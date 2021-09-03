2021 Lawrence County Fair sale

By -
0
2
Grand Champion Lamb
Taylor Pfaff sold her grand champion market lamb to Crane Room Grille for $16/pound.

Aug. 21, 2021
Sale total: $264,534.79
Lots: 196

BEEF

Lots: 30
Averages: $3/pound with champions; $2.71/pound without

Grand champion market beef: Grayson Miller
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 1,348 pounds
Buyer: Crane Room Grille

Reserve champion market beef: Laini Dean
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 1,329 pounds
Buyer: D and W Resources and Kams Club Lambs

Grand champion carcass beef: Jeremiah Weber
Bid: $4.75/pound Weight: 1,237 pounds
Buyer: Fat Jimmy’s BBQ

Reserve champion carcass beef: Angus Dean
Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 1,079 pounds
Buyer: Crane Room Grille

HOG

Lots: 89
Averages: $3.41/pound with champions; $3.31/pound without

Grand champion market hog: Katelynn Bennett
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 249 pounds
Buyer: Crane Room Grille

Reserve champion market hog: Katelynn Bennett
Bid: $6.50/pound Weight: 262 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Jeff and Brenda McKissick

Grand champion carcass hog: Tyler Dorr
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 244 pounds
Buyer: Nick’s Autobody

Reserve champion carcass hog: Mackenzie Maine
Bid: $4.75/pound Weight: 272 pounds
Buyer: CCFarm

LAMB

Lots: 45
Averages: $7.62/pound with champions; $6.87/pound without

Grand champion market lamb: Taylor Pfaff
Bid: $16/pound Weight: 136 pounds
Buyer: Crane Room Grille

Reserve champion market lamb: Mattie Horchler
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 139 pounds
Buyer: Jill and Lynn

Grand champion carcass lamb: Hunter McKelvey
Bid: $15.50/pound Weight: 131 pounds
Buyer: Roy and Kathy McKelvey

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Kaiden Bennett
Bid: $7/pound Weight: 135 pounds
Buyer: Pizzas by Marchellon

GOAT

Lots: 23
Averages: $6.18/pound with champions; $5.03/pound without

Grand champion market goat: Paige Clyde
Bid: $26/pound Weight: 83 pounds
Buyer: Silver Spring Equine

Reserve champion market goat: Grace Houk
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 93 pounds
Buyer: Backyard Woodwork

Grand champion carcass goat: Miranda Berk
Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: SB Specialty Metals (donation to Neat Kids 4-H Club)
Bid: $4.25/pound Buyer: New N.W. Sales Company
Weight: 96 pounds

Reserve champion carcass goat: Ken Chapman
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 104 pounds
Buyer: Mitchell J Kerr Auctioneer

TURKEY

Lots: 3
Averages: $15.56/pound with champions; $10/pound without

Grand champion: Paige Clyde
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 28 pounds
Buyer: Duke Whiting Auctioneer

Reserve champion: Archer Brua
Bid: $13/pound Weight: 17.50 pounds
Buyer: WILCO

POULTRY

Lots: 4
Averages: $28.45/pound with champions; $19.18/pound without

Grand champion: Jade Horder
Bid: $52.50/pound Buyer: Amerikohl Mining Inc (donation)
Bid: $8/pound Buyer: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 712
Weight: 26.6 pounds

Reserve champion: Paige Clyde
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 21.12 pounds
Buyer: Silver Spring Equine

RABBIT

Lots: 1
Averages: $37/pound

Grand champion: Emily Withers
Bid: $30/pound Buyer: Mahle Chiropractic
Bid: $7/pound Buyer: Jeremy Brua
Weight: 14.70 pounds

2021 Lawrence County Fair Sale
1 of 20
Reserve Champion Market Beef
Laini Dean's reserve grand champion market beef sold for $6/pound to D and W Resources and Kams Club Lambs.
Grand Champion Market Beef
Grayson Miller's grand champion market beef sold for $5/pound to Crane Room Grille.
Reserve Champion Turkey
Archer Brua's reserve champion market turkey sold to WILCO for $13/ pound.
Reserve Champion Poultry
Paige Clyde's reserve champion market poultry sold for $15/pound to Silver Spring Equine.
Reserve Champion Lamb
Mattie Horchler sold her reserve champion market lamb for $20/pound to Jill and Lynn.
Reserve Champion Goat
Grace Houk's reserve champion market goat sold for $5.50/pound to Backyard Woodwork.
Reserve Champion Carcass Hog
Mackenzie Maine's reserve champion carcass hog sold for $4.75/opund to CCFarm.
Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb
Kaiden Bennett's reserve grand champion lamb carcass sold for $7/pound to Pizzas by Machellon.
Reserve Champion Carcass Goat
Ken Chapman's reserve champion carcass goat sold for $6/pound to Mitchell J Kerr Auctioneer.
Grand Champion Turkey
Paige Clyde's grand champion market turkey sold for $20/pound to Duke Whiting Auctioneer.
Grand Champion Rabbits
Emily Withers' grand champion market rabbits sold for $30/pound to Mahle Chiropractic and for $7/pound to Jeremy Brua.
Grand Champion Poultry
Jade Horter's grand champion market poultry sold for $52.50/pound to Amerikohl Mining Inc as a donation and for $8/pound to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 712.
Grand Champion Lamb
Taylor Pfaff sold her grand champion market lamb to Crane Room Grille for $16/pound.
Grand Champion Hog
Katelynn Bennett's grand champion market hog sold for $5.50/pound to Crane Room Grille.
Grand Champion Goat
Paige Clyde sold her grand champion market goat for $26/pound to Silver Spring Equine.
Grand Champion Carcass Lamb
Hunter McKelvey sold his grand champion lamb carcass to Roy and Kathy McKelvey for $15.50/pound.
Grand Champion Carcass Hog
Tyler Dorr's grand champion hog carcass sold for $5/pound to Nick's Autobody.
Grand Champion Carcass Goat
Miranda Berk's grand champion carcass goat sold to SB Specialty Metals for $7/pound as a donation to the Neat Kids 4-H Club and to New N.W. Sales Co.m p a n y for $4.25/pound.
Grand Champion Carcass Beef
Jeremiah Weber's grand champion beef carcass sold for $4.75/pound to Fat Jimmy's BBQ.
Reserve Champion Hog
The reserve champion market hog, exhibited by Katelynn Bennett, sold for $6.50/pound to Dr. Jeff and Brenda McKissick.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.