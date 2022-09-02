2022 Jefferson County Fair sale

Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
Colby Smith sold the grand champion dairy beef feeder to Blaine and Bonnie Randolph for $5 per pound.

Aug. 20, 2022
Sale total: $466,139.20 (record)

BEEF

Number of steers: 16
Average with champions: $4.14 per pound

Grand champion steer: Bailey Harris
Bid: $6.50 per pound
Buyer: Team Automotive Group of Steubenville

Reserve champion steer: Hannah Randolph
Bid: $6 per pound
Buyer: Van’s Iron & Metal

Grand champion beef breeding project: LeeAnna Horstman
Reserve champion beef breeding project: Ava Cline
Grand champion Jefferson County best bred steer project: Carly Long
Reserve champion Jefferson County best bred steer project: Corissa Griffith
Grand champion heifer feeder: Boady Wood
Reserve champion heifer feeder: Cameron Best
Grand champion steer feeder: Boady Wood
Reserve champion steer feeder: Cameron Best

DAIRY

Number of dairy steers: 4
Average with champions: $2.56 per pound

Grand champion dairy beef feeder: Colby Smith
Bid: $5 per pound
Buyer: Blaine and Bonnie Randolph

Reserve champion dairy beef feeder: Kendall Barker
Bid: $5 per pound
Buyer: Alan Craft

Grand champion market dairy steer: Grace Browning
Bid: $3.25 per pound
Buyer: Wetherall Enterprises

Reserve champion market dairy steer: Alexander Newburn
Bid: $3 per pound
Buyer: Custom Drilling Services, Inc.

Grand champion dairy calf: Corissa Griffith
Reserve champion dairy calf: Shane Griffith

HOGS

Number of hogs: 150
Average with champions: $6.28 per pound

Grand champion: Lindsey Best
Bid: $17.50 per pound
Buyer: Jason Saiter

Reserve champion: Julianna King
Bid: $20 per pound
Buyer: Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. 

GOATS 

Number of goats: 26
Average with champions: $646.15

Grand champion: Wesley Moore
Bid: $2,100
Buyer: Damian Kovarik

Reserve champion: Reece Fomenko
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Encino

LAMBS

Number of sheep: 21
Average with champions: $8.50 per pound

Grand champion: Giullianna Prolago
Bid: $13.50 per pound
Buyer: Encino

Reserve champion: Giuliana Wiley
Bid: $11 per pound
Buyer: Williams Companies

Grand champion ewe: Alexis Rager 

RABBITS

Number of pens: 12
Average with champions: $526.67 per pen

Grand champion: Autumn Grafton
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Barbara Bradley

Reserve champion: Alayna Starr
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Images Styling Salon

CHICKENS

Number of pens: 30
Average with champions: $545.60 per pen

Grand Champion: Mya Bonecutter
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Mike Petrella, mayor of Wintersville

Reserve champion: Blake Moran
Bid: $800
Buyer: Encino

GEESE

Number of pens: 4
Average with champions: $775 per pen

Grand champion: Lizzie Frank
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Mike Petrella Wealth Management

Reserve champion: Paul Pasco
Bid: $900
Buyer: Hidden Hollow Farm

TURKEYS

Number of turkeys: 21
Average with champions: $697.62

Grand champion: Ian Latynski
Bid: $2,500
Buyer: Big 4 Development

Reserve champion: Ian Latynski
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: CYA Exchange LLC, and Carrollton Livestock Auction and Cronebaugh Auctions

DUCKS

Number of pens: 10
Average with champions: $937.50 per pen

Grand champion: Johanna George
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Encino

Reserve champion: Johanna George
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Access Ohio Valley and Smart Way Communications

FAIR ROYALTY

King Raleigh Doyle, queen Allison Bell, prince Caleb Miller and princess Kaitlynn Merkel

