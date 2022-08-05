2022 Carroll County Fair sale

(Photos and information submitted by the Carroll County Messenger)

July 22 and 23

Number of lots: 290

Sale total: $670,259.95

LAMBS

Number of lots: 14

Average bid with champions: $15.21 per pound

Grand champion: Grant Thompson

Bid: $24

Weight: 145 pounds

Buyer: Top Notch Feeds, LLC and Ferguson Premium Meats

Reserve champion and Carroll County born and raised: Lydia Henry

Bid: $54 (record)

Weight: 134 pounds

Buyer: All American Scales

Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Rick Sibila

Bid: $10

Weight: 117 pounds

Buyer: Don Jones, State Representative

Grand champion carcass: Alexandria Householder

Bid: $27

Weight: 73 pounds

Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet

Reserve champion carcass: Dustin Ulman

Bid: $25

Weight: 75 pounds

Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

DAIRY MARKET STEERS

Number of lots: 4

Average bid with champions: $3.25 per pound

Grand champion: Skylar Wright

Bid: $4

Weight: 1,274 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Reserve champion: Aspen Ujcich

Bid: $3

Weight: 1,298 pounds

Buyer: Youngen Farms

MARKET STEERS

Number of lots: 50

Average bid with champions: $3.90 per pound

Grand champion: Shelbi Frase

Bid: $10

Weight: 1,402 pounds

Buyer: Infinity Natural Resources

Reserve champion: Chloe Frase

Bid: $7.50 (record)

Weight: 1,346 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Ford

Grand champion carcass: Ridge Marteney

Bid: $7.50 (record)

Weight: 809 pounds

Buyer: Daystar Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Reserve champion carcass: Lydia Henry

Bid: $5.75

Weight: 934 pounds

Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

Carroll County born and raised: Grant Thompson

Bid: $3.50

Weight: 1,374 pounds

Buyer: Razor Rents

Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Kherrington Roudebush

Bid: $4

Weight: 1,428 pounds

Buyer: Huebner’s Chevrolet

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of lots: 18

Average bid with champions: $4.39 per pound

Grand champion and Carroll County born and raised: Lane Hawk

Bid: $8.50 (record)

Weight: 733 pounds

Buyer: CYA Exchange and Harold’s Equipment

Reserve champion: Emma Shafer

Bid: $6.75

Weight: 597 pounds

Buyer: Polen Meats

Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Kamryn George

Bid: $5

Weight: 519

Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

MARKET HOGS

Number of lots: 93

Average bid with champions: $9.35 per pound

Grand champion: Shelbi Frase

Bid: $26

Weight: 281 pounds

Buyer: Encino Energy

Reserve champion and Carroll County born and raised: Elizabeth Gamber

Bid: $30

Weight: 249 pounds

Buyer: Minerva Enterprises

Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Sara Gamber

Bid: $14

Weight: 234 pounds

Buyer: Kishman’s IGA

Grand champion carcass: Jalyn Eddy

Bid: $17.50

Weight: 185 pounds

Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

Reserve champion carcass: Claire Eshler

Bid: $10

Weight: 176 pounds

Buyer: Roger and Carol Kiko

GOATS

Number of lots: 17

Average bid with champions: $15.94 per pound

Grand champion and Carroll County born and raised: Malia Schaar

Bid: $26

Weight: 63 pounds

Buyer: Precision Geophysical, Inc.

Reserve champion and reserve Carroll County born and raised: Malia Schaar

Bid: $21

Weight: 95 pounds

Buyer: EOG Resources, Inc.

Grand champion carcass: Bay Mulheman

Bid: $21

Weight: 40 pounds

Buyer: Dr. Fry, Aultman Orrville Rural Health Center

Reserve champion carcass: Jalyn Eddy

Bid: $35

Weight: 25 pounds

Buyer: Pike Mutual Insurance Co. by Kim Davis Agency

DUCKS

Number of pens of two: 8

Average bid with champions: $650 per pen

Grand champion: Cade Lowdermilk

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: EOG Resources, Inc.

Reserve champion: Olivia Gromley

Bid: $1,100

Buyer: Encino Energy

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 10

Average bid with champions: $602.50 per pen

Grand champion: Jacob Whitmore

Bid: $1,800

Buyer: Marcia Trushel, Eric and Peggy Horn, Damian Kovarik Excavating and Curby Creek Trucking

Reserve champion: Monica Lozier

Bid: $1,100

Buyer: EOG Resources, Inc.

CHICKENS

Number of pens of three: 58

Average bid with champions: $549.20 per pen

Grand champion: Lydia Henry

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: Williams Energy and Green Haven Farm, LLC

Reserve champion: Maxwell Held

Bid: $1,100

Buyer: Encino Energy

TURKEYS

Number of lots: 14

Average bid with champions: $1,012.50

Grand champion: Anissa Flanagan

Bid: $3,000

Buyer: Diamond T Fencing

Reserve champion: Cooper Fry

Bid: $2,200

Buyer: Williams Energy

