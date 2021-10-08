2021 Guernsey County Fair sale

(Submitted information; photos courtesy of Rachel Goodpaster)
Sept. 8, 2021
Sale total: $856,023.50 (record sale)
Total number of lots: 526
STEERS
Number of lots: 20
Grand champion: Carter McCauley
Bid: $9 per pound Weight: 1,340 pounds
Buyer: Bruner Land Co.
Reserve champion: Madison Paden
Bid: $9.50 per pound Weight: 1,320 pounds
Buyer: Capston Holdings
DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Number of lots: 40
Grand champion: Laine Nisly
Bid: $9 per pound Weight: 595 pounds
Buyers: Cambridge Overhead Door and Coleman Machinery
Reserve champion: Maddie Smith
Bid: $8 per pound Weight: 745 pounds
Buyers: Sherrie Theaker, WGT Energy Service and TUF Line Fencing
HOGS
Number of lots: 206
Grand champion: Hailey Bichard
Bid: $9.50 per pound Weight: 265 pounds
Buyer: Elite Tire & Service
Reserve champion: Blaine McElroy
Bid: $11 per pound Weight: 225 pounds
Buyer: Gemma Power Systems
DAIRY GOATS
Number of lots: 20
Grand champion: Levi Kinnan
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Lowry Metals Recycling
Reserve champion: Jaide Campbell
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Double J Fencing
BOER GOATS
Number of lots: 81
Grand champion: Jared Steward
Bid: $2,100
Buyer: Anderson Shooting
Reserve champion: Emma Dolan
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: Cedar Ridge Behavioral Health Solutions
LAMBS
Number of lots: 20
Grand champion: Ephriam Fowler
Bid: $10 per pound Weight: 135 pounds
Buyer: Blue Racer Mid Stream, LLC
Reserve champion: Ephriam Fowler
Bid: $7 per pound Weight: 151 pounds
Buyer: Sutherland Valley Western Shop
POULTRY
Number of pens of three: 56
Grand champion: Kiara Goldsmith
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Batesville Sportsman Club
Reserve champion: Avery Wayble
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Don’s Tops & Cabinets
RABBITS
Number of pens of three: 39
Grand champion: Autumn Kahrig
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Dr. Deanna Fuller and Sabrina Fuller Croft
Reserve champion: Marissa Saki
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Road Warriors Towing
DUCKS
Number of lots: 5
Grand champion: Mac Haug
Bid: $650
Buyer: Bear’s Den
Reserve champion: Marcus Casey
Bid: $400
Buyer: All State Water Resources
TURKEYS
Number of lots: 10
Grand champion: Levi Harris
Bid: $900
Buyer: Surgent Construction
Reserve champion: Abigail Gregg
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Howell Craig Insurance
DAIRY BASKETS
Number of lots: 7
Total: $14,000
AUCTIONEERS
Jason Miller, Larry Nisly, Steve Jagger, Casey Raber and Brian Miller
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!