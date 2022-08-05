2022 Carroll County Fair sale

(Photos and information submitted by the Carroll County Messenger)
July 22 and 23
Number of lots: 290
Sale total: $670,259.95
LAMBS
Number of lots: 14
Average bid with champions: $15.21 per pound
Grand champion: Grant Thompson
Bid: $24
Weight: 145 pounds
Buyer: Top Notch Feeds, LLC and Ferguson Premium Meats
Reserve champion and Carroll County born and raised: Lydia Henry
Bid: $54 (record)
Weight: 134 pounds
Buyer: All American Scales
Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Rick Sibila
Bid: $10
Weight: 117 pounds
Buyer: Don Jones, State Representative
Grand champion carcass: Alexandria Householder
Bid: $27
Weight: 73 pounds
Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet
Reserve champion carcass: Dustin Ulman
Bid: $25
Weight: 75 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats
DAIRY MARKET STEERS
Number of lots: 4
Average bid with champions: $3.25 per pound
Grand champion: Skylar Wright
Bid: $4
Weight: 1,274 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg
Reserve champion: Aspen Ujcich
Bid: $3
Weight: 1,298 pounds
Buyer: Youngen Farms
MARKET STEERS
Number of lots: 50
Average bid with champions: $3.90 per pound
Grand champion: Shelbi Frase
Bid: $10
Weight: 1,402 pounds
Buyer: Infinity Natural Resources
Reserve champion: Chloe Frase
Bid: $7.50 (record)
Weight: 1,346 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford
Grand champion carcass: Ridge Marteney
Bid: $7.50 (record)
Weight: 809 pounds
Buyer: Daystar Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Reserve champion carcass: Lydia Henry
Bid: $5.75
Weight: 934 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats
Carroll County born and raised: Grant Thompson
Bid: $3.50
Weight: 1,374 pounds
Buyer: Razor Rents
Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Kherrington Roudebush
Bid: $4
Weight: 1,428 pounds
Buyer: Huebner’s Chevrolet
DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Number of lots: 18
Average bid with champions: $4.39 per pound
Grand champion and Carroll County born and raised: Lane Hawk
Bid: $8.50 (record)
Weight: 733 pounds
Buyer: CYA Exchange and Harold’s Equipment
Reserve champion: Emma Shafer
Bid: $6.75
Weight: 597 pounds
Buyer: Polen Meats
Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Kamryn George
Bid: $5
Weight: 519
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg
MARKET HOGS
Number of lots: 93
Average bid with champions: $9.35 per pound
Grand champion: Shelbi Frase
Bid: $26
Weight: 281 pounds
Buyer: Encino Energy
Reserve champion and Carroll County born and raised: Elizabeth Gamber
Bid: $30
Weight: 249 pounds
Buyer: Minerva Enterprises
Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Sara Gamber
Bid: $14
Weight: 234 pounds
Buyer: Kishman’s IGA
Grand champion carcass: Jalyn Eddy
Bid: $17.50
Weight: 185 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats
Reserve champion carcass: Claire Eshler
Bid: $10
Weight: 176 pounds
Buyer: Roger and Carol Kiko
GOATS
Number of lots: 17
Average bid with champions: $15.94 per pound
Grand champion and Carroll County born and raised: Malia Schaar
Bid: $26
Weight: 63 pounds
Buyer: Precision Geophysical, Inc.
Reserve champion and reserve Carroll County born and raised: Malia Schaar
Bid: $21
Weight: 95 pounds
Buyer: EOG Resources, Inc.
Grand champion carcass: Bay Mulheman
Bid: $21
Weight: 40 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Fry, Aultman Orrville Rural Health Center
Reserve champion carcass: Jalyn Eddy
Bid: $35
Weight: 25 pounds
Buyer: Pike Mutual Insurance Co. by Kim Davis Agency
DUCKS
Number of pens of two: 8
Average bid with champions: $650 per pen
Grand champion: Cade Lowdermilk
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: EOG Resources, Inc.
Reserve champion: Olivia Gromley
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Encino Energy
RABBITS
Number of pens of three: 10
Average bid with champions: $602.50 per pen
Grand champion: Jacob Whitmore
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Marcia Trushel, Eric and Peggy Horn, Damian Kovarik Excavating and Curby Creek Trucking
Reserve champion: Monica Lozier
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: EOG Resources, Inc.
CHICKENS
Number of pens of three: 58
Average bid with champions: $549.20 per pen
Grand champion: Lydia Henry
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Williams Energy and Green Haven Farm, LLC
Reserve champion: Maxwell Held
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Encino Energy
TURKEYS
Number of lots: 14
Average bid with champions: $1,012.50
Grand champion: Anissa Flanagan
Bid: $3,000
Buyer: Diamond T Fencing
Reserve champion: Cooper Fry
Bid: $2,200
Buyer: Williams Energy
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!