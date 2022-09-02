2022 Jefferson County Fair sale

Tweet on Twitter

Aug. 20, 2022

Sale total: $466,139.20 (record)

BEEF

Number of steers: 16

Average with champions: $4.14 per pound

Grand champion steer: Bailey Harris

Bid: $6.50 per pound

Buyer: Team Automotive Group of Steubenville

Reserve champion steer: Hannah Randolph

Bid: $6 per pound

Buyer: Van’s Iron & Metal

Grand champion beef breeding project: LeeAnna Horstman

Reserve champion beef breeding project: Ava Cline

Grand champion Jefferson County best bred steer project: Carly Long

Reserve champion Jefferson County best bred steer project: Corissa Griffith

Grand champion heifer feeder: Boady Wood

Reserve champion heifer feeder: Cameron Best

Grand champion steer feeder: Boady Wood

Reserve champion steer feeder: Cameron Best

DAIRY

Number of dairy steers: 4

Average with champions: $2.56 per pound

Grand champion dairy beef feeder: Colby Smith

Bid: $5 per pound

Buyer: Blaine and Bonnie Randolph

Reserve champion dairy beef feeder: Kendall Barker

Bid: $5 per pound

Buyer: Alan Craft

Grand champion market dairy steer: Grace Browning

Bid: $3.25 per pound

Buyer: Wetherall Enterprises

Reserve champion market dairy steer: Alexander Newburn

Bid: $3 per pound

Buyer: Custom Drilling Services, Inc.

Grand champion dairy calf: Corissa Griffith

Reserve champion dairy calf: Shane Griffith

HOGS

Number of hogs: 150

Average with champions: $6.28 per pound

Grand champion: Lindsey Best

Bid: $17.50 per pound

Buyer: Jason Saiter

Reserve champion: Julianna King

Bid: $20 per pound

Buyer: Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr.

GOATS

Number of goats: 26

Average with champions: $646.15

Grand champion: Wesley Moore

Bid: $2,100

Buyer: Damian Kovarik

Reserve champion: Reece Fomenko

Bid: $1,100

Buyer: Encino

LAMBS

Number of sheep: 21

Average with champions: $8.50 per pound

Grand champion: Giullianna Prolago

Bid: $13.50 per pound

Buyer: Encino

Reserve champion: Giuliana Wiley

Bid: $11 per pound

Buyer: Williams Companies

Grand champion ewe: Alexis Rager

RABBITS

Number of pens: 12

Average with champions: $526.67 per pen

Grand champion: Autumn Grafton

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: Barbara Bradley

Reserve champion: Alayna Starr

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Images Styling Salon

CHICKENS

Number of pens: 30

Average with champions: $545.60 per pen

Grand Champion: Mya Bonecutter

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: Mike Petrella, mayor of Wintersville

Reserve champion: Blake Moran

Bid: $800

Buyer: Encino

GEESE

Number of pens: 4

Average with champions: $775 per pen

Grand champion: Lizzie Frank

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Mike Petrella Wealth Management

Reserve champion: Paul Pasco

Bid: $900

Buyer: Hidden Hollow Farm

TURKEYS

Number of turkeys: 21

Average with champions: $697.62

Grand champion: Ian Latynski

Bid: $2,500

Buyer: Big 4 Development

Reserve champion: Ian Latynski

Bid: $1,800

Buyer: CYA Exchange LLC, and Carrollton Livestock Auction and Cronebaugh Auctions

DUCKS

Number of pens: 10

Average with champions: $937.50 per pen

Grand champion: Johanna George

Bid: $1,800

Buyer: Encino

Reserve champion: Johanna George

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Access Ohio Valley and Smart Way Communications

FAIR ROYALTY

King Raleigh Doyle, queen Allison Bell, prince Caleb Miller and princess Kaitlynn Merkel

