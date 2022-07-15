2022 Harrison County Fair sale

Grand Champion Turkey
Jenna Young sold her grand champion turkey for $15,000 to a slate of buyers. The money will be donated to help fund poultry barn improvements in memory of Tim Carter. The buyers were Martin & Vicki Yoder, D and E Electric, Young Show Cattle, Willoughby And Company CPA, D & J Sales & Service, Border Patrol, Heritage Veterinary Care, Kyle Conrad, Woodsfield Savings Bank, Corder Farms, Toland Trucking, Wilgus & Company, Eberhart Service Center and Williams Energy. Photo by Schelby Beach.

June 24, 2022
Sale Total: $594,712.60
Total Lots: 430

STEERS

Number of market lots: 20

Grand champion: Jenna Young
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 1,394 pounds
Buyers: Dino Piergallini and Sons, Wilgus & Company and Border Patrol

Reserve champion: Jaiden Pelegreen
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 1,314 pounds
Buyer: D&J Sales & Service

Junior showmanship: Bristol Tipton
Intermediate showmanship: Jaiden Pelegreen
Senior showmanship: Austin Lucas
Rate of gain:  Jenna Young with a gain of 630 pounds

HOGS

Number of market lots: 138

Grand champion: Jaiden Pelegreen
Bid: $40/pound* Weight: 263 pounds
Buyer: Brightside Junction & Tavern 

Reserve champion: Jaiden Pelegreen
Bid: $23/pound* Weight: 286 pounds
Buyers: D & J Sales & Service, Paris & Washington Ins., Capstone Holding Co and Murral Excavating

Junior showmanship: Abigail Patterson
Intermediate showmanship: Jaiden Pelegreen
Senior showmanship: Grayden Sproull

LAMBS

Number of market lots: 50

Grand champion: Rylee Pelegreen
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 126 pounds
Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance

Reserve champion: Isabel Yeager
Bid: $43/pound*Weight: 131 pounds
Buyers: Wilgus & Company, D and E Electric and Dino Piergallini and Sons

Junior showmanship: Neely Ryder
Intermediate showmanship: Caleb Shaw
Senior showmanship: Isabel Yeager

MARKET GOATS

Number of market lots: 83

Grand champion: Brodie Yeager
Bid: $4,000*Weight: 74 pounds
Buyer: Vickey Henderson Chrisman

Reserve champion: Jace Arnold
Bid: $1,500Weight: 73 pounds
Buyers: Bailey Eberhart, Farmers Exchange and Rolling Ridge Angus

Junior showmanship: Rylee Pelegreen
Intermediate showmanship: Madelyn Sedgmer
Senior showmanship: Justin Cagot

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of market lots: 18

Grand champion: Bryden Doane
Bid: $4/poundWeight: 557 pounds
Buyer:: Attorney Lauren Knight 

Reserve champion: Gracie Rogers
Bid: $2.60/pound Weight: 661 pounds
Buyers: Cronebaugh Auction Service LTD and CYA Exchange LLC DBA Carrollton Livestock

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 31

Grand champion: Cameron Taylor
Bid: $1,800*
Buyer: Woodsfield Savings Bank

Reserve champion: Carys Haney
Bid: $1,550*
Buyers: Randall Gallagher Memorials

Junior showmanship: Brady Householder
Intermediate showmanship: Heston Shaver
Senior showmanship: Cameron Taylor

CHICKENS

Number of pens of two: 16

Grand champion: Adrianna Blazeski
Bid: $4,400* (percentage of money donated to poultry barn improvements in memory of Tom Carter)
Buyer: WVU Medicine Harrison Community Hospital

Reserve champion exhibitor: Kelsey Powers
Bid: $1,825
Buyer: Williams Energy 

Junior showmanship: Kanin Kimble
Intermediate showmanship: Teagan Parks
Senior showmanship: Adrianna Blazeski

MARKET TURKEY

Number of market lots: 28

Grand champion: Jenna Young
Bid: $15,000* (Money donated to poultry barn improvements in memory of Tom Carter)
Weight: 40.2 pounds
Buyers: Martin & Vicki Yoder, D and E Electric, Young Show Cattle, Willoughby And Company CPA, D & J Sales & Service, Border Patrol, Heritage Veterinary Care, Kyle Conrad, Woodsfield Savings Bank, Corder Farms, Toland Trucking, Wilgus & Company, Eberhart Service Center, Williams Energy

Reserve champion: Callie Culbertson
Bid: $1,150Weight: 36.4 pounds
Buyer: Randall Gallagher Memorials

Junior showmanship: Kanin Kimble
Intermediate showmanship: Kelsey Powers
Senior showmanship: Adrianna Blazeski

MARKET DUCKS

Number of market pen of two: 27

Grand champion: Lily Gibbons
Bid: $3,400* Weight:16.43 pounds
Buyers: Williams Energy

Reserve champion: Cael Bryant
Bid: $2,100* Weight: 16.31 pounds
Buyers: Encino Energy

Junior showmanship: Cael Bryant
Intermediate showmanship: Teagan Parks
Senior showmanship: Grace Dulkoski

Photographer: Belle Imaging and Marketing — Schelby Beach

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Billy Birney, Steve Birney, John Birney, Darryl Watson and Steve Cronebaugh 

FAIR ROYALTY

King: Jonathan Vermillion
Queen: Adrianna Blazeski
Prince: Lucas Wood

*New record price

2022 Harrison County Fair Sale
