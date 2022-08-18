2022 Summit County Fair sale

Grand Champion Chickens
Emily Moore's grand champion pen of chickens sold to Horvath Electric Inc. for $3,000.

July 30, 2022
Sale Total: $197,716.46
Total Lots: 179

STEERS

Number of market lots: 11

Grand champion: Makala Jones
Bid: $9/pound     Weight: 1,270 pounds
Buyer: Duma Meats

Reserve champion: Chase Sedensky
Bid: $5/pound     Weight: 1,380 pounds
Buyer: Polen Meats

Number of carcass lots: 5

Grand champion steer carcass: Jordan Sedensky
Bid: $17/pound      Weight 774 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

Reserve champion steer carcass: Hailey Young
Bid: $8.50/pound  Weight: 936 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Junior Showmanship Jeremiah Jones
Senior Showmanship: Abigayle Jones
Overall Market Steer Showman: Abigayle Jones

HOGS

Number of market lots: 40

Grand champion: Grace Frient
Bid: $20/pound    Weight: 232 pounds
Buyer:  Leppo Rents

Reserve champion: Makala Jones
Bid: $13/pound    Weight: 236 pounds
Buyer:  Leppo Rents

Grand champion hog carcass: Hailey Young
Bid: $26/pound  Weight: 162 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

Reserve champion hog carcass: Lydia Abbuhl
Bid: $16/pound    Weight: 194 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Junior Showmanship: Trenton O’Brien
Intermediate Showmanship: Hailey Young
Senior Showmanship: Abigayle Jones
Overall Hog Showman: Lydia Abbuhl

LAMBS

Number of market lots: 13

Grand champion: Lydia Abbuhl
Bid: $27.50/pound    Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion: Riley Mertz
Bid: $27/pound  Weight: 132 pounds
Buyers: Polen Meats & Dozer Enterprise

Junior Showmanship: Alaina Young
Intermediate Showmanship: Lydia Abbuhl
Senior Showmanship: Abigayle Jones
Overall Lamb showman: Lydia AbbuhlBOER

GOATS

Number of market lots: 15

Grand champion:  Abigayle Jones
Bid: $2,800      Weight: 85 pounds
Buyer: Matthew Kiko Auctioneer

Reserve champion: Lydia Abbuhl
Bid: $1,100    Weight: 86 pounds
Buyer: Steffee Services

Junior Showmanship: Maria Bolognue
Intermediate Showmanship: Lydia Abbuhl
Senior Showmanship: Riley Mertz
Overall Goat Showman: Abigayle Jones

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 11

Grand champion: Makala Jones
Bid: $600
Buyer: Horvath Electric Inc.

Reserve champion: Makala Jones
Bid: $200
Buyer: Polen Meats

Junior Showmanship: Landin Loudin
Intermediate Showmanship: Alaina Young
Senior Showmanship: Makala Jones
Overall Market Rabbit Showman: Makala Jones

CHICKENS

Number of pens of three: 32

Grand champion: Emily Moore
Bid: $3,000
Buyer: Horvath Electric Inc.

Reserve champion: Alexis Messina
Bid: $600
Buyer: Kristina Roegner

Overall Chicken Showman: Christopher Kline

TURKEYS

Number of market lots: 36

Grand champion: Jessica Moore
Bid: $3,100    Weight: 28 pounds
Buyer: Horvath Electric Inc.

Reserve champion Parker Abbuhl
Bid:$1,600    Weight: 31 pounds
Buyer:  Serpentini Chevrolet

Overall Turkey Showman: Alex Panzer

DUCKS

Number of market lots: 3

Grand champion: Grace Frient
Bid: $1,800     Weight: 16.2 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion: Grace Frient
Bid: $1,200    Weight: 15.4 pounds
Buyer: Jean Garcia

Overall Duck Showman: Grace Frient

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Kiko Auctioneers

