2023 Portage County Randolph Fair Sale results

Emily Scott’s reserve champion steer sold for $7 per pound to James Wilson. (Submitted photo)

Portage County Randolph Fair Sale results

Aug. 23 and Aug. 26
Sale total: $939,392.91
Total lots: 592
Dairy Cheese Auction Total: $96,025 

* denotes a record bid

STEERS
Lots: 46

Grand champion: Harrison Blay
Bid: $37.50/lb*
Weight:1,440
Buyers: Synergy Consulting Group, Harner Plumbing, Tom and Jean Lee, Farmer’s Savings and Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets

Reserve champion: Emily Scott
Bid: $7/lb.
Weight: 1,445
Buyer: James Wilson

CARCASS STEERS
Lots: 2

Grand champion: Reese Diehl
Bid: $10/lb.
Weight: 894
Buyer: Polen Meats

Reserve champion: Taylor Wadsworth
Bid: $9/lb.
Weight: 838
Buyer: Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets

HOGS

Lots: 206

Grand champion: Kamryn Lynn
Bid: $97.50/lb.*
Weight: 272
Buyer: Blake Daniels with Pest Control Technologies and Next Level Framing & Finishing LLC

Reserve champion: Logan Lynn
Bid: $45/lb.
Weight: 260
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet – Garrettsville

CARCASS HOGS

Grand champion: Lucas Ryan
Bid: $25/lb.
Weight: 244
Buyer: Polen Meats

Reserve champion: Alana Brabson
Bid: $15/lb.
Weight:  256
Buyer: Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets

LAMBS
Lots:  50

Grand champion: Savannah White
Bid:  $45/lb.
Weight: 145
Buyers: Duma Meats

Reserve champion: Kamryn Lynn
Bid:  $47.25/lb.
Weight: 133
Buyers:  Blake Daniels with Pest Control Technologies and Next Level Framing & Finishing LLC

CARCASS LAMBS
Lots: 2

Grand champion: Adam “AJ” Heppe
Bid: $15/lb.
Weight:103
Buyers: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise

Reserve champion: Kylie Vickers
Bid: $15/lb
Weight: 101
Buyer: Medical Imaging Parts, LLC

BOER GOATS
Lots: 31

Grand champion: Kamryn Lynn
Bid: $2,500/head
Weight: 91
Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty

Reserve champion: Alana Brabson
Bid: $1,100/head
Weight: 78
Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty

RABBITS
Number of Pens of Three: 14

Grand champion: Odessa Hottensmith
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: Sunrise Springs Water Co. Rootstown

Reserve champion: Lillian Brunswick
Bid: $1,300
Buyers: Papa Ray, Grandma Beck, Papa Gary and Grandma Holly

CHICKENS
Number of Pens of Three: 107

Grand champion: Emily Bollenbacher
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Tri-County Service

Reserve champion: Paul Dussel
Bid: $2,250
Buyers: Portage County Commissioner Sabrina Christian Bennett and Delux Mold & Machine, Inc.

GEESE
Lots: 16

Grand champion: Jessica Mix
Bid: $2,400
Buyer:  Tri-County Service

Reserve champion: Jennifer Mix
Bid:  $1,700
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers & Realtors

TURKEYS
Lots: 84

Grand champion: Grace Wheeler
Bid:  $1,900
Buyer:  Tri County Service

Reserve champion: Olivia Boyle
Bid:  $1,200
Buyer: Valerie Evans Coontz/Berkshire Hathaway

DUCKS
Lots: 34

Grand champion: Katrina Richards
Bid:  $7,000*
Buyer: Debbie Svette

Reserve champion: Jessica Mix
Bid:  $1,400
Buyer: Tri County Service

Portage County Dairy Cheese Auction

Project Champion Basket
Bid: $7,500
Buyer: Ryan and Anna Ailes

Reserve Project Basket
Bid: $4,000
Buyer: Big Truck MD

Total All Baskets plus additional donations to Portage County Dairy 4-H Kids: $73,025

Benefit Basket
Bid: $7,000
Buyer: Congress Lake Farms LLC

Total Benefit Basket plus additional donations: $23,000

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Kiko Auctioneers — Jack and John Kiko and team

Fair Queen and King: Lauren Evans and Logan Campbell

Portage County Randolph Fair
Olivia Boyle’s reserve champion turkey sold for $1,200 to Valerie Evans Coontz/Berkshire Hathaway. (Submitted photo)
Emily Scott’s reserve champion steer sold for $7 per pound to James Wilson. (Submitted photo)
Lillian Brunswick’s reserve champion rabbits sold for $1,300 to Papa Ray, Grandma Beck, Papa Gary and Grandma Holly. (Submitted photo)
Kamryn Lynn’s reserve champion lamb sold for $47.25 per pound to Blake Daniels with Pest Control Technologies and Next Level Framing & Finishing LLC. (Submitted photo)
Logan Lynn’s reserve champion hog sold for $45 per pound to Sarchione Chevrolet of Garrettsville. (Submitted photo)
Jennifer Mix’s reserve champion goose sold for $1700 to Kiko Auctioneers & Realtors. (Submitted photo)
Alana Brabson’s reserve champion boer goat sold for $1,100 to Wittensoldner Realty. (Submitted photo)
Jessica Mix’s reserve champion duck sold for $1,400 to Tri County Service. (Submitted photo)
Paul Dussel’s reserve champion pen of three chickens sold for $2,250 to Portage County Commissioner Sabrina Christian Bennett and Delux Mold & Machine, Inc. (Submitted photo)
Taylor Wadsworth’s reserve champion carcass steer sold for $9 per pound to Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets. (Submitted photo)
Alana Brabson’s reserve champion carcass hog sold for $15 per pound to Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets. (Submitted photo)
Kylie Vickers’ reserve champion carcass lamb sold for $15 per pound to Medical Imaging Parts, LLC. (Submitted photo)
Grace Wheeler’s grand champion turkey sold for $1,900 to Tri County Service. (Submitted photo)
Harrison Blay's grand champion steer sold for $37.50 per pound to Synergy Consulting Group, Harner Plumbing, Tom & Jean Lee, Farmer’s Savings and Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets. (Submitted photo)
Savannah White’s grand champion lamb sold for $45 per pound to Duma Meats. (Submitted photo)
Odessa Hottensmith’s grand champion rabbits sold for $1,600 to Sunrise Springs Water Co. in Rootstown. (Submitted photo)
Kamryn Lynn’s grand champion hog sold for a record $97.50 per pound to Blake Daniels with Pest Control Technologies and Next Level Framing & Finishing LLC. (Submitted photo)
Jessica Mix’s grand champion goose sold for $2,400 to Tri County Service. (Submitted photo)
Kamryn Lynn’s grand champion Boer goat sold for $2,500 to Wittensoldner Realty. (Submitted photo)
Katrina Richards’ grand champion duck sold for a record of $7,000 to Debbie Svette. (Submitted photo)
Emily Bollenbacher’s grand champion pen of three chickens sold for $2,400 to Tri County Service. (Submitted photo)
Reese Diehl’s grand champion carcass steer sold for $10 per pound to Polen Meats. (Submitted photo)
Adam “AJ” Heppe’s grand champion carcass lamb sold for $15 per pound to Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise. (Submitted photo)
Lucas Ryan’s grand champion carcass hog sold for $25 per pound to Polen Meats. (Submitted photo)

