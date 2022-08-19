2022 Columbiana County Fair sale

July 31-Aug. 7, 2022
Dairy Promotion Project
Average with champions: $2,750
Average without champions: $2,084.62
Overall sale total: $44,000
Grand champion: Lucas Zehentbauer
$3,700
Buyers: Carrollton Farmers Exchange, QLF, Dairy Farmers of America, Ag Pro, Global Pak, Renaissance Nutrition, and Progressive Dairy Systems-Nathaniel Guy
Reserve champion: Lizzie Kiko
$3,200
Buyer: Channel Seed and Wayne Savings
Total pounds champion: Kylie Holmes
$10,000
Buyer: Sandy and Beaver Insurance and Paris/Washington Insurance
Market Goat
Average with champions: $7.30/pound
Average without champions: $6.59/pound
Overall sale total: $6,553
Grand champion: Lilly Raber
$11.50/pound
Buyer: Connected Technologies
Reserve champion: Julianne Kallas
$9/pound
Buyer: Swickard Farms Ltd.
Dairy Goat Fudge
Average with champions: $538.89
Average without champions: $421.43
Overall sale total: $4,850
Grand champion: Owen Mayle
$1,150
Buyer: Ben and Kaitlyn Dickey
Reserve champion: Margaret Donkin
$750
Buyer: K&S Millwrights
Market Steer
Average with champions: $4.04/pound
Average without champions $3.85/pound
Overall sale total $413,855.50
Grand champion: Davin Koons
$12.50 /pound
Buyer: Hickey Metal Fabrication
Reserve champion: Kaitlyn Black
$10/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Dairy Beef Feeder
Average with champions: $5.01/pound
Average without champions: $5.02/pound
Overall sale total: $193,831.25
Grand champion: Seth Blake
$4/pound
Buyers: Rogers Community Auction, Ag Pro and Carrollton Farmers Exchange
Reserve champion: Grace Hall
$5/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Market Hogs
Average with champions: $8.76/pound
Average without champions: $8.41/pound
Overall sale total: $329,357.25
Grand champion: Lainey Mercure
$30/pound
Buyer: Diamond Steel Constuction Co.
Reserve champion: Cam Cope
$22/pound
Buyer: Eichler Propane
Market Lambs
Average with champions: $6.78/pound
Average without champions: $6.15/pound
Overall sale total: $33,262.50
Grand champion: Olivia Grubb
$14/pound
Buyer: The Williams Company
Reserve champion: Isabella Pirogowicz
$11/pound
Buyer: K&S Millwrights Inc.
Market Poultry
Average with champions: $170.69/head
Average without champions: $160.19/head
Overall sale total: $14,850
Grand champion: Kaitlyn Kuzemchak
$300/head
Buyer: Tipsy Farmer Winery
Reserve champion: Lincoln Wallace
$325/head
Buyer: Consumers National Bank
Market Rabbit Pens
Average with champions: $127.22/head
Average without champions: $106.43/head
Overall sale total: $3,435
Grand champion: LilyAnn Bonar
$250/head
Buyer: Coffield’s Construction
Reserve champion: Daisy Day
$150/head
Buyer: Baker’s Golden Dairy and Kasey Swope
Market Rabbit Fryer
Average with champions: $98.24
Average without champions: $73.33
Overall sale total: $1,085
Grand champion: Daisy Day
$300
Buyer: Mackenzie Chestnut Photography
Reserve champion: Amelia David
$125
Buyer: A Feel for Life Massotheropy
Market Turkey
Average with champions: $388.64
Average without champions: $362.74
Overall sale total: $21,375
Grand champion: Case Rettig
$1,350
Buyer: Richardson Monuments
Reserve champion: Olivia McCulley
$800
Buyer: Rogers Mill Inc.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!