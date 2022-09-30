2022 Tuscarawas County Fair sale

Sept. 19-25

Total market livestock sale: $1,337,963

Total small animal sale: $158,734.00

Total of all three sales: $1,630,672.00

LAMBS

Total sold: 32

Average bid with champions: $10.56/pound

Total: $47,400.50

Average bid without champions: $10.05

Grand champion: Marshall Miller

Bid: $16/pound

Buyer: Kimble Company

Reserve champion: Adeline Kendle

Bid: $21/pound

Buyer: Kendle Farms and Wayne and Elaine Kendle

Outstanding market exhibitor beginner: Tayler McDonnell

Outstanding market exhibitor intermediate: Ethan Specht

Outstanding market exhibitor advanced: Marshall Miller and Adeline Kendle

HOGS

Total sold: 287

Average bid with champions: $9.07/pound

Total: $679,728.00

Average bid without champions: $9.04

Grand champion: Karter Ellwood

Bid: $14.50/pound

Buyer: Dover Phila Federal Credit Union

Reserve champion: Seely Welch

Bid: $17/pound

Buyer: Novelis Uhrichsville Works

Outstanding market exhibitor beginner: Norah Chismar

Outstanding market exhibitor intermediate: Jacqui Blose

Outstanding market exhibitor advanced: Emma Leggett

MARKET STEERS

Total sold: 89

Average bid with champions: $5.29/pound

Total: $614,319.56

Average bid without champions: $5.26/pound

Grand champion: Daxx Peters

Bid: $7.50/pound

Buyer: The Kimble Company

Reserve champion: Reide Black

Bid: $9.50/pound

Buyer: Dover Hydraulics

Bred, Born and Raised Grand champion: Jillian Welch

Bid: $5.50/pound

Buyer: Sugarcreek Cartage

Bred, Born and Raised Reserve champion: Jenna Zeigler

Bid: $5.25/pound

Buyer: Eleet Cryogenics

Outstanding exhibitor market beef beginner: Cassie Miceli

Outstanding exhibitor market beef intermediate: Cale Dinger

Outstanding exhibitor market beef advanced: McKalynne Helmke

DAIRY STEERS

Grand champion: Brittany Finton

Bid: $3.50/pound

Buyer: Diversified Engineering

Reserve champion: Allison Quillin

Bid: $3/pound

Buyer: Kiko

MARKET DUCKS

Total sold: 21

Average bid with champions: $541.67/pen

Total: $11,375.00

Average bid without champions: $496.05/pen

Grand champion: Norah Chismar

Bid: $1,300

Buyer: Cronebaugh Auction Service and Bob Hall, Auctioneer

Reserve champion: Camdyn White

Bid: $650

Buyer: HRN Construction

Outstanding market exhibitor beginner: Ronan Chismar

Outstanding market exhibitor intermediate: Rory Chismar

Outstanding market exhibitor advanced: Norah Chismar

RABBIT PENS

Total sold: 14

Average bid with champions: $635.71/pen

Total: $8,900

Average bid without champions: $591.67/pen

Grand champion: Kasey Sigler

Bid: $1,000

Buyer: Authentic Church and Bases Loaded Indoor Training Facility

Reserve champion: Lilyann Szymialis

Bid: $800

Buyer: Beitzel’s Meats

Outstanding market exhibitor beginner: Kasey Sigler

Outstanding market exhibitor intermediate: Kaylee Watson

Outstanding market exhibitor advanced: Hailey Schlabach

BROILERS

Total sold: 79

Average bid with champions: $888.61/pen

Total: $70,200

Average bid without champions: $671.43

Grand champion: Chett Troyer

Bid: $16,000

Buyer: TCM Waterproofing LLC

Reserve champion: Madison Burkholder

Bid: $2,500

Buyer: Steven A Chismar

Outstanding market exhibitor beginner: Teagann Lieser

Outstanding market exhibitor intermediate: Madison Burkholder

Outstanding market exhibitor advanced: Chett Troyer

MARKET GOATS

Total sold: 40

Average bid with champions: $870.05/head

Total: $34,802

Grand champion: Marshall Miller

Bid: $4,915.50

Buyer: The Goat Buyer’s Club

Reserve champion: Jacqui Blose

Bid: $1,760

Buyer: HRN Construction

Average bid without champions: $740.17

Outstanding market exhibitor beginner: Jacqui Blose

Outstanding market exhibitor intermediate: Marshall Miller

Outstanding market exhibitor advanced: Emmalynne Berger

TURKEY

Total sold: 21

Average bid with champions: $1,061.90/pen

Total: $22,300.00

Average bid without champions: $1173.68

Grand champion: Bennett Brown

Bid: $1,600

Buyer: Brotherhood HVAC

Reserve champion: Elias Harris

Bid: $1,550

Buyer: Boltz Family Farm Market and Bear’s Den Steakhouse

Outstanding market exhibitor beginner: Chelsea Storrie

Outstanding market exhibitor intermediate: Emily Zurfley

Outstanding market exhibitor advanced: Tracy Zurfley

WOODEN PRODUCT BUYERS

#1 M&M Equipment Services for $1,000

#2 Gordon Milk Transport for $1,400

#3 Mark and Lisa Yoder for $1,400

#4 R&D Cattle for $1,300

#5 Barrs General Construction LLC for $1,450

#6 Holly and Derek Leggett for $1,550

DAIRY PRODUCT SALE

Basket Buyers:

#1 Trealayne Holstein Steve Michelle Allison Annie and Adam. Sharon and Larry Rohrer in Memory of Wayne Specht for $5,000

#2 Kimble Company for $11,000

#3 Gerber and Sons; Hubner Seed; Becks Hybrid for $10,000

#4 Makos Market & Pharmacy for $7000

#5 Gordon Milk Transport for $4000

#6 Gordon Milk Transport for $4000

Total baskets: 40

Grand Total: $128,300

