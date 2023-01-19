2023 American Agri-Women Foundation accepting scholarship applications

The American Agri-Women Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2023 Daughters of American Agriculture Scholarships. The deadline is March 1.

The Jean Ibendahl Scholarship (for ages 18-23) and the Sister Thomas More Bertels Scholarship (for ages 24+) honors the memory of these courageous and adventurous women who played an essential role in serving and leading and who encouraged agricultural pursuits.

These scholarships are available to any farm, ranch, or agri-business woman to pursue accredited courses in agriculture leadership, communications, rural sociology, medicine or other college-level studies directly related to agriculture. American Agri-Women members and affiliates maintain the scholarships. You can find the application at https://americanagriwomen.org/scholarships.

About American Agri-Women

American Agri-Women promotes the welfare of our national security through a safe and reliable food, fiber and energy supply. Since 1974, AAW members have worked together to educate consumers, advocate for agriculture, and offer networking and professional development opportunities. Go to the AAW website for more information and to join, www.americanagriwomen.org.