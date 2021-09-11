2021 Medina County Fair sale

(Submitted photos and information)
August 7, 2021
LAMBS
Grand champion: Leah Coffman
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: TL Keller Meats
Reserve champion: Charlie Hollan
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Mellion Orthodontics
Grand champion carcass: Charlie Hollan
Bid: $950
Buyer: Reusch Diesel LLC
Reserve champion carcass: Nicholas Englehart
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Sherman & Sons Lawn Care
DUCKS
Grand champion: Connor Maag
Bid: $2,200
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp.
Reserve champion: Eli Kaufman
Bid: $950
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp.
GEESE
Grand champion: Sean Barker
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Grover and Cindy Davis
Reserve champion: TJ Davison
Bid: $800
Buyer: Strait-Line Construction
BROILERS
Grand champion: Stacie Maag
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp.
Reserve champion: Hannah Bilbrey
Bid: $800
Buyer: Westfield Insurance
TURKEYS
Grand champion: Grant Davis
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: EM Construction
Reserve champion: Jackson Quallich
Bid: $700
Buyer: JJ McCalls
BEEF
Grand champion beef: Levi Farnsworth
Bid: $6,500
Buyer: Simmons Bros. Construction
Reserve champion beef: Adam Stamp
Bid: $4,000
Buyer: Ag Design
Grand champion beef feeder: Anna Farnsworth
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Stone Bros. Farm
Grand champion beef carcass: Luke Farnsworth
Bid: $3,250
Buyer: Albrecht Trucking
Reserve champion beef carcass: Joey Pavlovicz
Bid: $5,000
Buyer: Foundations Children’s Products
GOATS
Grand champion meat goat: Adalee Hollan
Bid: $800
Buyer: TL Keller Meats
Reserve champion meat goat: Molly Cordonnier
Bid: $650
Buyer: 511 Feed & Supply
Grand champion dairy goat: Molly Cordonnier
Bid: $550
Buyer: Fairway Electric
Reserve champion dairy goat: Andrew Gall
Bid: $500
Buyer: Fairway Electric
Grand champion carcass goat: Olivia Eby
Bid: $700
Buyer: Bryce Hart/Farnsworth Auctions LLC
Reserve champion carcass goat: Maryn Biddle
Bid: $200
Buyer: Forever Fence & Rail
RABBITS
Grand champion: Julie Wiseman
Bid: $1,410
Buyer: Mike Kovack, Auditor
Reserve champion: Morgan Franklin
Bid: $980
Buyer: Mike Kovack, Auditor
DAIRY BEEF
Grand champion dairy starters: Lakota Hagenbaugh
Bid: $3,200
Buyer: Sigel Cattle
Grand champion light dairy: Ava Marchinko
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Shaw Farms Ltd
Reserve champion light dairy: Karas Wedge
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Overlook Hill Farm
Grand champion heavy dairy: Curtis Gunkelman
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: PJ Marleys
Reserve champion heavy dairy: Elizabeth Cauley
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Shaw Trucking & Excavating
Grand champion finished dairy: Heath Sutton
Bid: $6,250
Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil
Reserve champion finished dairy: Colton Farnsworth
Bid: $2,750
Buyer: Albrecht Trucking
SWINE
Grand champion: Charlie Hollan
Bid: $3,100
Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil
Reserve champion: Charlie Hollan
Bid: $3,000
Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil
Grand champion carcass: Case Hummel
Bid: $2,200
Buyer: Simmons Bros. Construction
Reserve champion carcass: Griffin Throckmorton
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: Simmons Bros. Construction
