2021 Harrison County Fair sale results

(Submitted information, photos taken by Carley Rogers)
June 25, 2021
Sale total: $555,540.25
Total lots: 421
STEERS
Number of market lots: 27
Grand champion: Jace Madzia
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 1,374 pounds
Buyers: Dino Piergallini & Sons, Border Patrol and Wilgus & Company
Reserve champion: Phillip Kellar
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 1,380 pounds
Buyer: Eastern Construction & Excavating, Inc.
HOGS
Number of market lots: 122
Grand champion: Rylee Pelegreen
Bid: $13/pound Weight: 282 pounds
Buyer: Brightside Junction
Reserve champion: Grayden Sproull
Bid: $17.50/pound Weight: 226 pounds
Buyer: Jack and Kim Kelley
LAMBS
Number of market lots: 47
Grand champion: Nora Jackson
Bid: $30/pound Weight: 126 pounds
Buyers: Donna Pendleton; Circle L Fence; Short Creek Cattle Co.; Tammy Mizer, Austin Fogle and Westin Fogle; Don, Amy, Jalyn and Emi Jones; Eberhart Service Center; Murral Excavating and Miric Show Cattle
Reserve champion: Neely Ryder
Bid: $40/pound Weight: 127 pounds
Buyer: K Palmer Insurance
MARKET GOATS
Number of market lots: 99
Grand champion: Ava Huffman
Bid: $3,000 Weight: 109 pounds
Buyers: Wilgus & Company, Border Patrol and Dino Piergallini & Sons
Reserve champion: Jaiden Pelegreen
Bid: $1,825 Weight: 72 pounds
Buyer: Randall Gallagher Memorials
DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Number of market lots: 13
Grand champion: Gracie Rogers
Bid: $2.75/pound Weight: 702 pounds
Buyer: Coleman Farm Machinery
Reserve champion: Leah Amaismeier
Bid: $3/pound Weight: 546 pounds
Buyer: Attorney Lauren Knight
RABBITS
Number of pens of three: 21
Grand champion: Taylor Cope
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank
Reserve champion: Cameron Taylor
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: David Jones Auction Service
CHICKENS
Number of pens of two: 17
Grand champion: Garrett Bossell
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Ohio Valley Metal Roofing
Reserve champion: Adrianna Blazeski
Bid: $1,800
Buyers: Owen Beetham and Dr. Porsche Beetham
MARKET DUCKS
Number of pens of two: 26
Grand champion: Grayden Sproull
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Encino Energy
Reserve champion: Lauren Doane
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Williams Energy
MARKET TURKEYS
Number of market lots: 30
Grand champion: Isabel Yeager
Bid: $3,500
Buyers: Dino Piergallini & Sons, JND Livestock and Ryder Farms
Reserve champion: Garrett Bossell
Bid: $2,200
Buyer: Encino Energy
Auctioneers and ringmen: Billy Birney, Steve Birney, John Birney, Steve Cronebaugh, Justin Moore and Darryl Watson
Fair queen: Abbi Kelley
Fair princess: Neely Ryder
Fair prince: Cooper Koch
