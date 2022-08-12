2022 Lake County Fair sale

July 30, 2022
Sale Total: $347,248
CHICKENS
Lots: 53 pens of two
Grand champion: Bobby Schwartz
Buyer: Scott Mihalic Auctioneers
Bid: $100/pound
Weight: 18.10 pounds
Reserve champion: Bobby Schwartz
Buyer: Demshar Family
Bid: $55/pound
Weight: 18.30 pounds
DUCKS
Lots: 6 pens of two
Grand champion: Marissa Muntain
Buyer: Commissioner John Plecnik
Bid: $83/pound
Weight: 18 pounds
Reserve champion: Mason VanPelt
Buyer: Kaityln Somrak
Bid: $27.50/pound
Weight: 19.60 pounds
TURKEYS
Lots: 23 pens of two
Grand champion: Leighann Milo
Buyer: Sivon Manufacturing
Bid: $12.50/pound
Weight: 85.70 pounds
Reserve champion: Leighann Milo
Buyer: Richard & Judy Parker
Bid: $13/pound
Weight: 82.90 pounds
GOATS
Lots: 20
Grand champion carcass goat: Teagan Pfeister
Buyer: Walker Bros
Bid: $11.50/pound
Weight: 52 pounds
Grand champion market goat: Paige Lucic
Buyer: Scott Mihalic Auctioneers
Bid: $16/pounds
Weight: 71 pounds
Reserve champion market goat: Teagan Pfeister
Buyer: Trinity Veterinary Hospital-Dr. Rob Schwartz
Bid: $13/pound
Weight: 89 pounds
DAIRY BEEF
Lots: 2
Grand champion: Caiden Knight
Buyer: Kelly Heimerman
Bid: $3.75/pound
Weight: 1,203 pounds
Reserve champion: Caiden Knight
Buyer: M&G Restoration
Bid: $3.25/pound
Weight: 870 pounds
HOGS
Lots: 81 lots
Grand champion overall market hog/market gilt: Ava Schwartz
Buyer: Madison Veterinary Hospital
Bid: $42/pound
Weight: 264 pounds
Grand champion barrow/reserve champion market hog: Hope Lassnick
Buyer: Matrix Tool & Machine
Bid: $9.50/pound
Weight: 273
Reserve champion market barrow: Marissa Szeker
Buyer: JAB Supply Corporation
Bid: $7/pound
Weight: 281 pounds
Grand champion carcass hog: Owen Lynch
Buyer: Walker Bros.
Bid: $7.50/pound
Weight: 194 pounds
Reserve champion carcass hog: Heidi Wyant
Buyer: South Madison Marathon
Bid: $9.50/pound
Weight: 206 pounds
LAMBS
Lots: 28
Grand champion market lamb: Griffin Demshar
Buyer: Morris Beverage III
Bid: $5/pound
Weight: 154 pounds
Reserve champion market lamb: Heidi Wyant
Buyer: Madison Veterinary Hospital
Bid: $20/pound
Weight: 136 pounds
Grand champion carcass lamb: Madelyn McDonald
Buyer: Trinity Veterinary Hospital-Dr. Rob Schwartz
Bid: $26/pound
Weight: 60 pounds
Reserve champion carcass lamb: Josie Cooper
Buyer: AMH Construction
Bid: $16/pound
Weight: 71 pounds
BEEF
Lots: 19
Grand champion market steer: Carson Shaffer
Buyer: Kirtland Veterinary Hospital
Bid: $5/pound
Weight: 1,281 pounds
Reserve champion market steer: Hope Lassnick
Buyers: Arcadia Glass House, Derek & Sunny Kenyon and the Demshar Family
Bid: $4.25/pound
Weight: 1,315 pounds
Grand champion carcass beef: Griffin Demshar
Buyer: Morris Beverage III
Bid: $7/pound
Weight: 818 pounds
Reserve champion carcass beef: Michael McDonald
Buyer: Matrix Tool & Machine
Bid: $9/pound
Weight: 830 pounds
Grand champion market heifer: Emma Taylor
Buyers: Mark & Michelle Byram
Bid: $5/pound
Weight: 893 pounds
