2021 Trumbull County Fair sale

Grand Champion Market Duck
Justin Hill sold his grand champion market duck to Green & Golden Farm in memory of Grandpa Richard Allen Houk for $130.

July 17, 2021
Sale total: $343,724.10
Total lots: 188

MARKET CHICKENS

Lots: 26
Average: $15.70/pound with champions; $12.84 without

Grand champion: Grace Stout
Bid: $40/pound Weight: 23.9 pounds
Buyer:  Cockeye BBQ

Reserve champion: Logan Nott
Bid: $55/pound Weight: 23.7 pounds
Buyer: Cockeye BBQ

MARKET TURKEY

Lots: 17
Average: $17.09/pound with champions; $11.46 without

Grand champion: Amanda Franko
Bid: $56/pound Weight: 44.1 pounds
Buyer: Nathan Omerzo

Reserve champion: Emma Ward
Bid: $60/pound Weight: 46.8 pounds
Buyer: William Spithaler

MARKET DUCK

Lots: 2
Average: $130/pound

Grand champion: Justin Hall
Bid: $130/pound Weight: 8.9 pounds
Buyer: Green & Golden Farm in Memory of Grandpa Richard Allen Houk

Reserve champion: Justin Hall
Bid: $130/pound Weight: 8.4 pounds
Buyer: William Spithaler

MARKET GEESE

Lots: 2
Average: $72.68/pound

Grand champion: Allison Rowe
Bid: $85/pound Weight: 10.4 pounds
Buyer: Randy Hovanec

Reserve champion: Allison Rowe
Bid: $60/pound Weight: 10.1 pounds
Buyer: Randy Hovanec

CARCASS GOAT

Lots: 2
Average: $21.78/pound with champions

Grand champion: Carlie Easterday
Bid: $27/pound Weight: 34 pounds
Buyer: Niki Frenchko

Reserve champion: Logan Easterday
Bid: $18/pound Weight: 47 pounds
Buyer: Ed’s Kids & C. W. Brooks

MARKET GOATS

Lots: 6
Average: $7.83/pound with champions; $6.80 without

Grand champion and Trumbull County born and bred: Logan Easterday
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 90 pounds
Buyer: Camelot Therapeutic Center

Reserve champion: Carlie Easterday
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 85 pounds
Buyer: Camelot Therapeutic Center

MARKET DAIRY GOATS

Lots: 2
Average: $5.62/pound

Grand champion and Trumbull County born and bred: Summer Gaylog
Bid:$5.25/pound Weight: 72 pounds
Buyer: Duke Whiting Auctioneer and Whitings Dutch Isle Ice Cream

Reserve champion: Hannah Gaylog
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 71 pounds
Buyer: Curveview Farms

CARCASS LAMB

Lots: 4
Average: $11.37/pound with champions; $11.25/pound without

Grand champion: Grayson Moody
Bid: $12.50/pound Weight: 59 pounds
Buyer: Drew Turner and Tom Williams

Reserve champion: Cooper Selley
Bid: $10.50/pound Weight: 56 pounds
Buyer: Adaboy Services

MARKET LAMB

Lots: 11
Average: $9.21/pound with champions; $8.29/pound without

Grand champion and intermediate master shepherd: Justin Hall
Bid: $9.50/pound Weight: 140 pounds
Buyer: Cockeye BBQ

Reserve champion and junior master shepherd: Jordan Ramsey
Bid: $16/pound Weight: 145 pounds
Buyer: Mike Rozzo – Jim Brown Seed Sales

DAIRY BEEF FEEDER

Lots: 11
Average: $1.96/pound with champions, $1.86/pound without

Grand champion: Milenka Moody
Bid: $2.25/pound Weight: 543 pounds
Buyer: Northside Farms

Reserve champion: Milenka Moody
Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 513 pounds
Buyer: Northside Farms

MARKET STEER

Lots: 20
Average: $5.07/pound with champions; $4.23/pound without

Grand champion: Hudson Miller
Bid: $19/pound Weight: 1,203 pounds
Buyer: Big Blue Trucking

Reserve champion and junior showman/outstanding project/showman of showman: Anistyn Williams
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 1,134 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck and Trailer

CARCASS BEEF

Lots: 9
Average: $5.85/pound with champions; $5.21/pound without

Grand champion: John Shaw III
Bid: $8/pound Weight: 769 pounds
Buyer: Schwartz Farms

Reserve champion: Marcus Murray
Bid: $8/pound Weight: 882 pounds
Buyer: Heritage Hill Seed Company – Pioneer Seed Sales

MARKET HOG

Lots: 59

Average: $6.57/pound with champions; $6.15/pound without

Grand champion and senior showman/supreme showman: Riley Phillips
Bid: $27/pound Weight: 264 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck and Trailer

Reserve champion: Hudson Miller
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 264 pounds
Buyer: Cockeye BBQ

CARCASS HOG

Lots: 17
Average: $5.81/pound with champions; $5.33/pound without

Grand champion: Emily Roper
Bid: $9.50/pound Weight: 203 pounds
Buyer: Heritage Hill Seed Company – Pioneer Seed Sales

Reserve champion: Sydnee Vondrasek
Bid: $9.50/pound Weight: 216 pounds
Buyer: Niki Frenchko

