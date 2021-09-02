2021 Cuyahoga County Fair sale

RABBITS

Grand champion: Hannah Prahst
Bid: $180
Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

CHICKENS

Grand champion: Henry Pierce
Bid: $410
Buyer: Lindsay Kostal, DVM, Greystone Veterinary Hospital

Reserve champion: Natalie Fitzgerald
Bid: $275
Buyer: Jeremy and Megan Peth, Peth’s Landscaping

DUCKS

Grand champion: Cara Shimko
Bid: $360
Buyer: Angieszka Malgorzaten and Olbzanowska Cyprinska

LAMBS

Grand champion: Natalie Fitzgerald
Bid: $5 per pound
Buyer: Lindsay Kostal, DVM, Greystone Veterinary Hospital

Reserve champion: Andrew Koranda
Bid: $4.40 per pound
Buyer: Beth Durda

HOGS

Grand champion market: Kyleigh Hines
Bid: $10.75 per pound
Buyer: Lindsay Kostal, DVM, Greystone Veterinary Hospital

Reserve champion market: Stash Skoczen
Bid: $6.25 per pound
Buyer: Keith Kelling, Kelling Equipment Repair, Inc.

STEER

Grand champion market: Stash Skoczen
Bid: $4.70 per pound
Buyer: Lindsay Kostal, DVM, Greystone Veterinary Hospital

Reserve champion market: Alex Hechko
Bid: $4.25 per pound
Buyer: Katherine Szczepanek

