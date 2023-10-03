2023 Canfield Fair Sale results

By -
0
187
Zachary Norris’ reserve champion dairy cheese sold for $3,700 to Judge Katelyn Dickey

Mahoning County Junior Fair Sale Results

Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 4, 2023
Sale total: $1,082,523.25

MARKET BEEF

Grand champion: Kassidy Banks
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: John and Beth Kufleitner and Don and Sheri Chamberlain

Reserve champion: Hank Campbell
Bid: $6/pound
Buyer: John and Beth Kufleitner and Don and Sheri Chamberlain

HOGS

Grand champion: Zander Sell
Bid: $35/pound
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion: Macie Vernon
Bid: $19/pound
Buyer: Rogers Mill

LAMBS

Grand champion market lamb: Taylar Whitted
Bid: $14/pound
Buyer: The Handyman

Reserve champion market lamb: Natalie Campbell
Bid: $14/pound
Buyer: Judge Katelyn Dickey

Grand champion carcass lamb: Olivia Heath
Bid: $25/pound
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Kristen Campbell
Bid: $25/pound
Buyer: North Star Hardware and Implement

FEEDERS

Grand champion beef heifer feeder: Cord Leonard
Bid: $35/pound
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion beef heifer feeder: Taylar Whitted
Bid: $14/pound
Buyer: Whitted Cattle Co.

Grand champion beef feeder: Taylar Whitted
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: United Earthworks

Reserve champion beef feeder: McKenzie Whitted
Bid: $22/pound
Buyer: United Earthworks

Grand champion dairy feeder: Cleyten Graham
Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: The Armory at LTT

Reserve champion dairy feeder: Anthony Chance
Bid: $5/pound
Buyer: The Armory at LTT

MARKET CHICKENS

Grand champion broilers: Colt Smail
Bid: $275/head
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion broilers: Kinley Gfeiller
Bid: $250/head
Buyer: Pidgeon Family Farms

MARKET DUCK

Grand champion: Luke Kolcnick
Bid: $700
Buyer: A1 Custom Cut Meats

Reserve champion: Buddy Ferg
Bid: $500
Buyer: Atty. Donald Duda

MARKET TURKEYS

Grand champion: Asher Handrych
Bid: $2,500
Buyer: Leonard Truck & Trailer

Reserve champion: Jackson Young
Bid: $2,200
Buyer: Judge Katelyn Dickey

 

MARKET GOATS

Grand champion: Averie Barr
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Steve and Becky Call

Reserve champion: Lacie Greier
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Basic Animal Health

Grand champion market dairy goat: Colton Weingart
Bid: $600
Buyer: Former Justice Mary DeGenaro

Reserve champion market dairy goat: Zachary Norris
Bid: $400
Buyer: Scotty Lane Stables

GOAT FUDGE 

Grand champion: Macie Vernon
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Smith Club Pigs

Reserve champion: Zachary Norris
Bid: $600
Buyer: Ken and Becky McCracken

RABBITS

Grand champion roaster: Zachary Weikart
Bid: $350
Buyer: Jason Majirsky

Reserve champion roaster: Buddy Ferg
Bid: $225
Buyer: Atty. Donald Duda

Grand champion fryer: Luke Kolenick
Bid: $300
Buyer: Atty. Donald Duda

Reserve champion fryer: Dakoda Jones
Bid: $225
Buyer: Fallfire Australian Shepherds

Grand champion pen of three: Dakoda Jones
Bid: $300/head
Buyer: The Armory at LTT

Reserve champion pen of three: Valerie Weikart
Bid: $350/head
Buyer: Atty. Lynn Maro

DAIRY CHEESE

Grand champion: Steven McCracken
Bid: $4,250
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet II Garrettsville

Reserve Champion: Zachary Norris
Bid: $3,700
Buyer: Judge Katelyn Dickey

2023 Canfield Fair Sale
