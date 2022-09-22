2022 Canfield Fair sale

Grand Champion Beef Heifer Feeder
Cord Leonard's grand champion 594 pound beef heifer feeder sold for $15/pound to Leonard Truck & Trailer.

Aug. 31-Sept. 5
Total sales: $1,184,993

BEEF HEIFER FEEDER

Grand champion: Cord Leonard
Bid: $15/pound
Weight: 594 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer 

Reserve champion: Natalie Campbell
Bid: $12/pound
Weight: 510 pounds
Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co.

BEEF FEEDERS

Grand champion: McKenzie Whitted
Bid: $14/pound
Weight: 570 pounds
Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co.

Reserve champion: Taylar Whitted
Bid: $15.50
Weight: 626 pounds
Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co.

CARCASS LAMB

Grand champion: Katie Campbell
Bid: $26/pound
Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: North Star Hardware and Implement

Reserve champion: Brooklyn Stoufer
Bid: $16
Weight: 116 pounds
Buyer: Envelope One

MARKET BROILERS

Grand champion: Jackson Young
Bid: $1,200/pen of 2
Buyer: Lowell Young

Reserve champion: Caleb Ruthrauff
Bid: $600/pen of 2
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

DAIRY FEEDERS

Grand champion: Molly Bagwell
Bid: $12/pound
Weight: 432 pounds
Buyer: Myers Family Insurance

Reserve champion: Cooper Perry
Bid: $5/pound
Weight: 457 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

MILK FUDGE GOAT

Grand champion: Macie Vernon
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Snyder’s Antique Auto Parts

Reserve champion: Emma Timko
Bid: $900
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

MARKET SWINE

Grand champion: Austin Handwork
Bid: $28/pound
Weight: 279 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion: Hallie Vie Burton
Bid: $30/pound
Weight: 270 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

MARKET LAMBS

Grand champion: Natalie Campbell
Bid: $25/pound
Weight: 132 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion: Josie Baird
Bid: $31/pound
Weight: 131 pounds
Buyer: Mitcheltree Bros. Logging & Lumber

MARKET BEEF

Grand champion: Conor Henderson
Bid:$14/pound
Weight: 1,475 pounds
Buyer: Winona Frozen Foods Inc.

Reserve champion: Abbie Mellott
Bid: $8/pound
Weight: 1,395 pounds
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

MARKET DAIRY GOAT

Grand champion: Zachary Norris
Bid: $300
Buyer: Kingston Driver Training School

Reserve champion: Remington Jones
Bid: $275
Buyer: Nick and Julie Walko

MARKET DUCK

Grand champion: Isaac Majirsky
Bid: $650
Buyer: A1 Custom Cut Meats

Reserve champion: Evan Fair
Bid: $500
Buyer: Donald Duda

MARKET GOAT

Grand champion: Averie Barr
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: Kufleitner Automotive Group

Reserve champion: Gisella Angiuli
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

RABBIT – ROASTER

Grand champion: Zachary Weikart
Bid: $150
Buyer: Jason Majirsky

Reserve champion: Dakoda Jones
Bid: $175
Buyer: Philip Jones

RABBIT – FRYER

Grand champion: Logan Fair
Bid: $200
Buyer: Lynn Maro

Reserve champion: Allie Wilkey
Bid: $150
Buyer: Donald Duda

RABBIT – MEAT PEN

Grand champion: Dakoda Jones
Bid: $200/pen of 3
Buyer: the Armory at LTT

Reserve champion: Zachary Weikart
Bid: $150/pen of 3
Buyer: Treasure Moments Bridal

TURKEYS

Grand champion: Jackson Young
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion: Kaeden Williams
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: E&L Contracting LLC

CHEESE

Grand champion: Ava McCracken
Bid: $3,100
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Reserve champion: Zachary Norris
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Stryffeler Fab & Repair LLC

