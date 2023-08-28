2023 Mercer County Fair sale

August 4, 2023
Sale total: $160,886.85
Total lots: 113
BEEF
Lots: 10
Grand champion: Brooke Schreiber
Bid: $5.50/pound
Weight: 1,370 pounds
Buyers: Timbercreek Restaurant and Fat Eddy’s
Reserve champion: Audrey Lawrence
Bid: $4.50/pound
Weight: 1,323 pounds
Buyer: Dutch Lane Kennel
Junior showmanship: Mathias Mitchell
Intermediate showmanship: Audrey Lawrence
Senior showmanship: Brooke Schreiber
HOGS
Lots: 64
Grand champion: Kanyon Roberts
Bid: $6/pound
Weight: 290 pounds
Buyers: Howard & Son Meat Packing and DJ’s Smokehouse
Reserve champion: Colton Ligo
Bid: $4.75/pound
Weight: 286 pounds
Buyer: TR Shearer Ag Commodities Inc.
Junior showmanship: Sophie Powell
Intermediate showmanship: Kanyon Roberts
Senior showmanship: Michael Mendoza
LAMBS
Lots: 18
Grand champion: Lyla Werger
Bid: $7.50/pound
Weight: 150 pounds
Buyer: D’Onofrio’s Food Center
Reserve champion: Colton Ligo
Bid: $8/pound
Weight: 146 pounds
Buyer: Watson’s Inc.
Junior showmanship: Dakota Ligo
Intermediate showmanship: Addison Olson
Senior showmanship: Deven Olson
BOER GOATS
Lots: 14
Grand champion: Emmett Maine
Bid: $8.50/pound
Weight: 108 pounds
Buyer: D’Onofrio’s Food Center
Reserve champion: Kanyon Roberts
Bid: $10/pound
Weight: 90
Buyer: D’Onofrio’s Food Center
Junior showmanship: Reagan Rader
Intermediate showmanship: Addison Olson
Senior showmanship: Jordan Olson
RABBITS
Lots: 7
Grand champion: Billie Ward
Bid: $1,000/lot
Buyer: Fette Vet Clinic
Reserve champion: Christian Thieleman
Bid: $500/lot
Buyer: In Memory of Harry Elder, Sr.
Junior showmanship: Jaycee Yasko
Intermediate showmanship: Christian Thieleman
Senior showmanship: Marigrace Garvis
POULTRY POSTERS
(no live poultry sales permitted in 2023)
Supreme champion showmanship: Jaycee Yasko
Reserve supreme champion showmanship: Alexie Cameron
Mercer County (Pa.) 4-H Cheese Auction and Dairy Beef Sale
Sale date: August 2, 2023
Cheese sale total: $14,350
Dairy beef sale: $5,975
CHEESE
Highest Cheese Yield Winner: Makenna Mase
Bid: $900
Yield: 8.53 pounds
Buyer: Huzzy Refrigeration, Grove City with a $100 add-on In Memory of Art Moore and Deb Uber
DAIRY BEEF
Lots: 9
Grand champion: Addison Olson
Bid: $675
Weight: 929 pounds
Buyer: McDowell Implement
Reserve champion: Jordan Olson
Bid: $675
Weight: 928 pounds
Buyer: McConnell Trucking
