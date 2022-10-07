2022 Barlow Independent Fair Sale

By -
0
10
Grand Champion Feeder Calf Heifer
Madi Zimmer's grand champion feeder calf heifer sold for $3,200 to Huck Show Cattle.

Market Ducks

Premier exhibitor and grand champion: Kazden Valentine
Bid: $750
Buyer: Landproz Real Estate and BV Aquarium 

Reserve champion: Parker Burris
Buyer: Edward Jones, Mary Segrest financial advisor
Bid: $700

Market Dairy Goat

Premier exhibitor: Gwendolyn Lang
Buyer: Camden Clark Medical Center
Bid: $500 

Grand champion: Hunter Simers
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Campbell Farm Market, Bridgeport Equipment Tool Sales and Rental and Coffman Farms Inc.

Reserve champion: Austin Seaman
Bid: $1,900
Buyer: Morgan Mechanical

Feeder Calf Heifers

Premier Exhibitor: Kesselyn Bigley
Bid: $3,300
Buyer: Animal Works Magnawave Therapy LLC and Downer Hill Farms 

Grand champion: Madi Zimmer
Bid: $3,200
Buyer: Huck Show Cattle 

Reserve champion: Katelynn Valandingham
Bid: $3,500
Buyer: PCS Automotive and Performance 

Feeder Calf Steers

Grand Champion: Colten Work
Bid: $10,500
Buyer: Full Circle Oil Field Services, Inc., Fulton Show Cattle & Feeds, Gates Farms, Hall Drilling, Hall Financial Advisors, Integrity Oil Field Services, Michael and Emily Seaman, Moore’s Deer Processing, Niberts Insulation, Pine Ridge Meat Processing, R.C. and Son Construction, Seaman Farms LLC, Sherlock BP Oil Company, Skinner Firestone, Staley Countryside Meat Processing Co. LLC, Sweet Ride Auto Detailing, Tim Holbert, Wetz Transportation, Wetz Warehouse, and Zimmer Oil 

Reserve champion: Aiden Woodruff
Bid: $2,200
Buyer: Lashley Tractor Sales Marietta, Quaker City, Zanesville and St. Clairsville

2022 Barlow Independent Fair Sale
1 of 8
Grand Champion Feeder Calf Steer
Colten Work's grand champion feeder calf steer sold for $10,500 to Full Circle Oil Field Services, Inc., Fulton Show Cattle and Feeds, Gates Farms, Hall Drilling, Hall Financial Advisors, Integrity Oil Field Services, Michael and Emily Seaman, Moore's Deer Processing, Niberts Insulation, Pine Ridge Meat Processing, R.C. and Son Construction, Seaman Farms LLC, Sherlock BP Oil Company, Skinner Firestone, Staley Countryside Meat Processing Co. LLC, Sweet Ride Auto Detailing, Tim Holbert, Wetz Transportation, Wetz Warehouse, and Zimmer Oil.
Reserve Champion Dairy Goat
Austin Seaman's reserve champion market dairy goat sold for $1,900 to Morgan Mechanical.
Grand Champion Goats
Hunter Simers' grand champion market dairy goat sold for $1,800 to Campbell Farm Market, Bridgeport Equipment Tool Sales & Rental and Coffman Farms Inc.
Reserve Champion Feeder Calf Steer
Aiden Woodruff's reserve champion feeder calf steer sold for $2,200 to Lashley Tractor Sales Marietta, Quaker City, Zanesville and St. Clairsville.
Reserve Champion Feeder Calf Heifer
Katelynn Valandingham's reserve champion feeder calf heifer sold for $3,500 to PCS Automotive and Performance.
Grand Champion Feeder Calf Heifer
Madi Zimmer's grand champion feeder calf heifer sold for $3,200 to Huck Show Cattle.
Reserve Champion Ducks
Parker Burris' reserve champion market duck sold for $700 to Edward Jones, Mary Segrest financial advisor.
Grand Champion Ducks
Premier exhibitor and grand champion Kazden Valentine's market duck sold for $750 to Landproz Real Estate and BV Aquarium.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.