2021 Stark County Fair sale

(Submitted photos and information)

Sept. 5, 2021

Sale total: $1,227,118.80

Total number of lots: 805

STEERS

Grand champion beef steer: Shayla Sancic

Bid: $65,232

Buyers: Kim and Bill Trussell, Twisted Olive, MAD Leasing, Wooster Buildings and Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Reserve champion beef steer: Anthony McCracken

Bid: $15,744

Buyer: Olde Wood, Ltd.

Grand champion dairy steer: Lee Hall

Bid: $1,860

Buyer: Generations Women’s Health

Reserve champion dairy steer: Kenlee McCracken

Bid: $1,816.50

Buyer: Brazen Business Services, LLC.

Grand champion dairy beef feeder: Reid Pero

Bid: $1,941

Buyer: Harolds Equipment, Inc.

Reserve champion dairy beef feeder: Drew Engle

Bid: $1,514.25

Buyer: Navarre Animal Clinic

POULTRY

Grand champion broilers: Layna Orwick

Bid: $2,100

Buyer: Case Farms, LLC of Hanoverton

Reserve champion broilers: Anthony Johnson

Bid: $1,950

Buyer: Spitzer Chevrolet of North Canton

Grand champion ducks: Johnathan Shoemaker

Bid: $650

Buyer: Red Star Veterinary Clinic, LLC

Reserve champion ducks: Adriane Whitacre

Bid: $550

Buyer: Red Star Veterinary Clinic, LLC

Grand champion market turkey: Katlynn Kiko

Bid: $2,000

Buyers: Dustin Burgess Insurance Group and Alan Harold, Stark County Auditor

Reserve champion market turkey: Will Tabellion

Bid: $1,900

Buyers: Bill Smith, Commissioner; Judge Curt Werren; State Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus; Matt Kreitzer, Chief Magistrate; Rosemarie Hall, Family Court Judge; Alan Harold, Stark County Auditor; Retired Judge Patricia Cosgrove; Alex Zumbar, Stark County Treasurer; Richard Regula, Stark County Commissioner

MARKET GOATS

Grand champion carcass: Gavin Milosevich

Bid: $798

Buyer: Next Level Martial Arts

Reserve champion carcass: Ann Rohrer

Bid: $988

Buyer: Next Level Martial Arts

Grand champion dairy market: Caiden Raber

Bid: $532.50

Buyers: 2 Hot 4 U BBQ and County Line Homestead Reserve

Reserve champion dairy market: Cora Miller

Bid: $1,474

Buyers: Hills Supply of Canal Fulton, Miller Farms and Slicker Farms

Grand champion meat market: Cassie Rhome

Bid: $2,125

Buyers: Uptown Auto Service, LLC., Dr. Danielle and John Kiko Jr. and Dustin Burgess Insurance Group

Reserve champion meat market: Katiana Heppe

Bid: $1,691

Buyers: Pugh-Pennell Farms, LLC; Bixler Moore, Jason Pugh, Atty.; Montrose Auto Group and Red Star Veterinary Clinic, LLC.

HOGS

Grand champion: Olivia Alleman

Bid: $4,223

Buyers: Kiko Auctioneers and Beautifully Bronzed

Reserve champion: Morgan Stubblefield

Bid: $3,036

Buyer: Tri-Pine Farms

Grand champion carcass: Carlee Rhome

Bid: $2,252.50

Buyers: Generations Women’s Health and Faith Bolen, State Farm

Reserve champion carcass: Sophia Redd

Bid: $1,519

Buyer: Next Level Martial Arts

LAMBS

Grand champion: Grace Steiner

Bid: $4,658

Buyers: Enviroscapes, K. Palmer Insurance & Financial Service, Navarre Animal Clinic, Olde Wood, Ltd., IZZY P at Home and DS Family Farms Livestock

Reserve champion: Wyatt Stubblefield

Bid: $2,176

Buyers: Paris & Washington Insurance, Tri-Pine Farms, Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Company and IZZY P at Home

Grand champion born and raised: Makenah Rohr

Bid: $2,926

Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Reserve champion born and raised: Grace Steiner

Bid: $1,390

Buyer: Old Fashion Root Beer

Grand champion carcass: Josephine Camp

Bid: $672

Buyer: Motts Greenhouse/Old Mill Bulk Foods

Reserve champion carcass: Johnathan Shoemaker

Bid: $620

Buyer: County Line Homestead

DAIRY CHEESE BASKETS

Grand Champion: Lauren L’Amoreaux

Bid: $3,000

Buyers: Kiko Farms, Paul Wallace, Rod Campbell, Enjoys Drive Thru, Umbarger Feeds, TVC Concrete, Inc., Star Mills, Matt and Amy Kiko, Hills Supply of Canal Fulton and Bishop Construction

Reserve champion: Klara Pero

Bid: $1,600

Buyer: Consumer National Bank

DAIRY PRODUCTION GOATS

Grand champion: Garret Kunz

Bid: $900

Buyer: Myers Farm Show Cattle

Reserve champion: Noah Shaffer

Bid: $1,000

Buyers: Slicker Farms, Dustin Burgess Insurance Group and Williams Toyota Lift

RABBITS

Grand champion: Addison Gazdacko

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Earline Hermann

Reserve champion: Koner Gottschick

Bid: $600

Buyer: Scenic Ridge Livestock

WOOL FLEECE

Grand champion: Evelyn Bryan

Bid: $375

Buyers: Pole Barns Direct, LLC, State Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus

Reserve champion: Ashleigh Milosevich

Bid: $200

Buyer: Harding Heating & Cooling

