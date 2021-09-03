2021 Lawrence County Fair sale

Aug. 21, 2021
Sale total: $264,534.79
Lots: 196
BEEF
Lots: 30
Averages: $3/pound with champions; $2.71/pound without
Grand champion market beef: Grayson Miller
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 1,348 pounds
Buyer: Crane Room Grille
Reserve champion market beef: Laini Dean
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 1,329 pounds
Buyer: D and W Resources and Kams Club Lambs
Grand champion carcass beef: Jeremiah Weber
Bid: $4.75/pound Weight: 1,237 pounds
Buyer: Fat Jimmy’s BBQ
Reserve champion carcass beef: Angus Dean
Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 1,079 pounds
Buyer: Crane Room Grille
HOG
Lots: 89
Averages: $3.41/pound with champions; $3.31/pound without
Grand champion market hog: Katelynn Bennett
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 249 pounds
Buyer: Crane Room Grille
Reserve champion market hog: Katelynn Bennett
Bid: $6.50/pound Weight: 262 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Jeff and Brenda McKissick
Grand champion carcass hog: Tyler Dorr
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 244 pounds
Buyer: Nick’s Autobody
Reserve champion carcass hog: Mackenzie Maine
Bid: $4.75/pound Weight: 272 pounds
Buyer: CCFarm
LAMB
Lots: 45
Averages: $7.62/pound with champions; $6.87/pound without
Grand champion market lamb: Taylor Pfaff
Bid: $16/pound Weight: 136 pounds
Buyer: Crane Room Grille
Reserve champion market lamb: Mattie Horchler
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 139 pounds
Buyer: Jill and Lynn
Grand champion carcass lamb: Hunter McKelvey
Bid: $15.50/pound Weight: 131 pounds
Buyer: Roy and Kathy McKelvey
Reserve champion carcass lamb: Kaiden Bennett
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 135 pounds
Buyer: Pizzas by Marchellon
GOAT
Lots: 23
Averages: $6.18/pound with champions; $5.03/pound without
Grand champion market goat: Paige Clyde
Bid: $26/pound Weight: 83 pounds
Buyer: Silver Spring Equine
Reserve champion market goat: Grace Houk
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 93 pounds
Buyer: Backyard Woodwork
Grand champion carcass goat: Miranda Berk
Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: SB Specialty Metals (donation to Neat Kids 4-H Club)
Bid: $4.25/pound Buyer: New N.W. Sales Company
Weight: 96 pounds
Reserve champion carcass goat: Ken Chapman
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 104 pounds
Buyer: Mitchell J Kerr Auctioneer
TURKEY
Lots: 3
Averages: $15.56/pound with champions; $10/pound without
Grand champion: Paige Clyde
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 28 pounds
Buyer: Duke Whiting Auctioneer
Reserve champion: Archer Brua
Bid: $13/pound Weight: 17.50 pounds
Buyer: WILCO
POULTRY
Lots: 4
Averages: $28.45/pound with champions; $19.18/pound without
Grand champion: Jade Horder
Bid: $52.50/pound Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc (donation)
Bid: $8/pound Buyer: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 712
Weight: 26.6 pounds
Reserve champion: Paige Clyde
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 21.12 pounds
Buyer: Silver Spring Equine
RABBIT
Lots: 1
Averages: $37/pound
Grand champion: Emily Withers
Bid: $30/pound Buyer: Mahle Chiropractic
Bid: $7/pound Buyer: Jeremy Brua
Weight: 14.70 pounds
