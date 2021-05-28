2021 wild turkey harvest is down

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s wild turkey hunters have harvested 13,361 birds through May 16.

Ohio has two zones for 2021 spring wild turkey hunting: the south zone and the northeast zone. The total harvest represents 23 days of hunting in the south zone and 16 days in the northeast zone, and includes the 1,473 wild turkeys taken during the 2021 youth season.

Hunters harvested 16,013 wild turkeys over the same time period during the 2020 spring hunting season.

Hunting in the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties) is open until May 30. Find complete details in the 2020-2021 Hunting and Trapping Regulation Booklet.

The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the 2021 season include the following: Columbiana (423), Meigs (418), Belmont (415), Monroe (391), Jefferson (380), Tuscarawas (379), Washington (367), Guernsey (357), Muskingum (355), and Gallia (335).

County results

A county list of all wild turkeys checked by hunters through May 16 is shown. Results from the south zone include 23 days of hunting, 16 days in the northeast zone, and includes the youth hunting season.

The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2021, and the 2020 numbers through the corresponding season length are in parentheses. Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 333 (383)

Allen: 54 (75)

Ashland: 138 (151)

Ashtabula 325 (335)

Athens: 301 (349)

Auglaize: 24 (49)

Belmont: 415 (478)

Brown: 323 (391)

Butler: 159 (217)

Carroll: 268 (332)

Champaign: 50 (97)

Clark: 11 (16)

Clermont: 230 (330)

Clinton: 48 (83)

Columbiana: 423 (357)

Coshocton: 308 (395)

Crawford: 40 (46)

Cuyahoga 5 (5)

Darke: 44 (61)

Defiance: 145 (223)

Delaware: 76 (118)

Erie: 43 (39)

Fairfield: 75 (103)

Fayette: 7 (16)

Franklin: 15 (18)

Fulton: 92 (110)

Gallia: 335 (362)

Geauga 134 (160)

Greene: 15 (20)

Guernsey: 357 (464)

Hamilton: 77 (132)

Hancock: 24 (41)

Hardin: 72 (90)

Harrison: 328 (414)

Henry: 45 (53)

Highland: 295 (383)

Hocking: 202 (249)

Holmes: 157 (216)

Huron: 81 (105)

Jackson: 273 (325)

Jefferson: 380 (372)

Knox: 248 (280)

Lake 49 (56)

Lawrence: 172 (215)

Licking: 254 (288)

Logan: 78 (106)

Lorain: 96 (127)

Lucas: 45 (45)

Madison: 5 (8)

Mahoning: 165 (174)

Marion: 27 (46)

Medina: 88 (104)

Meigs: 418 (464)

Mercer: 10 (27)

Miami: 18 (26)

Monroe: 391 (477)

Montgomery: 22 (26)

Morgan: 250 (286)

Morrow: 95 (131)

Muskingum: 355 (439)

Noble: 320 (363)

Ottawa: 1 (1)

Paulding: 66 (68)

Perry: 229 (250)

Pickaway: 12 (31)

Pike: 171 (166)

Portage: 163 (229)

Preble: 75 (111)

Putnam: 35 (57)

Richland: 186 (194)

Ross: 237 (304)

Sandusky: 23 (21)

Scioto: 225 (256)

Seneca: 111 (100)

Shelby: 39 (38)

Stark: 222 (241)

Summit: 55 (67)

Trumbull 243 (297)

Tuscarawas: 379 (483)

Union: 31 (43)

Van Wert: 9 (19)

Vinton: 222 (260)

Warren: 66 (101)

Washington: 367 (427)

Wayne: 99 (113)

Williams: 169 (176)

Wood: 23 (28)

Wyandot: 70 (81)

2021 total: 13,361

2020 total: (16,013)