand champion carcass hog: Landen Rhodes
Bid: $11/pound Weight: 224 pounds
Buyer: Eichler Propane

Reserve champion carcass hog: Gavin Berger
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 240 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

RABBITS

Lots: 12
Average: $164.58/head with champions; $142.50/head without

Grand champion rabbit pen: Kaitlyn Kuzemchak
Bid: $300/head
Buyer: Gateway Royalty

Reserve champion rabbit pen: Claire Liposky
Bid: $250/head
Buyer: The Williams Company

MARKET FRYER

Lots: 11
Average: $202.27 with champions; $175 without

Grand champion fryer: Claire Liposky
Bid: $250
Buyer: A Feel for Life Massotherapy

Reserve champion fryer: Kaitlyn Kuzemchak
Bid: $400
Buyer: Tom Moore family

POULTRY

Lots: 37
Average: $635.14 with champions; $585.71 without

Grand champion poultry: Emma VonFeldt
Bid: $800/head
Buyer: Salem Giant Eagle & The Tractor Depot

Reserve champion poultry: Rachael Rhodes
Bid: $800/head
Buyer: MAC Trailer Mfg., Inc.

Grand champion turkey: Rowan Brinker
Bid: $1,900Weight: 48.78 pounds
Buyer: Tipsy Farmer Winery

Reserve champion turkey: Colt Johnston
Bid: $500Weight: 31.28 pounds
Buyer: Abby & Johnny Johnston

2021 headline: Columbiana County Fair Sale
1 of 24
Reserve Champion Market Steer
Emmy Jones sold her reserve champion market steer for $7/pound to Sarchione Chevolet.
Grand Champion Carcass Hog
Landen Rhode's grand champion carcass hog sold for $11/pound to Eichler Propane.
Grand Champion Carcass Lamb
Ernest Kash's grand champion carcass lamb sold for $4/pound to Swickard Farms Ltd.
Reserve Champion Rabbit Pen
The reserve champion rabbit pen sold by Claire Liposky to The Williams Co. for $250 per head.Kaitlyn Kuzemchak's reserve champion fryer sold for $400 to the Tom Moore family.
Reserve Champion Poultry
Rachael Rhodes' reserve champion poultry sold for $800 to MAC Trailer Mfg. Inc.
Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
Bailey Campbell's reserve champion dairy beef feeder sold for $6.50/pound to Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg.
Reserve Champion Cheese
Levi Blake's reserve champion cheese sold for $1,000 to Larry Bock.
Reserve Champion Carcass Steer
Lucas Lukowski's sold his reserve champion carcass steer to Kiko Meats, Inc. for $7/pound.
Rowan Brinker's grand champion turkey sold to Tipsey Farmer Winery for $1,900.
Grand Champion Market Steer
Kamryn Kiko's grand champion market steer sold for $12/pound to Eichler Propane.
Grand Champion Rabbit Pen
The grand champion rabbit pen was sold by Kaitlyn Kuzemchak to Gateway Royalty for $300 per head.Claire Liposky's grand champion fryer sold for $250 to A Feel for Life Massotherapy.
Grand Champion Fudge
The grand champion fudge was sold by Jeffrey Fluharty for $450 to Huber Seed & PNL Fertilizer.
Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
Kade Blake's grand champion dairy beef feeder sold to Salem Giant Eagle for $6/pound.
Grand Champion Cheese
Bailey Campbell's grand champion cheese sold for $6,000 to MAC Trailer Mfg. Inc.
Grand Champion Carcass Steer
Kadence Hood's grand champion carcass steer sold for $7.25/pound to Envelope One.
Reserve Champion Turkey
Colt Johnston's reserve champion turkey sold for $500 to Abby and Johnny Johnston.
Grand Champion Poultry
Emma VonFeldt's grand champion poultry sold for $800 to Salem Giant Eagle and The Tractor Depot.
Reserve Champion Lamb
The reserve champion market lamb, exhibited by Alaina Grubb, sold for $7/pound to R&M Fluid Power.
Reserve Champion Goat
Swickard Farms Ltd. bought Whyatt Sutherin's reserve champion market goat for $15/pound.
Reserve Champion Fudge
Mariah Anderson's reserve champion fudge sold for $375 to John's Outdoor Power.
Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb
Alaina Grubb's reserve champion carcass lamb sold for $10/pound to Matthew and Rachel Moulton.
Reserve Champion Carcass Hog
Gavin Berger's reserve champion carcass hog sold for $7/pound to Sarchione Chevrolet.
Grand Champion Lamb
Bailey Hilliard's grand champion lamb sold for $6/pound to Swickard Farms Ltd.
Grand Champion Goat
Ella Humphrey sold her grand champion market goat to Tipsey Farmer Winery for $20/pound.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.