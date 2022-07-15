2022 Harrison County Fair sale

June 24, 2022

Sale Total: $594,712.60

Total Lots: 430

STEERS

Number of market lots: 20

Grand champion: Jenna Young

Bid: $14/pound Weight: 1,394 pounds

Buyers: Dino Piergallini and Sons, Wilgus & Company and Border Patrol

Reserve champion: Jaiden Pelegreen

Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 1,314 pounds

Buyer: D&J Sales & Service

Junior showmanship: Bristol Tipton

Intermediate showmanship: Jaiden Pelegreen

Senior showmanship: Austin Lucas

Rate of gain: Jenna Young with a gain of 630 pounds

HOGS

Number of market lots: 138

Grand champion: Jaiden Pelegreen

Bid: $40/pound* Weight: 263 pounds

Buyer: Brightside Junction & Tavern

Reserve champion: Jaiden Pelegreen

Bid: $23/pound* Weight: 286 pounds

Buyers: D & J Sales & Service, Paris & Washington Ins., Capstone Holding Co and Murral Excavating

Junior showmanship: Abigail Patterson

Intermediate showmanship: Jaiden Pelegreen

Senior showmanship: Grayden Sproull

LAMBS

Number of market lots: 50

Grand champion: Rylee Pelegreen

Bid: $14/pound Weight: 126 pounds

Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance

Reserve champion: Isabel Yeager

Bid: $43/pound*Weight: 131 pounds

Buyers: Wilgus & Company, D and E Electric and Dino Piergallini and Sons

Junior showmanship: Neely Ryder

Intermediate showmanship: Caleb Shaw

Senior showmanship: Isabel Yeager

MARKET GOATS

Number of market lots: 83

Grand champion: Brodie Yeager

Bid: $4,000*Weight: 74 pounds

Buyer: Vickey Henderson Chrisman

Reserve champion: Jace Arnold

Bid: $1,500Weight: 73 pounds

Buyers: Bailey Eberhart, Farmers Exchange and Rolling Ridge Angus

Junior showmanship: Rylee Pelegreen

Intermediate showmanship: Madelyn Sedgmer

Senior showmanship: Justin Cagot

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of market lots: 18

Grand champion: Bryden Doane

Bid: $4/poundWeight: 557 pounds

Buyer:: Attorney Lauren Knight

Reserve champion: Gracie Rogers

Bid: $2.60/pound Weight: 661 pounds

Buyers: Cronebaugh Auction Service LTD and CYA Exchange LLC DBA Carrollton Livestock

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 31

Grand champion: Cameron Taylor

Bid: $1,800*

Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

Reserve champion: Carys Haney

Bid: $1,550*

Buyers: Randall Gallagher Memorials

Junior showmanship: Brady Householder

Intermediate showmanship: Heston Shaver

Senior showmanship: Cameron Taylor

CHICKENS

Number of pens of two: 16

Grand champion: Adrianna Blazeski

Bid: $4,400* (percentage of money donated to poultry barn improvements in memory of Tom Carter)

Buyer: WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital

Reserve champion exhibitor: Kelsey Powers

Bid: $1,825

Buyer: Williams Energy

Junior showmanship: Kanin Kimble

Intermediate showmanship: Teagan Parks

Senior showmanship: Adrianna Blazeski

MARKET TURKEY

Number of market lots: 28

Grand champion: Jenna Young

Bid: $15,000* (Money donated to poultry barn improvements in memory of Tom Carter)

Weight: 40.2 pounds

Buyers: Martin & Vicki Yoder, D and E Electric, Young Show Cattle, Willoughby And Company CPA, D & J Sales & Service, Border Patrol, Heritage Veterinary Care, Kyle Conrad, Woodsfield Savings Bank, Corder Farms, Toland Trucking, Wilgus & Company, Eberhart Service Center, Williams Energy

Reserve champion: Callie Culbertson

Bid: $1,150Weight: 36.4 pounds

Buyer: Randall Gallagher Memorials

Junior showmanship: Kanin Kimble

Intermediate showmanship: Kelsey Powers

Senior showmanship: Adrianna Blazeski

MARKET DUCKS

Number of market pen of two: 27

Grand champion: Lily Gibbons

Bid: $3,400* Weight:16.43 pounds

Buyers: Williams Energy

Reserve champion: Cael Bryant

Bid: $2,100* Weight: 16.31 pounds

Buyers: Encino Energy

Junior showmanship: Cael Bryant

Intermediate showmanship: Teagan Parks

Senior showmanship: Grace Dulkoski

Photographer: Belle Imaging and Marketing — Schelby Beach

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Billy Birney, Steve Birney, John Birney, Darryl Watson and Steve Cronebaugh

FAIR ROYALTY

King: Jonathan Vermillion

Queen: Adrianna Blazeski

Prince: Lucas Wood

*New record price

