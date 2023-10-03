2023 Hookstown Fair Sale results

Hookstown Fair Junior Livestock Sale
Date: Aug. 25, 2023
Sale total: $158,920.57
STEERS
Grand champion: Nathan Baron
Bid: $6/lb
Weight: 1395 lbs
Buyer: Mary Ellen Estel
Reserve champion: Henley Heinlein
Bid: $4/lb
Weight: 1315 lbs
Buyer: South Side Garage
HOGS
Grand champion: Alivia Logan
Bid: $11/lb
Weight: 283 lbs
Buyer: MPLX
Reserve champion: Nathan Baron
Bid: $13/lb
Weight: 261 lbs
Buyer: Jason’s Station
GOATS
Grand champion: Paetyn Perry
Bid: $21/lb
Weight: 90 lbs
Buyer: Matt and Kortney Berg
Reserve champion: Eli Covert
Bid: $14/lb Weight: 87 lbs
Buyer: Welter Meats
LAMBS
Grand champion: Nixon Dye
Bid: $35/lb
Weight: 140 lbs
Buyer: MPLX
Reserve champion: Emilee Boyd
Bid: $17.50/lb
Weight: 130 lbs
Buyer: Dante and Ashlee Anzevino
TURKEYS
Grand champion: Kaylin Berg
Bid: $10/lb
Weight: 27.8 lbs
Buyer: Rogers Mill, Inc.
Reserve champion: Jozlyn Marnhout
Bid: $7/lb
Weight: 30 lbs
Buyer: Range Resources
CHICKENS
Grand champion: Jozlyn Marnhout
Bid: $27.50/lb
Weight: 18.35 lbs
Buyer: Randy and Carole Marnhout
Reserve champion: Nathan Baron
Bid: $22.50/lb
Weight: 35.2 lbs
Buyer: Dante and Ashlee Anzevino
RABBITS
Grand champion: Zoe Norwood
Bid: $42.50/lb
Weight: 16.04 lbs
Buyer: McGaffick Anderson Farm
Reserve champion: Leah Mihalic
Bid: $40/lb
Weight: 14.10 lbs
Buyer: Range Resources
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!