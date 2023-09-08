2023 Lawrence County (Pa.) 4-H and FFA Junior Livestock Association sale

Grand Champion Market Beef
Lincoln Miller's grand champion market beef sold for $4/pound to Mercer County State Bank. (John Hudson photo)

Aug. 19, 2023
Sale total: $317,453.65
Total lots: 235

MARKET BEEF

Lots: 46
Grand champion: Lincoln Miller
Bid: $4/pound
Weight: 1,377 pounds
Buyer: Mercer County State Bank
Reserve champion: Connor McCrumb
Bid: $3/pound
Weight: 1,383 pounds
Buyer: Jerry and Melanie Fisher
Grand champion beef carcass: Grady George
Bid: $2.75/pound
Weight: 1,385 pounds
Buyer: Sankeys Feedmill
Reserve champion beef carcass: Addison McDowell
Bid: $2.50/pound
Weight: 1,409 pounds
Buyer: John and Lauren McGraw

HOGS

Lots: 93
Grand champion: Kaiden Bennett
Bid: $10/pound
Weight: 263 pounds
Buyer: Nick’s Autobody
Reserve champion: Alexis Sherry
Bid: $10/pound
Weight: 269 pounds
Buyer: Apple Grove Vet Clinic
Grand champion hog carcass: Hunter McKelvey
Bid: $5/pound
Weight: 249 pounds
Buyer: CCFarm
Reserve champion hog carcass: Kenna Hufnagel
Bid: $3.50/pound
Weight: 279 pounds
Buyer: New Castle Agway

LAMBS

Lots: 41
Grand champion: Cheyenne Clyde
Bid: $16/pound
Weight: 133 pounds
Buyer: Ben Franklin’s Taproom
Reserve champion: Tamara Miller
Bid: $6.50/pound
Weight: 160 pounds
Buyer: Ben Franklin’s Taproom
Grand champion lamb carcass: Ainsley Staples
Bid: $7.50/pound
Weight: 95 pounds
Buyer: Don and Edy Hoye
Reserve champion lamb carcass: Kyla Baney
Bid: $8/pound
Weight: 108 pounds
Buyer: Weber Catering

MARKET GOATS

Lots: 39

Grand champion: Alexis Sherry
Bid: $15/pound
Weight: 87 pounds
Buyer: Beth Hillmar Auctioneer
Reserve champion: Alexis Sherry
Bid: $11/pound
Weight: 97 pounds
Buyer: Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC
Grand champion goat carcass: Henlee Wagner
Bid: $14/pound
Weight: 73 pounds
Buyer: Nick’s Autobody
Reserve champion goat carcass: Alexis Hufnagel
Bid: $4/pound
Weight: 94 pounds
Buyer: Duke Whiting Auctioneer

RABBITS

Pens of three: 5
Grand champion: Caleb W. Miller
Bid: $400
Buyer: Lakeland Dairy Farm
Reserve champion: Caleb W. Miller
Bid: $275
Buyer: Lakeland Dairy Farm

POULTRY PROJECT

Lots: 10
Grand champion: Christopher Mrozek
Bid: $300
Buyers: CCFarm
Reserve champion: Chase Kosciuszko
Bid: $350
Buyers: Cunningham Auctioneers

Auctioneers: Mark Cunningham, Beth Hillmar, Mitchell Kerr, Matt Lawrence, Roger Croll, Duke Whiting and Don Braham

Fair Queen: Oriana Green

