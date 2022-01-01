2022 Ohio agricultural fair schedule

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture today released the official dates for the 2022 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair.
The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2022 fair season June 11, and the season will wrap up Oct. 15 with the Fairfield County Fair.
The Ohio State Fair (Columbus) is July 27-Aug. 7.
County Fairs Dates
Adams (West Union) July 10-July 16
Allen (Lima) Aug. 19-Aug. 27
Ashland (Ashland) Sept. 18-Sept. 24
Ashtabula (Jefferson) Aug. 9-Aug. 14
Athens (Athens) Aug. 5-Aug. 13
Auglaize (Wapakoneta) July 31-Aug. 6
Belmont (St. Clairsville) Sept. 5-Sept. 11
Brown (Georgetown) Sept. 26-Oct. 1
Butler (Hamilton) July 24-July 30
Carroll (Carrollton) July 18-July 24
Champaign (Urbana) Aug. 5-Aug. 12
Clark (Springfield) July 22-July 29
Clermont (Owensville) July 24-July 30
Clinton (Wilmington) July 9-July 16
Columbiana (Lisbon) Aug. 1-Aug. 7
Coshocton (Coshocton) Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Crawford (Bucyrus) July 18-July 23
Cuyahoga (Berea) Aug. 9-Aug. 14
Darke (Greenville) Aug. 19-Aug. 27
Defiance (Hicksville) Aug. 20-Aug. 27
Delaware (Delaware) Sept. 17-Sept. 24
Erie (Sandusky) Aug. 9-Aug. 14
Fairfield (Lancaster) Oct. 9-Oct. 15
Fayette (Wash. C.H.) July 18-July 23
Franklin (Hilliard) July 18-July 24
Fulton (Wauseon) Sept. 2-Sept. 8
Gallia (Gallipolis) Aug. 1-Aug. 6
Geauga (Burton) Aug. 31-Sept. 5
Greene (Xenia) July 31-Aug. 6
Guernsey (Old Wash.) Sept. 12-Sept. 18
Hamilton (Carthage) Aug. 11-Aug. 14
Hancock (Findlay) Aug. 31-Sept. 5
Hardin (Kenton) Sept. 6-Sept. 11
Harrison (Cadiz) June 20-June 25
Henry (Napoleon) Aug. 11-Aug. 18
Highland (Hillsboro) Sept. 4-Sept. 10
Hocking (Logan) Sept. 12-Sept. 17
Holmes (Millersburg) Aug. 8-Aug. 13
Huron (Norwalk) Aug. 15-Aug. 20
Jackson (Wellston) July 14-July 23
Jefferson (Smithfield) Aug. 14-Aug. 21
Knox (Mt. Vernon) July 24-July 30
Lake (Painesville) July 26-July 31
Lawrence (Proctorville) July 9-July 16
Logan (Bellefontaine) July 10-July 16
Lorain (Wellington) Aug. 21-Aug.28
Lucas (Maumee) July 11-July 17
Madison (London) July 9-July 16
Mahoning (Canfield) Aug. 31-Sept. 5
Marion (Marion) July 4-July 9
Medina (Medina) Aug. 1-Aug. 7
Meigs (Pomeroy) Aug. 15-Aug. 20
Mercer (Celina) Aug. 12-Aug. 18
Miami (Troy) Aug. 12-Aug. 18
Monroe (Woodsfield) Aug. 22-Aug. 27
Montgomery (Dayton) July 10-July 16
Morgan (Mcconnelsville) Sept. 6-Sept. 10
Morrow (Mt. Gilead) Aug. 29-Sept. 5
Muskingum (Zanesville) Aug. 14-Aug. 20
Noble (Caldwell) Aug. 29-Sept. 3
Ottawa (Oak Harbor)July 18-July 24
Paulding (Paulding) June 11-June 18
Perry (New Lexington) July 18-July 23
Pickaway (Circleville) June 18-June 25
Pike (Piketon) July 29-Aug. 6
Portage (Randolph) Aug. 23-Aug. 28
Preble (Eaton) July 30-Aug. 6
Putnam (Ottawa) June 20-June 25
Richland (Mansfield) Aug. 7-Aug. 13
Ross (Chillicothe) Aug. 6-Aug. 13
Sandusky (Fremont) Aug. 22-Aug. 28
Scioto (Lucasville) Aug. 8-Aug. 13
Seneca (Tiffin) July 25-July 31
Shelby (Sidney) July 24-July 30
Stark (Canton) Aug. 30-Sept. 5
Summit (Tallmadge) July 26-July 31
Trumbull (Cortland) July 12-July 17
Tuscarawas (Dover) Sept. 19-Sept. 25
Union (Marysville) July 24-July 30
Van Wert (Van Wert) Aug. 30-Sept. 5
Vinton (Mcarthur) July 25-July 30
Warren (Lebanon) July 18-July 23
Washington (Marietta) Sept. 3-Sept. 6
Wayne (Wooster) Sept. 10-Sept. 15
Williams (Montpelier) Sept. 10-Sept. 15
Wood (Bowling Green) Aug. 1-Aug. 8
Wyandot (Up. Sandusky) Sept. 12-Sept. 17
Independent Fairs Dates
Albany (Athens Co.) Sept. 7-Sept. 11
Attica (Seneca Co.) Aug. 9-Aug. 13
Barlow (Washington Co.) Sept. 22-Sept. 25
Bellville (Richland Co.) Sept. 14-Sept. 17
Hartford (Licking Co.) Aug. 7-Aug. 13
Loudonville (Ashland Co.) Oct. 4-Oct. 8
Richwood (Union Co.) Aug. 31-Sept. 5
