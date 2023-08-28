2023 Medina County Fair sale

Medina County Fair Sale

August 5, 2023

Sale total: $892,357

Total lots: 923

STEERS

Lots: 53

Grand champion: Garrett Reusch

Bid: $33,000*

Weight: 1,335 pounds

Buyers: Izzie Honigman, C&L Shoes, Farmers Food, Forever Fence & Rail, Innovative Audio Visions, JTS landscaping, Kelton Keller, Little Badger Tool Sales LLC, Annie Phillips, Precision Outdoor Creations, Reusch Diesel LLC, Schaeffer Oil, Shaw Farms LTD, Chris Sulzener Auctioneer, Sunrise Co-Op, T.L.Keller Meats, TSA Show Pigs, Wellington Implement, Ag-Pro, Albrecht Trucking, Brandon Ashley, Big Buck Harvesting, Boyert Greenhouse & Farm, Boyert Farm/ Rowe Feed, 84 Lumber Columbia Station, The Feed Room at Smith Bros Inc., General Maintenance Services, Keller Farms, Latchic Cattle Company, DL Custom Ag Service, Chase Cole Trucking, Jeanine Falk, Josh Morlock, Tom Bahr, National Design Mart, Hook N Haul, Chris Nespecca & Betsy Mack and Medina County Gun Raffle

Reserve champion: Adyline Coffman

Bid: $7,000

Weight: 1,340 pounds

Buyer: Gene’s Refrigeration

Grand champion carcass steer: John Coyne IV

Bid: $4,000

Weight: 970 pounds

Buyer: Foundation Worldwide Inc.

Reserve champion steer carcass: Grady Latchic

Bid: $3,750

Weight: 740 pounds

Buyer: Reusch Excavating

HOGS

Lots: 197

Grand champion: Levi Farnsworth

Bid: $5,000

Weight: 277 pounds

Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC

Reserve champion: Charlie Hollan

Bid: $4,000

Weight: 265 pounds

Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC

Grand champion carcass: Elliot Throckmorton

Bid: $3,000

Buyer: Reusch Diesel LLC

Reserve champion carcass: Lyla Clary

Bid: $4,000

Buyer: EM Construction

LAMBS

Lots: 90

Grand champion: Gabriella Izzo

Bid: $3,350

Weight: 137 pounds

Buyer: Industrial Hydraulic Services – Mike Izzo

Reserve champion: Charlie Hollan

Bid: $3,000

Weight: 137 pounds

Buyer: T.L. Keller Meats

Grand champion lamb carcass: Emily Gorey

Bid: $2,000

Weight: 57 pounds

Buyer: Foster Farms

Reserve champion lamb carcass: Luke Farnsworth

Bid: $1,500

Weight: 61 pounds

Buyer: Forever Fence & Rail LLC

BOER GOATS

Lots: 46

Grand champion: Carter Kovalik

Bid: $1,600

Weight: 76 pounds

Buyer: Industrial Hydraulic Services – Mike Izzo

Reserve champion: Adalee Hollan

Bid: $2,000

Weight: 85 pounds

Buyers: Home Appliance Service, EM Construction

DAIRY BEEF FINISHED

Lots: 24

Grand champion: Ethan Marshall-Wack

Bid: $13,000

Weight:1,450 pounds

Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC

Reserve champion: Dixie Potter

Bid: $6,000

Weight: 1740

Buyer: Keller Farms

RABBITS

Number of pens of three: 34

Grand champion: Trent Sparks

Bid: $800

Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC

Reserve champion: Stacie Maag

Bid: $650

Buyer: Forever Fence & Rail LLC

CHICKENS

Number of pens of three: 183

Grand champion: Elliot Throckmorton

Bid: $4,500

Buyer: Nordonia Landscape Supplies

Reserve champion: John Coyne IV

Bid: $2,500

Buyer: Sandridge Food Corporation

MARKET DUCK

Lots: 108

Grand champion: Alice Gavlak

Bid: $700

Weight: 6.8 pounds

Buyer: ABC Equipment Rental & Sales

Reserve champion: Katelyn Haney

Bid: $550

Weight: 6.3 pounds

Buyer: KAP DVM LLC

MARKET GOOSE

Lots: 14

Grand champion: Kaiyus Davison

Bid: $2,500

Weight: 11.1 pounds

Buyer: Sandridge Food Corporation

Reserve champion: Blake Stidham

Bid: $1,000

Weight: 14.6 pounds

Buyer: Sandridge Food Corporation

MARKET TURKEY

Lots: 72

Grand champion: Emma Raulie

Bid: $2,000

Weight: 24 pounds

Buyer: EM Construction

Reserve champion: Colin Sparks

Bid: $3,000

Weight: 27 pounds

Buyer: Bauman & Sons Oil LLC

*Fair record

