2022 Columbiana County Fair sale

July 31-Aug. 7, 2022

Dairy Promotion Project

Average with champions: $2,750

Average without champions: $2,084.62

Overall sale total: $44,000

Grand champion: Lucas Zehentbauer

$3,700

Buyers: Carrollton Farmers Exchange, QLF, Dairy Farmers of America, Ag Pro, Global Pak, Renaissance Nutrition, and Progressive Dairy Systems-Nathaniel Guy

Reserve champion: Lizzie Kiko

$3,200

Buyer: Channel Seed and Wayne Savings

Total pounds champion: Kylie Holmes

$10,000

Buyer: Sandy and Beaver Insurance and Paris/Washington Insurance

Market Goat

Average with champions: $7.30/pound

Average without champions: $6.59/pound

Overall sale total: $6,553

Grand champion: Lilly Raber

$11.50/pound

Buyer: Connected Technologies

Reserve champion: Julianne Kallas

$9/pound

Buyer: Swickard Farms Ltd.

Dairy Goat Fudge

Average with champions: $538.89

Average without champions: $421.43

Overall sale total: $4,850

Grand champion: Owen Mayle

$1,150

Buyer: Ben and Kaitlyn Dickey

Reserve champion: Margaret Donkin

$750

Buyer: K&S Millwrights

Market Steer

Average with champions: $4.04/pound

Average without champions $3.85/pound

Overall sale total $413,855.50

Grand champion: Davin Koons

$12.50 /pound

Buyer: Hickey Metal Fabrication

Reserve champion: Kaitlyn Black

$10/pound

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Dairy Beef Feeder

Average with champions: $5.01/pound

Average without champions: $5.02/pound

Overall sale total: $193,831.25

Grand champion: Seth Blake

$4/pound

Buyers: Rogers Community Auction, Ag Pro and Carrollton Farmers Exchange

Reserve champion: Grace Hall

$5/pound

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Market Hogs

Average with champions: $8.76/pound

Average without champions: $8.41/pound

Overall sale total: $329,357.25

Grand champion: Lainey Mercure

$30/pound

Buyer: Diamond Steel Constuction Co.

Reserve champion: Cam Cope

$22/pound

Buyer: Eichler Propane

Market Lambs

Average with champions: $6.78/pound

Average without champions: $6.15/pound

Overall sale total: $33,262.50

Grand champion: Olivia Grubb

$14/pound

Buyer: The Williams Company

Reserve champion: Isabella Pirogowicz

$11/pound

Buyer: K&S Millwrights Inc.

Market Poultry

Average with champions: $170.69/head

Average without champions: $160.19/head

Overall sale total: $14,850

Grand champion: Kaitlyn Kuzemchak

$300/head

Buyer: Tipsy Farmer Winery

Reserve champion: Lincoln Wallace

$325/head

Buyer: Consumers National Bank

Market Rabbit Pens

Average with champions: $127.22/head

Average without champions: $106.43/head

Overall sale total: $3,435

Grand champion: LilyAnn Bonar

$250/head

Buyer: Coffield’s Construction

Reserve champion: Daisy Day

$150/head

Buyer: Baker’s Golden Dairy and Kasey Swope

Market Rabbit Fryer

Average with champions: $98.24

Average without champions: $73.33

Overall sale total: $1,085

Grand champion: Daisy Day

$300

Buyer: Mackenzie Chestnut Photography

Reserve champion: Amelia David

$125

Buyer: A Feel for Life Massotheropy

Market Turkey

Average with champions: $388.64

Average without champions: $362.74

Overall sale total: $21,375

Grand champion: Case Rettig

$1,350

Buyer: Richardson Monuments

Reserve champion: Olivia McCulley

$800

Buyer: Rogers Mill Inc.

