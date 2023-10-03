2023 Portage County Randolph Fair Sale results

Tweet on Twitter

Portage County Randolph Fair Sale results

Aug. 23 and Aug. 26

Sale total: $939,392.91

Total lots: 592

Dairy Cheese Auction Total: $96,025

* denotes a record bid

STEERS

Lots: 46

Grand champion: Harrison Blay

Bid: $37.50/lb*

Weight:1,440

Buyers: Synergy Consulting Group, Harner Plumbing, Tom and Jean Lee, Farmer’s Savings and Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets

Reserve champion: Emily Scott

Bid: $7/lb.

Weight: 1,445

Buyer: James Wilson

CARCASS STEERS

Lots: 2

Grand champion: Reese Diehl

Bid: $10/lb.

Weight: 894

Buyer: Polen Meats

Reserve champion: Taylor Wadsworth

Bid: $9/lb.

Weight: 838

Buyer: Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets

HOGS

Lots: 206

Grand champion: Kamryn Lynn

Bid: $97.50/lb.*

Weight: 272

Buyer: Blake Daniels with Pest Control Technologies and Next Level Framing & Finishing LLC

Reserve champion: Logan Lynn

Bid: $45/lb.

Weight: 260

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet – Garrettsville

CARCASS HOGS

Grand champion: Lucas Ryan

Bid: $25/lb.

Weight: 244

Buyer: Polen Meats

Reserve champion: Alana Brabson

Bid: $15/lb.

Weight: 256

Buyer: Moore Well Services/AAA Plastics & Pallets

LAMBS

Lots: 50

Grand champion: Savannah White

Bid: $45/lb.

Weight: 145

Buyers: Duma Meats

Reserve champion: Kamryn Lynn

Bid: $47.25/lb.

Weight: 133

Buyers: Blake Daniels with Pest Control Technologies and Next Level Framing & Finishing LLC

CARCASS LAMBS

Lots: 2

Grand champion: Adam “AJ” Heppe

Bid: $15/lb.

Weight:103

Buyers: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise

Reserve champion: Kylie Vickers

Bid: $15/lb

Weight: 101

Buyer: Medical Imaging Parts, LLC

BOER GOATS

Lots: 31

Grand champion: Kamryn Lynn

Bid: $2,500/head

Weight: 91

Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty

Reserve champion: Alana Brabson

Bid: $1,100/head

Weight: 78

Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 14

Grand champion: Odessa Hottensmith

Bid: $1,600

Buyer: Sunrise Springs Water Co. Rootstown

Reserve champion: Lillian Brunswick

Bid: $1,300

Buyers: Papa Ray, Grandma Beck, Papa Gary and Grandma Holly

CHICKENS

Number of Pens of Three: 107

Grand champion: Emily Bollenbacher

Bid: $2,400

Buyer: Tri-County Service

Reserve champion: Paul Dussel

Bid: $2,250

Buyers: Portage County Commissioner Sabrina Christian Bennett and Delux Mold & Machine, Inc.

GEESE

Lots: 16

Grand champion: Jessica Mix

Bid: $2,400

Buyer: Tri-County Service

Reserve champion: Jennifer Mix

Bid: $1,700

Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers & Realtors

TURKEYS

Lots: 84

Grand champion: Grace Wheeler

Bid: $1,900

Buyer: Tri County Service

Reserve champion: Olivia Boyle

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Valerie Evans Coontz/Berkshire Hathaway

DUCKS

Lots: 34

Grand champion: Katrina Richards

Bid: $7,000*

Buyer: Debbie Svette

Reserve champion: Jessica Mix

Bid: $1,400

Buyer: Tri County Service

Portage County Dairy Cheese Auction

Project Champion Basket

Bid: $7,500

Buyer: Ryan and Anna Ailes

Reserve Project Basket

Bid: $4,000

Buyer: Big Truck MD

Total All Baskets plus additional donations to Portage County Dairy 4-H Kids: $73,025

Benefit Basket

Bid: $7,000

Buyer: Congress Lake Farms LLC

Total Benefit Basket plus additional donations: $23,000

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Kiko Auctioneers — Jack and John Kiko and team

Fair Queen and King: Lauren Evans and Logan Campbell

