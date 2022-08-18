2022 Summit County Fair sale

July 30, 2022
Sale Total: $197,716.46
Total Lots: 179
STEERS
Number of market lots: 11
Grand champion: Makala Jones
Bid: $9/pound Weight: 1,270 pounds
Buyer: Duma Meats
Reserve champion: Chase Sedensky
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 1,380 pounds
Buyer: Polen Meats
Number of carcass lots: 5
Grand champion steer carcass: Jordan Sedensky
Bid: $17/pound Weight 774 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
Reserve champion steer carcass: Hailey Young
Bid: $8.50/pound Weight: 936 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Junior Showmanship Jeremiah Jones
Senior Showmanship: Abigayle Jones
Overall Market Steer Showman: Abigayle Jones
HOGS
Number of market lots: 40
Grand champion: Grace Frient
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 232 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Reserve champion: Makala Jones
Bid: $13/pound Weight: 236 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Grand champion hog carcass: Hailey Young
Bid: $26/pound Weight: 162 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family
Reserve champion hog carcass: Lydia Abbuhl
Bid: $16/pound Weight: 194 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Junior Showmanship: Trenton O’Brien
Intermediate Showmanship: Hailey Young
Senior Showmanship: Abigayle Jones
Overall Hog Showman: Lydia Abbuhl
LAMBS
Number of market lots: 13
Grand champion: Lydia Abbuhl
Bid: $27.50/pound Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Reserve champion: Riley Mertz
Bid: $27/pound Weight: 132 pounds
Buyers: Polen Meats & Dozer Enterprise
Junior Showmanship: Alaina Young
Intermediate Showmanship: Lydia Abbuhl
Senior Showmanship: Abigayle Jones
Overall Lamb showman: Lydia AbbuhlBOER
GOATS
Number of market lots: 15
Grand champion: Abigayle Jones
Bid: $2,800 Weight: 85 pounds
Buyer: Matthew Kiko Auctioneer
Reserve champion: Lydia Abbuhl
Bid: $1,100 Weight: 86 pounds
Buyer: Steffee Services
Junior Showmanship: Maria Bolognue
Intermediate Showmanship: Lydia Abbuhl
Senior Showmanship: Riley Mertz
Overall Goat Showman: Abigayle Jones
RABBITS
Number of pens of three: 11
Grand champion: Makala Jones
Bid: $600
Buyer: Horvath Electric Inc.
Reserve champion: Makala Jones
Bid: $200
Buyer: Polen Meats
Junior Showmanship: Landin Loudin
Intermediate Showmanship: Alaina Young
Senior Showmanship: Makala Jones
Overall Market Rabbit Showman: Makala Jones
CHICKENS
Number of pens of three: 32
Grand champion: Emily Moore
Bid: $3,000
Buyer: Horvath Electric Inc.
Reserve champion: Alexis Messina
Bid: $600
Buyer: Kristina Roegner
Overall Chicken Showman: Christopher Kline
TURKEYS
Number of market lots: 36
Grand champion: Jessica Moore
Bid: $3,100 Weight: 28 pounds
Buyer: Horvath Electric Inc.
Reserve champion Parker Abbuhl
Bid:$1,600 Weight: 31 pounds
Buyer: Serpentini Chevrolet
Overall Turkey Showman: Alex Panzer
DUCKS
Number of market lots: 3
Grand champion: Grace Frient
Bid: $1,800 Weight: 16.2 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents
Reserve champion: Grace Frient
Bid: $1,200 Weight: 15.4 pounds
Buyer: Jean Garcia
Overall Duck Showman: Grace Frient
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Kiko Auctioneers
