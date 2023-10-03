2023 Portage County Randolph Fair Sale results

Portage County Randolph Fair Sale results
Aug. 23 and Aug. 26
Sale total: $939,392.91
Total lots: 592
Dairy Cheese Auction Total: $96,025
* denotes a record bid
STEERS
Lots: 46
Grand champion: Harrison Blay
Bid: $37.50/lb*
Weight:1,440
Buyers: Synergy Consulting Group, Harner Plumbing, Tom and Jean Lee, Farmer’s Savings and Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets
Reserve champion: Emily Scott
Bid: $7/lb.
Weight: 1,445
Buyer: James Wilson
CARCASS STEERS
Lots: 2
Grand champion: Reese Diehl
Bid: $10/lb.
Weight: 894
Buyer: Polen Meats
Reserve champion: Taylor Wadsworth
Bid: $9/lb.
Weight: 838
Buyer: Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets
HOGS
Lots: 206
Grand champion: Kamryn Lynn
Bid: $97.50/lb.*
Weight: 272
Buyer: Blake Daniels with Pest Control Technologies and Next Level Framing & Finishing LLC
Reserve champion: Logan Lynn
Bid: $45/lb.
Weight: 260
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet – Garrettsville
CARCASS HOGS
Grand champion: Lucas Ryan
Bid: $25/lb.
Weight: 244
Buyer: Polen Meats
Reserve champion: Alana Brabson
Bid: $15/lb.
Weight: 256
Buyer: Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets
LAMBS
Lots: 50
Grand champion: Savannah White
Bid: $45/lb.
Weight: 145
Buyers: Duma Meats
Reserve champion: Kamryn Lynn
Bid: $47.25/lb.
Weight: 133
Buyers: Blake Daniels with Pest Control Technologies and Next Level Framing & Finishing LLC
CARCASS LAMBS
Lots: 2
Grand champion: Adam “AJ” Heppe
Bid: $15/lb.
Weight:103
Buyers: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise
Reserve champion: Kylie Vickers
Bid: $15/lb
Weight: 101
Buyer: Medical Imaging Parts, LLC
BOER GOATS
Lots: 31
Grand champion: Kamryn Lynn
Bid: $2,500/head
Weight: 91
Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty
Reserve champion: Alana Brabson
Bid: $1,100/head
Weight: 78
Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty
RABBITS
Number of Pens of Three: 14
Grand champion: Odessa Hottensmith
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: Sunrise Springs Water Co. Rootstown
Reserve champion: Lillian Brunswick
Bid: $1,300
Buyers: Papa Ray, Grandma Beck, Papa Gary and Grandma Holly
CHICKENS
Number of Pens of Three: 107
Grand champion: Emily Bollenbacher
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Tri-County Service
Reserve champion: Paul Dussel
Bid: $2,250
Buyers: Portage County Commissioner Sabrina Christian Bennett and Delux Mold & Machine, Inc.
GEESE
Lots: 16
Grand champion: Jessica Mix
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Tri-County Service
Reserve champion: Jennifer Mix
Bid: $1,700
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers & Realtors
TURKEYS
Lots: 84
Grand champion: Grace Wheeler
Bid: $1,900
Buyer: Tri County Service
Reserve champion: Olivia Boyle
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Valerie Evans Coontz/Berkshire Hathaway
DUCKS
Lots: 34
Grand champion: Katrina Richards
Bid: $7,000*
Buyer: Debbie Svette
Reserve champion: Jessica Mix
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Tri County Service
Portage County Dairy Cheese Auction
Project Champion Basket
Bid: $7,500
Buyer: Ryan and Anna Ailes
Reserve Project Basket
Bid: $4,000
Buyer: Big Truck MD
Total All Baskets plus additional donations to Portage County Dairy 4-H Kids: $73,025
Benefit Basket
Bid: $7,000
Buyer: Congress Lake Farms LLC
Total Benefit Basket plus additional donations: $23,000
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Kiko Auctioneers — Jack and John Kiko and team
Fair Queen and King: Lauren Evans and Logan Campbell
