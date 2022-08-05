2022 Carroll County Fair sale

By -
0
1
Reserve Champion Ducks
Olivia Gromley sold the reserve champion ducks to Encino Energy for $1,100.

(Photos and information submitted by the Carroll County Messenger)

July 22 and 23
Number of lots: 290
Sale total: $670,259.95

LAMBS

Number of lots: 14
Average bid with champions: $15.21 per pound

Grand champion: Grant Thompson
Bid: $24
Weight: 145 pounds
Buyer: Top Notch Feeds, LLC and Ferguson Premium Meats

Reserve champion and Carroll County born and raised: Lydia Henry
Bid: $54 (record)
Weight: 134 pounds
Buyer: All American Scales

Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Rick Sibila
Bid: $10
Weight: 117 pounds
Buyer: Don Jones, State Representative

Grand champion carcass: Alexandria Householder
Bid: $27
Weight: 73 pounds
Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet

Reserve champion carcass: Dustin Ulman
Bid: $25
Weight: 75 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

DAIRY MARKET STEERS

Number of lots: 4
Average bid with champions: $3.25 per pound

Grand champion: Skylar Wright
Bid: $4
Weight: 1,274 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Reserve champion: Aspen Ujcich
Bid: $3
Weight: 1,298 pounds
Buyer: Youngen Farms

MARKET STEERS

Number of lots: 50
Average bid with champions: $3.90 per pound

Grand champion: Shelbi Frase
Bid: $10
Weight: 1,402 pounds
Buyer: Infinity Natural Resources

Reserve champion: Chloe Frase
Bid: $7.50 (record)
Weight: 1,346 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford

Grand champion carcass: Ridge Marteney
Bid: $7.50 (record)
Weight: 809 pounds
Buyer: Daystar Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Reserve champion carcass: Lydia Henry
Bid: $5.75
Weight: 934 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

Carroll County born and raised: Grant Thompson
Bid: $3.50
Weight: 1,374 pounds
Buyer: Razor Rents

Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Kherrington Roudebush
Bid: $4
Weight: 1,428 pounds
Buyer: Huebner’s Chevrolet

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of lots: 18
Average bid with champions: $4.39 per pound

Grand champion and Carroll County born and raised: Lane Hawk
Bid: $8.50 (record)
Weight: 733 pounds
Buyer: CYA Exchange and Harold’s Equipment

Reserve champion: Emma Shafer
Bid: $6.75
Weight: 597 pounds
Buyer: Polen Meats

Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Kamryn George
Bid: $5
Weight: 519
Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

MARKET HOGS 

Number of lots: 93
Average bid with champions: $9.35 per pound

Grand champion: Shelbi Frase
Bid: $26
Weight: 281 pounds
Buyer: Encino Energy

Reserve champion and Carroll County born and raised: Elizabeth Gamber
Bid: $30
Weight: 249 pounds
Buyer: Minerva Enterprises

Reserve Carroll County born and raised: Sara Gamber
Bid: $14
Weight: 234 pounds
Buyer: Kishman’s IGA

Grand champion carcass: Jalyn Eddy
Bid: $17.50
Weight: 185 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

Reserve champion carcass: Claire Eshler
Bid: $10
Weight: 176 pounds
Buyer: Roger and Carol Kiko

GOATS

Number of lots: 17
Average bid with champions: $15.94 per pound

Grand champion and Carroll County born and raised: Malia Schaar
Bid: $26
Weight: 63 pounds
Buyer: Precision Geophysical, Inc.

Reserve champion and reserve Carroll County born and raised: Malia Schaar
Bid: $21
Weight: 95 pounds
Buyer: EOG Resources, Inc.

Grand champion carcass: Bay Mulheman
Bid: $21
Weight: 40 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Fry, Aultman Orrville Rural Health Center

Reserve champion carcass: Jalyn Eddy
Bid: $35
Weight: 25 pounds
Buyer: Pike Mutual Insurance Co. by Kim Davis Agency

DUCKS

Number of pens of two: 8
Average bid with champions: $650 per pen

Grand champion: Cade Lowdermilk
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: EOG Resources, Inc.

Reserve champion: Olivia Gromley
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Encino Energy

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 10
Average bid with champions: $602.50 per pen

Grand champion: Jacob Whitmore
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Marcia Trushel, Eric and Peggy Horn, Damian Kovarik Excavating and Curby Creek Trucking

Reserve champion: Monica Lozier
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: EOG Resources, Inc.

CHICKENS

Number of pens of three: 58
Average bid with champions: $549.20 per pen

Grand champion: Lydia Henry
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Williams Energy and Green Haven Farm, LLC

Reserve champion: Maxwell Held
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Encino Energy

TURKEYS

Number of lots: 14
Average bid with champions: $1,012.50

Grand champion: Anissa Flanagan
Bid: $3,000
Buyer: Diamond T Fencing

Reserve champion: Cooper Fry
Bid: $2,200
Buyer: Williams Energy

2022 Carroll County Fair Sale
1 of 28
Reserve Champion Turkey
Cooper Fry sold the reserve champion turkey to Williams Energy for $2,200.
Grand Champion Turkey
Anissa Flanagan sold the grand champion turkey to Diamond T Fencing for $3,000.
Reserve Champion Lamb
Lydia Henry sold the reserve champion and Carroll County born and raised lamb for a record $54 per pound to All American Scales.
Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb
Dustin Ulman sold the reserve champion carcass lamb to Don's Custom Meats for $25 per pound.
Reserve Champion Hog
Elizabeth Gamber sold the reserve champion and Carroll County born and raised hog for $30 per pound to Minerva Enterprises.
Reserve Champion Hog Carcass
Claire Eshler sold the reserve champion hog carcass to Roger and Carol Kiko for $10 per pound.
Reserve Champion Dairy Steer
Aspen Ujcich sold the reserve champion dairy steer to Youngen Farms for $3 per pound.
Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
Emma Shafer sold the reserve champion dairy beef feeder to Polen Meats for $6.75 per pound.
Reserve Champion Market Steer
Chloe Frase sold the reserve champion market steer to Sarchione Ford for a record $7.50 per pound.
Reserve Champion Carcass Steer
Lydia Henry sold the reserve champion carcass steer to Don's Custom Meats for $5.75 per pound.
Reserve Champion Rabbits
Monica Lozier sold the reserve champion rabbits to EOG Resources for $1,100.
Grand Champion Rabbits
Marcia Trushel, Eric and Peggy Horn, Damian Kovarik Excavating and Curby Creek Trucking bought Jacob Whitmore's grand champion rabbits for $1,800.
Grand Champion Market Steer
Shelbi Frase sold the grand champion market steer to Infinity Natural Resources for $10 per pound.
Grand Champion Lamb
Top Notch Feeds and Ferguson Premium Meats bought Grant Thompson's grand champion lamb for $24 per pound.
Grand Champion Carcass Lamb
Alexandria Householder sold the grand champion carcass lamb to Huebner Chevrolet for $27 per pound.
Grand Champion Hog
Shelbi Frase sold the grand champion hog to Encino Energy for $26 per pound.
Grand Champion Hog Carcass
Jalyn Eddy sold the grand champion hog carcass to Don's Custom Meats for $17.50 per pound.
Grand Champion Dairy Steer
Skylar Wright sold the grand champion dairy steer to Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg for $4 per pound.
Grand Champion Beef Feeder
CYA Exchange and Harold's Equipment bought Lane Hawk's grand champion and Carroll County born and raised dairy beef feeder for a record $8.50 per pound.
Grand Champion Carcass Steer
Ridge Marteney sold the grand champion carcass steer to Daystar Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for a record $7.50 per pound.
Grand Champion Goat
Malia Schaar sold the grand champion and Carroll County born and raised goat to Precision Geophysical for $26 per pound.
Reserve Champion Carcass Goat
Jalyn Eddy sold the reserve champion carcass goat to Pike Mutual Insurance Co. for $35 per pound.
Reserve Champion Goat
Malia Schaar sold the reserve champion and reserve Carroll County born and raised goat to EOG Resources for $21 per pound.
Grand Champion Carcass Goat
Bay Mulheman sold the grand champion carcass goat to Dr. Fry, of the Aultman Orrville Rural Health Center, for $21 per pound.
Reserve Champion Ducks
Olivia Gromley sold the reserve champion ducks to Encino Energy for $1,100.
Grand Champion Ducks
Cade Lowdermilk sold the grand champion ducks to EOG Resources for $1,500.
Reserve Champion Chickens
Maxwell Held sold the reserve champion chickens to Encino Energy for $1,100.
Grand Champion Chickens
Lydia Henry sold the grand champion chickens to Williams Energy and Green Haven Farm for $1,500.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.