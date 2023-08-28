2023 Medina County Fair sale

Medina County Fair Sale
August 5, 2023
Sale total: $892,357
Total lots: 923
STEERS
Lots: 53
Grand champion: Garrett Reusch
Bid: $33,000*
Weight: 1,335 pounds
Buyers: Izzie Honigman, C&L Shoes, Farmers Food, Forever Fence & Rail, Innovative Audio Visions, JTS landscaping, Kelton Keller, Little Badger Tool Sales LLC, Annie Phillips, Precision Outdoor Creations, Reusch Diesel LLC, Schaeffer Oil, Shaw Farms LTD, Chris Sulzener Auctioneer, Sunrise Co-Op, T.L.Keller Meats, TSA Show Pigs, Wellington Implement, Ag-Pro, Albrecht Trucking, Brandon Ashley, Big Buck Harvesting, Boyert Greenhouse & Farm, Boyert Farm/ Rowe Feed, 84 Lumber Columbia Station, The Feed Room at Smith Bros Inc., General Maintenance Services, Keller Farms, Latchic Cattle Company, DL Custom Ag Service, Chase Cole Trucking, Jeanine Falk, Josh Morlock, Tom Bahr, National Design Mart, Hook N Haul, Chris Nespecca & Betsy Mack and Medina County Gun Raffle
Reserve champion: Adyline Coffman
Bid: $7,000
Weight: 1,340 pounds
Buyer: Gene’s Refrigeration
Grand champion carcass steer: John Coyne IV
Bid: $4,000
Weight: 970 pounds
Buyer: Foundation Worldwide Inc.
Reserve champion steer carcass: Grady Latchic
Bid: $3,750
Weight: 740 pounds
Buyer: Reusch Excavating
HOGS
Lots: 197
Grand champion: Levi Farnsworth
Bid: $5,000
Weight: 277 pounds
Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC
Reserve champion: Charlie Hollan
Bid: $4,000
Weight: 265 pounds
Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC
Grand champion carcass: Elliot Throckmorton
Bid: $3,000
Buyer: Reusch Diesel LLC
Reserve champion carcass: Lyla Clary
Bid: $4,000
Buyer: EM Construction
LAMBS
Lots: 90
Grand champion: Gabriella Izzo
Bid: $3,350
Weight: 137 pounds
Buyer: Industrial Hydraulic Services – Mike Izzo
Reserve champion: Charlie Hollan
Bid: $3,000
Weight: 137 pounds
Buyer: T.L. Keller Meats
Grand champion lamb carcass: Emily Gorey
Bid: $2,000
Weight: 57 pounds
Buyer: Foster Farms
Reserve champion lamb carcass: Luke Farnsworth
Bid: $1,500
Weight: 61 pounds
Buyer: Forever Fence & Rail LLC
BOER GOATS
Lots: 46
Grand champion: Carter Kovalik
Bid: $1,600
Weight: 76 pounds
Buyer: Industrial Hydraulic Services – Mike Izzo
Reserve champion: Adalee Hollan
Bid: $2,000
Weight: 85 pounds
Buyers: Home Appliance Service, EM Construction
DAIRY BEEF FINISHED
Lots: 24
Grand champion: Ethan Marshall-Wack
Bid: $13,000
Weight:1,450 pounds
Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC
Reserve champion: Dixie Potter
Bid: $6,000
Weight: 1740
Buyer: Keller Farms
RABBITS
Number of pens of three: 34
Grand champion: Trent Sparks
Bid: $800
Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC
Reserve champion: Stacie Maag
Bid: $650
Buyer: Forever Fence & Rail LLC
CHICKENS
Number of pens of three: 183
Grand champion: Elliot Throckmorton
Bid: $4,500
Buyer: Nordonia Landscape Supplies
Reserve champion: John Coyne IV
Bid: $2,500
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corporation
MARKET DUCK
Lots: 108
Grand champion: Alice Gavlak
Bid: $700
Weight: 6.8 pounds
Buyer: ABC Equipment Rental & Sales
Reserve champion: Katelyn Haney
Bid: $550
Weight: 6.3 pounds
Buyer: KAP DVM LLC
MARKET GOOSE
Lots: 14
Grand champion: Kaiyus Davison
Bid: $2,500
Weight: 11.1 pounds
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corporation
Reserve champion: Blake Stidham
Bid: $1,000
Weight: 14.6 pounds
Buyer: Sandridge Food Corporation
MARKET TURKEY
Lots: 72
Grand champion: Emma Raulie
Bid: $2,000
Weight: 24 pounds
Buyer: EM Construction
Reserve champion: Colin Sparks
Bid: $3,000
Weight: 27 pounds
Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC
*Fair record
