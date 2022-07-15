2022 Harrison County Fair sale

June 24, 2022
Sale Total: $594,712.60
Total Lots: 430
STEERS
Number of market lots: 20
Grand champion: Jenna Young
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 1,394 pounds
Buyers: Dino Piergallini and Sons, Wilgus & Company and Border Patrol
Reserve champion: Jaiden Pelegreen
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 1,314 pounds
Buyer: D&J Sales & Service
Junior showmanship: Bristol Tipton
Intermediate showmanship: Jaiden Pelegreen
Senior showmanship: Austin Lucas
Rate of gain: Jenna Young with a gain of 630 pounds
HOGS
Number of market lots: 138
Grand champion: Jaiden Pelegreen
Bid: $40/pound* Weight: 263 pounds
Buyer: Brightside Junction & Tavern
Reserve champion: Jaiden Pelegreen
Bid: $23/pound* Weight: 286 pounds
Buyers: D & J Sales & Service, Paris & Washington Ins., Capstone Holding Co and Murral Excavating
Junior showmanship: Abigail Patterson
Intermediate showmanship: Jaiden Pelegreen
Senior showmanship: Grayden Sproull
LAMBS
Number of market lots: 50
Grand champion: Rylee Pelegreen
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 126 pounds
Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance
Reserve champion: Isabel Yeager
Bid: $43/pound*Weight: 131 pounds
Buyers: Wilgus & Company, D and E Electric and Dino Piergallini and Sons
Junior showmanship: Neely Ryder
Intermediate showmanship: Caleb Shaw
Senior showmanship: Isabel Yeager
MARKET GOATS
Number of market lots: 83
Grand champion: Brodie Yeager
Bid: $4,000*Weight: 74 pounds
Buyer: Vickey Henderson Chrisman
Reserve champion: Jace Arnold
Bid: $1,500Weight: 73 pounds
Buyers: Bailey Eberhart, Farmers Exchange and Rolling Ridge Angus
Junior showmanship: Rylee Pelegreen
Intermediate showmanship: Madelyn Sedgmer
Senior showmanship: Justin Cagot
DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Number of market lots: 18
Grand champion: Bryden Doane
Bid: $4/poundWeight: 557 pounds
Buyer:: Attorney Lauren Knight
Reserve champion: Gracie Rogers
Bid: $2.60/pound Weight: 661 pounds
Buyers: Cronebaugh Auction Service LTD and CYA Exchange LLC DBA Carrollton Livestock
RABBITS
Number of pens of three: 31
Grand champion: Cameron Taylor
Bid: $1,800*
Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank
Reserve champion: Carys Haney
Bid: $1,550*
Buyers: Randall Gallagher Memorials
Junior showmanship: Brady Householder
Intermediate showmanship: Heston Shaver
Senior showmanship: Cameron Taylor
CHICKENS
Number of pens of two: 16
Grand champion: Adrianna Blazeski
Bid: $4,400* (percentage of money donated to poultry barn improvements in memory of Tom Carter)
Buyer: WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital
Reserve champion exhibitor: Kelsey Powers
Bid: $1,825
Buyer: Williams Energy
Junior showmanship: Kanin Kimble
Intermediate showmanship: Teagan Parks
Senior showmanship: Adrianna Blazeski
MARKET TURKEY
Number of market lots: 28
Grand champion: Jenna Young
Bid: $15,000* (Money donated to poultry barn improvements in memory of Tom Carter)
Weight: 40.2 pounds
Buyers: Martin & Vicki Yoder, D and E Electric, Young Show Cattle, Willoughby And Company CPA, D & J Sales & Service, Border Patrol, Heritage Veterinary Care, Kyle Conrad, Woodsfield Savings Bank, Corder Farms, Toland Trucking, Wilgus & Company, Eberhart Service Center, Williams Energy
Reserve champion: Callie Culbertson
Bid: $1,150Weight: 36.4 pounds
Buyer: Randall Gallagher Memorials
Junior showmanship: Kanin Kimble
Intermediate showmanship: Kelsey Powers
Senior showmanship: Adrianna Blazeski
MARKET DUCKS
Number of market pen of two: 27
Grand champion: Lily Gibbons
Bid: $3,400* Weight:16.43 pounds
Buyers: Williams Energy
Reserve champion: Cael Bryant
Bid: $2,100* Weight: 16.31 pounds
Buyers: Encino Energy
Junior showmanship: Cael Bryant
Intermediate showmanship: Teagan Parks
Senior showmanship: Grace Dulkoski
Photographer: Belle Imaging and Marketing — Schelby Beach
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Billy Birney, Steve Birney, John Birney, Darryl Watson and Steve Cronebaugh
FAIR ROYALTY
King: Jonathan Vermillion
Queen: Adrianna Blazeski
Prince: Lucas Wood
*New record price
