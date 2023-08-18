2023 Lake County Fair sale

Lake County Junior Fair Sale
Date: July 29, 2023
Sale total: $414,036.88
Lots: 239
BEEF
Lots: 19
Grand champion steer: Carson Schaffer
Bid: $10.50/pound Weight: 1,459 pounds
Total: $15,319.50
Buyer: Morris Beverage III
Reserve champion steer: Michael McDonald
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 1,239 pounds
Total: $7,434
Buyer: Kirtland Veterinary Hospital
Grand champion heifer: Sarah Dixon
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 1,085 pounds
Total: $5,967.50
Buyer: JAB Supply
Reserve champion heifer: Trent Taylor
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 1,092 pounds
Total: $6,006
Buyers: South Madison Marathon and C&C Construction
Grand champion carcass steer: Brynley Kidd
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 692 pounds
Total: $6,920
Buyer: Matric Tool & Machine
Reserve champion carcass steer: Brynley Kidd
Big: $6/pound Weight: 720 pounds
Total: $4,320
Buyer: Osborne Outfitters
HOGS
Lots: 81
Grand champion market hog and grand champion gilt: Mac Schwartz
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 267 pounds
Total: $3,653
Buyers: J3 Clothing and Scott Mihalic Auctioneers
Reserve champion market hog and reserve champion gilt: Hope Lassnick
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 274 pounds
Total: $4,110
Buyer: ProBuilt Homes, Inc.
Grand champion barrow: Alivia Somrak
Bid: $6.25/pound Weight: 259 pounds
Total: $1,618.75
Buyer: Matrix Tool and Machine
Reserve champion barrow: Alex Bowman
Bid: $7.25/pound Weight: 276 pounds
Total: $2,001
Buyer: Donna Steel
Grand champion carcass hog: Bobby Wyant
Bid: $6.25/pound Weight: 194 pounds
Total: $1,212.50
Buyer: Morris Beverage III
Reserve champion carcass hog: Bobby Wyant
Bid: $6.25/pound Weight: 218 pounds
Total: $1,362.50
Buyer: The Lake County Coroner
MARKET LAMB
Lots: 27
Grand champion lamb: Kylie Ohmes
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 151 pounds
Total: $1,510
Buyer: Morris Beverage III
Reserve champion lamb: Michael McDonald
Bid: $6/pound Weight: 133 pounds
Total: $798
Buyer: Trinity Veterinary Hospital – Dr. Rob
Grand champion carcass lamb: Faith Yankie
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 60 pounds
Total: $840
Buyer: Maple Country Meats and Osso/Hambden Custom Harvesting
Reserve champion carcass lamb: Michael McDonald
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 69 pounds
Total: $1,380
Buyer: Matrix Tool & Machine
MARKET GOATS
Lots: 22
Grand champion goat: Margeaux Robinson
Bid: $105/pound Weight: 99 pounds
Total: $10,395
Buyer: Madison Veterinary Hospital
Reserve champion goat: Alivia Somrak
Bid: $35/pound Weight: 84 pounds
Total: $2,940
Buyer: Connie Beverage
Grand champion carcass goat: Griffin Demshar
Bid: $120/pound Weight: 34 pounds
Total: $4,080
Buyer: Polaris Engineering
Reserve champion carcass goat: Lilly Pealer
Bid: $60/pound Weight: 48 pounds
Total: $2,880
Buyer: JAB Supply
MARKET DUCKS
Lots: 3
Grand champion: Rosie Bennett
Weight: 17.10 pounds
Total: $3,847.50
Buyer: Morris Beverage III
Reserve champion: Marrisa Muntain
Weight: 18.60 pounds
Total: $2,790
Buyer: Lassnick Farms
MARKET RABBITS
Grand champion: Alexis Godek
Weight: 13.85 pounds
Total: $373.95
Buyer: The Demshar Family
Reserve champion: Hailey Godek
Weight: 11.65 pounds
Total: $198.05
Buyer: Trinity Veterinary Hospital
MARKET CHICKENS
Lots: 60
Grand champion: Ruby Pealer
Weight: 19 pounds
Total: $2,375
Buyer: Great Lakes Crushing LTD
Reserve champion: Jimmy Goldy
Weight: 16.90 pounds
Total: $2,197
Buyer: Madison Veterinary Hospital
MARKET TURKEYS
Lots: 27
Grand champion: Teagan Joles
Weight: 85.50 pounds
Total: $3,420
Buyer: Walker Brothers
Reserve champion: Owen Lynch
Weight: 86.20 pounds
Total: $2,586
Buyer: Connie Beverage
Auctioneers: Travis Mettler, Jessie Ashby and Alan Burhenne
