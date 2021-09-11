2021 Medina County Fair sale

Grand Champion Steer
Levi Farnsworth sold the grand champion steer to Simmons Bros. Construction for $6,500.

(Submitted photos and information)

August 7, 2021

LAMBS

Grand champion: Leah Coffman
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: TL Keller Meats

Reserve champion: Charlie Hollan
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Mellion Orthodontics

Grand champion carcass: Charlie Hollan
Bid: $950
Buyer: Reusch Diesel LLC

Reserve champion carcass: Nicholas Englehart
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Sherman & Sons Lawn Care

DUCKS

Grand champion: Connor Maag
Bid: $2,200
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp.

Reserve champion: Eli Kaufman
Bid: $950
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp.

GEESE

Grand champion: Sean Barker
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Grover and Cindy Davis

Reserve champion: TJ Davison
Bid: $800
Buyer: Strait-Line Construction 

BROILERS

Grand champion: Stacie Maag
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corp. 

Reserve champion: Hannah Bilbrey
Bid: $800
Buyer: Westfield Insurance 

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Grant Davis
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: EM Construction 

Reserve champion: Jackson Quallich
Bid: $700
Buyer: JJ McCalls

BEEF

Grand champion beef: Levi Farnsworth
Bid: $6,500
Buyer: Simmons Bros. Construction

Reserve champion beef: Adam Stamp
Bid: $4,000
Buyer: Ag Design

Grand champion beef feeder: Anna Farnsworth
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Stone Bros. Farm

Grand champion beef carcass: Luke Farnsworth
Bid: $3,250
Buyer: Albrecht Trucking

Reserve champion beef carcass: Joey Pavlovicz
Bid: $5,000
Buyer: Foundations Children’s Products

GOATS

Grand champion meat goat: Adalee Hollan
Bid: $800
Buyer: TL Keller Meats 

Reserve champion meat goat: Molly Cordonnier
Bid: $650
Buyer: 511 Feed & Supply

Grand champion dairy goat: Molly Cordonnier
Bid: $550
Buyer: Fairway Electric

Reserve champion dairy goat: Andrew Gall
Bid: $500
Buyer: Fairway Electric

Grand champion carcass goat: Olivia Eby
Bid: $700
Buyer: Bryce Hart/Farnsworth Auctions LLC

Reserve champion carcass goat: Maryn Biddle
Bid: $200
Buyer: Forever Fence & Rail

RABBITS

Grand champion: Julie Wiseman
Bid: $1,410
Buyer: Mike Kovack, Auditor

Reserve champion: Morgan Franklin
Bid: $980
Buyer: Mike Kovack, Auditor

DAIRY BEEF

Grand champion dairy starters: Lakota Hagenbaugh
Bid: $3,200
Buyer: Sigel Cattle

Grand champion light dairy: Ava Marchinko
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Shaw Farms Ltd 

Reserve champion light dairy: Karas Wedge
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Overlook Hill Farm

Grand champion heavy dairy: Curtis Gunkelman
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: PJ Marleys

Reserve champion heavy dairy: Elizabeth Cauley
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Shaw Trucking & Excavating

Grand champion finished dairy: Heath Sutton
Bid: $6,250
Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil 

Reserve champion finished dairy: Colton Farnsworth
Bid: $2,750
Buyer: Albrecht Trucking

SWINE

Grand champion: Charlie Hollan
Bid: $3,100
Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil 

Reserve champion: Charlie Hollan
Bid: $3,000
Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil 

Grand champion carcass: Case Hummel
Bid: $2,200
Buyer: Simmons Bros. Construction

Reserve champion carcass: Griffin Throckmorton
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: Simmons Bros. Construction

