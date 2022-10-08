2022 Stark County Fair sale

(Submitted photos and information)

Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 3

RABBIT AND CAVY

Grand champion meat pen: Noah Mackey

Bid: $600

Buyer: Dustin Burgess Insurance Group

Reserve champion meat pen: Aidan Arbogast

Bid: $400

Buyer: Judge Rosemarie Hall

Grand champion single fryer: Lily Mackey

Bid: $300

Buyer: Cathy Cowgill Remarkable Flowers

Reserve champion single fryer: Aidan Arbogast

Bid: $250

Buyer: Will, Grace and Kate Tabellion

HOGS

Grand champion market hog: Alonna Delane

Bid: $11,070

Buyers: Grinder’s – Above & Beyond, Loudon Ford and Kishman’s IGA

Reserve champion market hog: Wyatt Stubblefield

Bid: $2,770

Buyer: Dustin Burgess Insurance Group

Grand champion carcass: Caden Fletcher

Bid: $2,266

Buyer: Loudon Ford

Reserve champion carcass: Maci Stubblefield

Bid: $3,705

Buyers: D&K Supply & Equipment, Inc., Rohr Family Showstock, Staley Technologies, Izzy P at Home and Patriot Equipment Repair

POULTRY

Grand champion broiler meat pen: Joliene Conrad

Bid: $1,500

Buyers: George and Becky Kiko, State Representative Reggie Stoltzfus, and Matt and Amy Kiko

Reserve champion broiler meat pen: Hailey Napier

Bid: $500

Buyer: Polen Meats

Grand champion market duck: Maison Whitacre

Bid: $700

Buyer: Next Level Martial Arts – Alliance

Reserve champion market duck: Addison Gazdacko

Bid: $450

Buyer: Next Level Martial Arts – Alliance

Grand champion market turkey: Valerie Stroup

Bid: $2,200

Buyers: Hatherill Insurance Agency, Inc. and Dustin Burgess Insurance Group

Reserve champion market turkey: Joey Johnson

Bid: $2,100

Buyers: Alan Harold – Stark County Auditor, Bill Smith – Stark County Commissioner, Judge Curt Werren, Judge Dixie Park – Stark County Probate Court, Richard Regula – Stark County Commissioner, Jaime Walters – Stark County Recorder, Alex Zumbar – Stark County Treasurer, Matthew P. Kreitzer family court judge campaign, Judge Rosemarie Hall and Plain Township Trustee Scott Haws

LAMB

Grand champion overall market lamb: Elliot Walters

Bid: $5,658

Buyers: A&K Livestock, Enviroscapes, Kingsway Sign Co., Navarre Animal Clinic, Olde Wood, Paris & Washingtong Ins., Hair by Bailee, Izzy P at Home, DS Family Farms Livestock, Kraus Pizza Navarre, Next Level Show Supply, Cameron Vaughan Farms, LLC and Jay’s Pizza

Reserve champion overall market lamb: Elise Rohrer

Bid: $2,740

Buyers: Olde Wood and Pugh Central Station

Champion born & raised market lamb: Fallon Palmer

Bid: $3,150

Buyers: Kiko Meats, Olde Wood, Paris & Washington Ins., Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg, Pugh Central Station, Izzy P at Home and DS Family Farms Livestock

Reserve champion market lamb: Elliot Walters

Bid: $1,390

Buyer: Old Fashion Root Beer

Grand champion wool: Isaiah Allen

Bid: $275

Buyer: Harding Heating & Cooling

Reserve champion wool: Isaiah Allen

Bid: $175

Buyer: Eli Bosler

Champion carcass: Ellis Birtch

Bid: $2,380

Buyer: Nick Skeriotis

Reserve champion carcass: Logan Burnett

Bid: $1,524

Buyers: County Line Homestead, DNKN Cattle and Richard and Rachel Burnett

Grand rate of gain lamb: Ava Ranker

Bid: $966

Buyer: Pole Barns Direct, LLC.

MARKET BEEF

Champion market steer: Cheyenne Myers

Bid: $34,533

Buyers: Paris & Washington Insurance, Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg, Soehnlen Embryo Services, LLC and Izzy P at Home

Reserve champion market steer: Shayla Sancic

Bid: $55,600

Buyers: American Engineering & Metal Working, Enviroscapes, Olde Wood, Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg, Kim and Bill Trussell, Bill and Toni Alabakovski, Bair’s Lawn & Garden, Wooster Buildings, LLC and JMW Trucking

Champion born & raised steer: Cora Miller

Bid: $6,665

Buyer: Brewster Cheese

Reserve champion born & raised steer: Danny Soehnlen

Bid: $5,810

Buyer: Orr Construction, Inc.

Grand champion beef carcass: Savannah Elliot

Bid: $4,260

Buyer: Duma Meats

Reserve grand champion beef carcass: Paige Anderson

Bid: $10,500

Buyer: American Engineering & Metal Working

Champion rate of gain: Austin Raber

Bid: $17,270

Buyer: Kimble Disposal & Recycle

Reserve rate of gain: Raegan Harder

Bid: $6,498

Buyer: Nichols Field Services

GOATS

Champion dairy goat production: Noah Shaffer

Bid: $800

Buyers: 2 Hot 4-U BBQ, County Line Homestead, Williams Toyota Lift

Reserve champion dairy goat production: Laney Hawk

Bid: $450

Buyer: Red Star Veterinary Clinic, LLC

Champion dairy market goat: Garret Kunz

Bid: $1,548

Buyer: Enviroscapes

Reserve champion dairy market goat: Riley Archibald

Bid: $880

Buyer: Fifth District Court of Appeals

Grand champion market goat: Cheyenne Myers

Bid: $2,350

Buyers: Erv-N-Del Farms, Navarre Animal Clinic, Paris & Washington Ins., Red Star Veterinary Clinic, LLC and Carole Hale

Reserve champion market goat: Phoenix Rohr

Bid: $1,056

Buyer: Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg

Champion born & raised market goat: Paige Anderson

Bid: $3,160

Buyers: County Line Homestead, Erv-N-Del Farms, Motts Greenhouse & Old Mill Bulk Foods, Navarre Animal Clinic, Varner Insurance Agency Group, Pugh Central Station, Izzy P at Home, DS Family Farms Livestock, Kim and Bill Trussell, HSI – Horning, Sarchione and Innerst Financial Management

Reserve champion born & raised market goat: Jacob Postlewaite

Bid: $485

Buyer: Duma Meats

Grand champion carcass goat: Ashleigh Milosevich

Bid: $720

Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers

Reserve champion carcass goat: Garret Kun

Bid: $496

Buyer: Harding Heating & Cooling

DAIRY BEEF

Grand champion dairy beef feeder: Justin Landes

Bid: $2,955

Buyer: Polen Meats

Reserve champion dairy beef feeder: Reid Pero

Bid: $2,556

Buyers: Farmers Exchange-Carrollton, Strasburg, Waynesburg; AgPro Ohio LLC, North Canton

Grand champion dairy market steer: Reid Pero

Bid: $6,630

Buyer: Duma Meats

Reserve champion dairy market steer: LeeAnn Walker

Bid: $4,887

Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance

Grand champion carcass dairy steer: Wyatt Smith

Bid: $10,635

Buyer: My FitLife Personal Training, Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg, R&K Electric, LTD., Star Mills and Polen Meats

Reserve champion carcass dairy steer: Fallon Palmer

Bid: $4,158

Buyer: Paris & Washington Insurance

DAIRY CHEESE PRODUCTION

Grand champion: Klara Pero

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: PBS Animal Health

Reserve champion: Haley Ramsey

Bid: $800

Buyer: Pero Dairy Farms and Consumers National Bank

