2021 Cuyahoga County Fair sale

RABBITS
Grand champion: Hannah Prahst
Bid: $180
Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau
CHICKENS
Grand champion: Henry Pierce
Bid: $410
Buyer: Lindsay Kostal, DVM, Greystone Veterinary Hospital
Reserve champion: Natalie Fitzgerald
Bid: $275
Buyer: Jeremy and Megan Peth, Peth’s Landscaping
DUCKS
Grand champion: Cara Shimko
Bid: $360
Buyer: Angieszka Malgorzaten and Olbzanowska Cyprinska
LAMBS
Grand champion: Natalie Fitzgerald
Bid: $5 per pound
Buyer: Lindsay Kostal, DVM, Greystone Veterinary Hospital
Reserve champion: Andrew Koranda
Bid: $4.40 per pound
Buyer: Beth Durda
HOGS
Grand champion market: Kyleigh Hines
Bid: $10.75 per pound
Buyer: Lindsay Kostal, DVM, Greystone Veterinary Hospital
Reserve champion market: Stash Skoczen
Bid: $6.25 per pound
Buyer: Keith Kelling, Kelling Equipment Repair, Inc.
STEER
Grand champion market: Stash Skoczen
Bid: $4.70 per pound
Buyer: Lindsay Kostal, DVM, Greystone Veterinary Hospital
Reserve champion market: Alex Hechko
Bid: $4.25 per pound
Buyer: Katherine Szczepanek
