2021 Great Geauga County Fair sale

September 4, 2021
Sale total: $674,365
Total lots: 484
STEERS
Lots: 50
Average with champions: $5,133
Grand champion: Rachel O’Reilly
Bid: $12,200 Weight: 1,276 pounds
Buyer: HC Companies
Reserve champion: Brandon Christian
Bid: $6,100 Weight: 1,346 pounds
Buyer: Chagrin, Middlefield, Cardon, Chester NAPA
Bantam showmanship: Owen Timmons
Junior showmanship: Hannah Hutchinson
Intermediate showmanship: Valerie Spieth
Senior showmanship: Garrett Bosse
HOGS
Lots: 105
Average w/champions: $1,702.64
Grand champion: Sydney Steffee
Bid: $4,600 Weight: 276 pounds
Buyer: Etna Products
Reserve champion: Addison Burnett
Bid: $3,700Weight: 268 pounds
Buyer: Sunrise Springs Water Company
Bantam showmanship: Mason Adams
Junior showmanship: Mason Stewart
Intermediate showmanship: Addison Koppelman
Senior showmanship: Sydney Steffee
LAMBS
Lots: 39
Average with champions: $1,396.15
Grand champion: Cooper Pikor
Bid: $1,800 Weight: 139 pounds
Buyer: Johnson Industries
Reserve champion: Rachel O’Reilly
Bid: $1,800 Weight: 150 pounds
Buyer: Geauga County Farm Bureau
Bantam showmanship: Morgan Marcotte
Junior showmanship: Allie Wiseman
Intermediate showmanship: Parker Pikor
Senior showmanship: Abby Steffee
CHICKENS
Pens of three: 153
Average with champions: $583.82
Grand champion: Cooper Pikor
Bid: $900
Buyer: Etna Products Inc.
Reserve champion: Luke Wolf
Bid: $800
Buyer: Maxxcadd Company
Bantam showmanship: Calvin Prosser
Junior showmanship: Jack Patterson
Intermediate showmanship: Holly Phillips
Senior showmanship: Laney McBean
DUCK
Lots: 16
Average with champions: $725
Grand champion: Buddy Ferg
Bid: $500 Weight: 13.6 pounds
Buyer: Winters and Lewis Excavating Inc.
Reserve champion: Khol Grigus-buss
Bid: $450 Weight: 13.2 pounds
Buyer: Robin L. Stanley
Bantam showmanship: Hunter Amon
Junior showmanship: Hailey M. Bennett
Intermediate showmanship: Avery Trudick
BOER GOATS
Lots: 12
Average with champions: $776.92
Grand champion: Samantha Bergansky
Bid: $1,500 Weight: 105 pounds
Buyer: Sunrise Springs Water Company
Reserve champion: Claire Helwig
Bid: $800Weight: 99 pounds
Buyer: Pikor Farms
Bantam showmanship: Zeke Leshovsky
Junior showmanship: Lexie Yingling
Intermediate showmanship: Kaitlyn Lane
Senior showmanship: Hannah Whitmer
RABBITS
Pens of three: 3
Average with champions: $416.67
Grand champion: Jacob Grinstead
Bid: $750
Buyer: Rikat Land LLC
Reserve champion: Lina Ferg
Bid: $400
Buyer: Frank Hinkle
Bantam showmanship: Natasha Sutter
Junior I showmanship: Reagan Fekete
Junior II showmanship: Serena Squires
Intermediate showmanship: Sam Soncrant
Senior showmanship: Deidre Soncrant
TURKEY
Lots: 103
Average with champions: $733.19
Grand champion: Grace Boehnlein
Bid: $1,150 Weight: 37.2 pounds
Buyer: Winters and Lewis Excavating Inc.
Reserve champion: Jenna Hornak
Bid: $1,350 Weight: 34.4 pounds
Buyer: Arms Trucking
Bantam showmanship: Megan Pleva
Junior showmanship: Ben Pleva
Intermediate showmanship: Emilia Larkins
Senior showmanship: Thomas Larkins
DAIRY BASKETS
Thompson Ledge Dairymen basket
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Geauga Feed & Grain/Madison Pet & Garden
Auburn Dairymen basket
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Bloomfield Livestock Auction LLC & High Steel Rodeo Productions
Geauga Dairymen basket
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Bloomfield Livestock Auction LLC & High Steel Rodeo Productions
Bantam showmanship: Jaxsen Timmons
Junior showmanship: Raegan Timmons
Intermediate showmanship: Louis Filby
Senior showmanship: Jack Hastings
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Mike Davis, Heath Davis, Travis Mettler, Scott Mihalic, Jerry Hall and Tim McCaskey
Junior Fair Queen and King: Brittany Adams and Robert Jefferson
